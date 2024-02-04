ADVERTISEMENT

5:09 AM9 hours ago

5:04 AM9 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH | INTER MIAMI SCORES WITH MESSI WATCHING FROM THE BENCH

4:59 AM9 hours ago

Sailor closes the scoring in the fourth goal

4:54 AM9 hours ago

⏱️​ 90'

We are entering stoppage time. There will be three minutes of added time
4:49 AM10 hours ago

This was Campana's goal

4:44 AM10 hours ago

⏱️​ 86'

Leo Messi will not have any minutes, because he is still on the bench without warming up. We will see if the Uruguayan, who has been warming up for quite a few minutes, does.
4:39 AM10 hours ago

⚽ GOOOOOAAALLL

INTER MIAMI GOAL. GOAL BY RYAN SAILOR. 

 

The defender who came on in the first half scores Inter Miami's fourth with a header at the near post.

4:34 AM10 hours ago

​🔄​ 78'

Triple change at Inter Miami, where strikers Campana and Sunderland are leaving
4:29 AM10 hours ago

⏱️​ 73'

Hong Kong All-Stars are tightening up at the moment as they look to cut the lead and go into the final stretch with a chance.
4:24 AM10 hours ago

⏱️​ 67'

Jordi Alba almost scored after entering the field, but the ball was deflected by a defender. Therefore, there will be a corner in favor of Inter Miami.
4:19 AM10 hours ago

​🔄​ 63'

Jordi Alba and Busquets enter the field. While Suárez is warming up, Leo Messi is not warming up yet.
4:14 AM10 hours ago

⚽ GOOOOOAAAALL

INTER MIAMI GOAL. GOAL BY CAMPANA. 

 

Campana extends the lead on the scoreboard after controlling and calmly sending the ball in tight to score Inter Miami's third.

4:09 AM10 hours ago

This was Sunderland's goal

4:04 AM10 hours ago

⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL

INTER MIAMI GOAL. SUNDERLAND GOAL.

 

Sunderlad scores from a corner kick and once again the American team is ahead on the scoreboard.

3:59 AM10 hours ago

⏱️​ 46'

Second half kicks off with changes for Hong Kong All-Stars
3:54 AM10 hours ago

Robert Taylor's goal

3:49 AM11 hours ago

HALF TIME

The first half of the game ends with the score tied at one.
3:44 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 45'

We will have one minute of added time in this first half.
3:39 AM11 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOOAAAALL

HONG KONG ALL-STARS GOAL. ANIER'S GOAL. 

 

A mistake by Argentine central defender Aviles, and striker Anier took advantage of it to tie the score. Inter Miami's lead was short-lived.

3:34 AM11 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOOAAALLL

INTER MIAMI GOAL. GOAL BY ROBERT TAYLOR. 

 

Robert Taylor scores from the edge of the box to put Inter Miami ahead on the scoreboard.

3:29 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 35'

Camargo's long-range shot blocked twice by Inter Miami's goalkeeper
3:24 AM11 hours ago

​🔄​ 31'

Forced change in Inter Miami. Krystov leaves the field injured and Sailor enters the field.
3:19 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 27'

Campana's volley and Yapp gets the best out of it.
3:14 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 22'

Sunderland's ball slips wide after Yedlin's back pass
3:09 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 16'

Inter Miami is not comfortable on the field and is struggling to generate danger on the opponent's goal.
3:04 AM11 hours ago

The headlines of Inter Miami

These are the players who have started the game with the absence of stars such as Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez, who for now are watching the game from the bench.

 

2:59 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 12'

DOUBLE CHANCE FOR INTER MIAMI. Again the woodwork prevents us from seeing the first goal of the match, after Campana's shot hit the post and the rebound falls to Sunderland, who sends it over.

