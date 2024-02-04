ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
END OF THE MATCH | INTER MIAMI SCORES WITH MESSI WATCHING FROM THE BENCH
Sailor closes the scoring in the fourth goal
Sailor with the header to call game 💥 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-4 pic.twitter.com/oUF0tJsuJN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024
⏱️ 90'
This was Campana's goal
El primero del año para Campana 💥 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-3 pic.twitter.com/jCs33W1kUZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024
⏱️ 86'
⚽ GOOOOOAAALLL
The defender who came on in the first half scores Inter Miami's fourth with a header at the near post.
🔄 78'
⏱️ 73'
⏱️ 67'
🔄 63'
⚽ GOOOOOAAAALL
Campana extends the lead on the scoreboard after controlling and calmly sending the ball in tight to score Inter Miami's third.
This was Sunderland's goal
الهدف الثااني pic.twitter.com/6M2WqeC8l2 — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) February 4, 2024
⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
Sunderlad scores from a corner kick and once again the American team is ahead on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 46'
Robert Taylor's goal
تايلور يسجل هدف عالمي pic.twitter.com/OrRaNNL0CT — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) February 4, 2024
HALF TIME
⏱️ 45'
⚽ GOOOOOOAAAALL
A mistake by Argentine central defender Aviles, and striker Anier took advantage of it to tie the score. Inter Miami's lead was short-lived.
⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
Robert Taylor scores from the edge of the box to put Inter Miami ahead on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 35'
🔄 31'
⏱️ 27'
⏱️ 22'
⏱️ 16'
The headlines of Inter Miami
⏱️ 12'
⏱️ 9'
⏱️ 5'
Images of Inter Miami's warm-up
Kickoff coming your way 🔜
3AM ET | 📺 #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/2nYsSePtKD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024
⏱️ 1'
ALL READY
XI Inter Miami
XI Hong Kong All-Stars
Already in the stadium
Setting the scene at Hong Kong Stadium 🏟️— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024
3AM ET | 📺 #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/5tkpWGDLfC
Inter Miami plays again on Wednesday
Craze for Leo Messi in Hong Kong
A look at last night’s open training in Hong Kong 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/EFDCllGuVi— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024
WE RETURN
Stay tuned for Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami
Where to watch Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami friendly match?
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Watch out for this Hong Kong All-Stars player
