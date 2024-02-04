ADVERTISEMENT
90'
Match ends Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool.
85'
Last minutes of the match, Arsenal is close to victory in this 23rd Premier League matchday.
80'
Liverpool is pressing and not giving up looking for an equalizer in this match.
75'
Arsenal goal, the Gunners score their second goal of the match.
70'
Liverpool makes 3 modifications with the intention of being much more offensive.
65'
Liverpool's substitute players get up to warm up for possible changes.
60'
Liverpool dominate in these opening minutes but fail to get the lead.
55'
Arsenal makes a modification to try to be more offensive.
50'
Liverpool came out more attacking in the second half.
45'
Halftime Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
45'
Liverpool goal, the match is tied minutes before the end of the first half.
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, all indications are that Arsenal will go into the break with a minimal lead.
35'
Liverpool come close to the equalizer but are not clear in the final area.
30'
Arsenal defends very well and prevents any Liverpool arrivals.
25'
Liverpool presses and seeks to equalize as soon as possible.
20'
Arsenal goal, the Gunners take the lead on the scoreboard.
15'
Arsenal press and look for a mistake from Liverpool to generate danger.
10'
The two teams fight intensely for the ball in the midfield.
5'
Liverpool starts with more ball possession.
Kickoff
The match between Arsenal and Liverpool kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are ready and waiting for the signal to start the match.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and return to the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before taking the field for the kickoff.
Great Entrance
The Emirates Stadium is full to capacity, there is no room for a single soul in this stadium with fans who will not abandon their team for this match.
All ready warmup
Both teams are warming up and getting ready for what promises to be an intense, exciting and exciting match.
Arsenal lineup
This is Arsenal's lineup:
Liverpool lineup
This is Liverpool's lineup:
Here’s how we line up to take on Arsenal 👊🟣 #ARSLIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing to warm up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups will be announced.
Fans
Gradually the fans are beginning to arrive at the Emirates Stadium, a full house is expected for one of the best matches of this day in the Premier League.
Stay tuned for Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the Premier League 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live matchday 23 of the Premier League 2024, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 23 of the Premier League will be Anthony Taylor, who will have the task of bringing order with his experience both nationally and internationally and bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most exciting games of the day.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online live in the Premier League 2024
The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will not be broadcast on television.
The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the Premier League 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Arsenal vs Liverpool match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 13:30 hours
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 8:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 5:30 p.m.
France: 5:30 p.m.
Italy: 5:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 5:30 p.m.
Belgium: 5:30 p.m.
Germany: 5:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be very exciting in the 23rd round of the Premier League 2024 and with two teams looking for the 3 points in what will be one of the best games of this weekend.
Background
The record leans towards Liverpool as they have met on 15 occasions leaving a record of 4 wins for the Gunners, 3 draws and 8 victories for Liverpool, so the Reds will come out as strong favorites to take 3 more away points and remain at the top of the overall table.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool comes from defeating Chelsea 4-1 to remain as leaders of the overall table in the Premier League, a very complete team with players of the highest quality, now they will face Arsenal with the sole objective of consolidating at the top of one of the best tournaments in the world, they are in first place with 51 points and a record of 15 games won, 6 draws and only one defeat, undoubtedly the best team at this moment in the Premier League, this is how the two teams arrive to another matchday, a game that promises to be the best and that will surely be full of goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal comes from defeating Nottingham 2-1 in the last day of the Premier League, the Gunners are in third place with 46 points and a record of 14 games won, 4 draws and 4 games with defeat, will seek to continue with the good streak and with the wins thinking about being in the top two places in the overall table, is expected to be one of the best games of this day in the Premier League, with two of the best teams in England, thus Arsenal arrives to its match tomorrow.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, match day 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 10:30 am.