 

 

2:54 AM11 hours ago

⏱️​ 9'

TO THE POST! The first goal of the Hong Kong All-Stars almost arrives after Mikael's shot hits the crossbar. The Brazilian is the top scorer in the Hong Kong league.
2:49 AM12 hours ago

⏱️​ 5'

The first few minutes of play in which the U.S. team tries to take control of the ball, but so far they are struggling.
2:44 AM12 hours ago

Images of Inter Miami's warm-up

2:39 AM12 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The ball is rolling at the Hong Kong Stadium
2:34 AM12 hours ago

ALL READY

The 22 players take the field. The match will start a few minutes later than the scheduled time.
2:29 AM12 hours ago

XI Inter Miami

Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Jordi Alba start the game from the bench

 

2:24 AM12 hours ago

XI Hong Kong All-Stars

This is the formation chosen by the conglomerate to face the U.S. team.

 

2:19 AM12 hours ago

Already in the stadium

Some images of the arrival of Inter Miami players at the Hong Kong Stadium

 

 

2:14 AM12 hours ago

Inter Miami plays again on Wednesday

It will be against Vissel Kobe, a match that we will be able to follow here on VAVEL. The match against the Japanese team will be the penultimate friendly match of Inter Miami before the start of the season.
2:09 AM12 hours ago

Craze for Leo Messi in Hong Kong

More than 40,000 people attended Inter Miami's pre-match training session.

 

2:04 AM12 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the friendly match between Hong Kong All-Stars and Inter Miami will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
1:59 AM12 hours ago

Stay tuned for Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami as well as the latest information from Hong Kong Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
1:54 AM12 hours ago

Where to watch Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami?

If you want to watch the match Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami, you can follow it on TV through MLS Season. 

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

1:49 AM13 hours ago

What time is the Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami friendly match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 04:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.

Brazil: 04:00 hrs.

Chile: 02:00 hrs.

Colombia: 02:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.

Spain: 9:00 hrs.

Mexico: 2:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.

Peru: 02:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.

Greece: 10:00 hrs. 

Serbia: 9:00 hrs.

1:44 AM13 hours ago

Watch out for this Inter Miami player

Leo Messi, 36-year-old right winger, who won the 'The Best' award a few days ago. The Argentine world champion star has been in great teams such as FC Barcelona and PSG. Last season he made his debut at Inter Miami, where he scored 11 goals and five assists in 14 games. Messi, winner of eight Ballon d'Or awards, has caused the U.S. team to make a big tour because of the image he moves. It was not until the friendly against Al-Hilal that he managed to score. He scored from the penalty spot, and also in that match he gave an assist. Nor against Al-Nassr, where he was injured and only played in the final stretch.

 

1:39 AM13 hours ago

Watch out for this Hong Kong All-Stars player

Mikael Severo Burkatt is the top scorer in the Hong Kong league. The 30-year-old Brazilian striker currently plays for Kitchee FC. He has nine goals and one assist in 14 matches this season.

 

1:34 AM13 hours ago

News - Inter Miami

Inter Miami failed to qualify for the Playoffs after finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. They failed to win any of the last seven 2023 matches they played. This preseason is extensive with the arrival of Messi in which they will play in several countries. They started with a draw against El Salvador in a scoreless duel. They also lost by the minimum against FC Dallas. In their first match in the tour of Saudi Arabia they lost 4-3 against Al-Hilal. They also received a big drubbing against Al Nassr where they lost 6-0.
1:29 AM13 hours ago

News - Hong Kong All-Stars

This is a conglomerate of stars from the Premier League of the Hong Kong league where teams such as Lee Man Warriors, Kitchee, Tai Po, Estern AA, Hong Kong Rangers, North District, Hong Kong FC, Resources Capital, HK U-23 and Sharm Shi Po can be found. Currently the leading team in the Hong Kong league is Lee Man Warriors, which is leading with 22 points, followed by Kitchee, which is three points behind.
1:24 AM13 hours ago

Background

This is the first time that Inter Miami has played in a Hong Kong duel, so it will be a historic duel.
1:19 AM13 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1953 and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.

 

1:14 AM13 hours ago

Preview of the match

Hong Kong All Stars and Inter of Miami to meet this Sunday, February 4, 2024
1:09 AM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Hong Kong vs Inter Miami in Friendly Match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
