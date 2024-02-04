ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
END OF THE MATCH | POINT SHARING
🟨 90+2'
⏱️ 90'
🟨 84'
⚽ GOOOOOAAAALLL
Rusyn received a pass from Clarke and put the equalizer on the scoreboard.
🟨 79'
🔄 77'
🟨 76'
This is how Forss' goal was scored
pic.twitter.com/EqexNRB4LE — Live stream on @GoalSpotHD Follow! (@GElwood55070) February 4, 2024
⏱️ 75'
🔄 68'
⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
Marcus Forss finished off a free kick to put the home side ahead on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 54'
⏱️ 50'
⏱️ 46'
HALF TIME
⏱️ 45'
⏱️ 40'
🟨 34'
⏱️ 29'
⏱️ 25'
⏱️ 20'
🟨 14'
⏱️ 9'
⏱️ 4'
⏱️ 1'
ALL READY
Only three points difference
Watch out for this fact
What happened on Saturday in the EFL Championship?
Already in the stadium
Morning boys 👋 #UTB pic.twitter.com/i1aPCb4waJ— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 4, 2024
On location 👋#SAFC | #MIDSUN pic.twitter.com/dqsvCpS4Iw— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 4, 2024
XI Sunderland
XI Middlesbrough
WE RETURN
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Sunderland match in EFL Championship?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
