ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Referee
Carlo Castellani will be the central referee for the duel between Inter Milan and Juventus in Serie A 2023-2024.
Inter appears!
The Inter Milan players are already in their stadium for today's match:
Vi portiamo nel nostro spogliatoio ⚫🔵#ForzaInter #InterJuventus pic.twitter.com/jv4RFZlp2R— Inter (@Inter) February 4, 2024
Here is Juve!
Juventus are already at San Siro for today's game:
👔 @LoroPiana #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/tXoe8m7vYG— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 4, 2024
Last duel!
The last duel between both teams was in the first round of Serie A 2023-2024, where Juve won at home with a 2-0 victory.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Inter Milan and Inter Milan begins at the San Siro. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Inter Milan vs Juventus live from Serie A 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Juventus live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the San Siro. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Inter Milan vs Juventus match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Juventus lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Adrien Rabiot, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Andrea Cambiaso, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.
Dusan Vlahovic, player to watch!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Serbian continued with the Italian team after a good season last season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Juventus arrive?
Juventus continues its path this Serie A season, placing itself in second place with a record of 15 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss for a total of 49 points. The team has made great moves bringing in players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, Bremer, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes to fight for a good year in all competitions. For now, Vecchia Signora has not had a bad season and is in the Round of 16 of the Europa League where it hopes to advance to the next round and be among the best in the European competition. The team has lacked great victories in all its tournaments and that has made it difficult for it to return to being one of the best in Italy and Europe. Juventus hopes to get positive results, to get into the next round of the Europa League and try to win the championship, they are the big favorites.
Latest Inter Milan lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Yann Sommer, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Benjamin Pavard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Frattesi, Kristjan Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.
Lautaro Martínez, player to follow!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, having many minutes to show the quality of the. Last season he played 49 games, where he scored 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter Milan get here?
Internazionale enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 point behind Roma with 9 points, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a couple of victories against Inter Milan and Spezia, more recently they lost on their visit to Lazio and beat Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi enter this season with a great squad, among which Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu stand out. Without a doubt, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face the Group Stage Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Where is the game?
The San Siro located in the city of Milan will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 75,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Inter Milan vs Juventus match, corresponding to the matchday 23 of Serie A 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the San Siro, at 2:45 p.m.