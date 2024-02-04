ADVERTISEMENT

9:01 AM5 hours ago

8:56 AM5 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH | POINT SHARING

8:51 AM6 hours ago

🟨​ 90+2'

Yellow card to Pierre Ekwah for committing the foul
8:46 AM6 hours ago

⏱️​ 90'

Six minutes of added time
8:41 AM6 hours ago

🟨​ 84'

Fourth change in the home team. Engel, who was yellow carded, leaves the field and Thomas comes in.
8:36 AM6 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOAAAALLL

SUNDERLAND GOAL. RUSYN GOAL. 

 

Rusyn received a pass from Clarke and put the equalizer on the scoreboard.

8:31 AM6 hours ago

​🟨​ 79'

Luke Ayling is fouled and receives a yellow card.
8:26 AM6 hours ago

​🔄 77'

Triple change at Middlesbrough. One of the departing players is Forss, the scorer of the only goal of the match.
8:21 AM6 hours ago

​🟨​ 76'

Sam Greenwood fouls Ballard and is shown the yellow card. The second for a Middlesbrough player.
8:16 AM6 hours ago

This is how Forss' goal was scored

8:11 AM6 hours ago

⏱️​ 75'

We enter the last 15 minutes of the match and so far the advantage on the scoreboard is in favor of Middlesbrough.
8:06 AM6 hours ago

​🔄 68'

Sunderland coach Bele looks for a reaction from his team and makes a double substitution. Rusyn and Roberts enter the field of play.
8:01 AM6 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOOAAALLL

MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL. FORSS GOAL. 

 

Marcus Forss finished off a free kick to put the home side ahead on the scoreboard.

7:56 AM6 hours ago

⏱️​ 54'

Luke Ayling tried Luke Ayling and almost sent the ball into the top corner. The Middlesbrough player narrowly missed the target.
7:51 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 50'

Ayling recovers the ball and Marcus Forss finishes the ball, but he hits the ball with little power.
7:46 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 46'

The second half starts with the same 22 players unchanged
7:41 AM7 hours ago

HALF TIME

The first 45 minutes ended with the score at 0-0.
7:36 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 45'

The referee adds one minute of stoppage time to the first half.
7:31 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 40'

Rav van den Berg on the line prevents Ba's goal, which could have been Sunderland's opener
7:26 AM7 hours ago

​🟨​ 34'

The referee shows yellow cards to Lukas Engel and Ba
7:21 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 29'

Bellingham stole the ball and Hayden Hackney finished the play, but the ball went wide.
7:16 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 25'

Jack Clarke's shot is deflected for a corner in favor of Sunderland.
7:11 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 20'

Middlesbrough's corner kick ended with Lukas Engel's volley, which was not on target.
7:06 AM7 hours ago

​🟨​ 14'

Trai Hume is fouled hard and the Sunderland defender receives the first yellow of the match.
7:01 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 9'

Double chance now for Middesbrough after Sam Greenwood's shot was saved by the goalkeeper and the rebound fell to Azaz, who sent the ball over the top of the goal.
6:56 AM7 hours ago

⏱️​ 4'

The first clear chance of the match goes to Sunderland with Pierre Ekwah's free-kick, which goes wide.
6:51 AM8 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS.
6:46 AM8 hours ago

ALL READY

The 22 players take the field and in a few minutes the match will start.
6:41 AM8 hours ago

Only three points difference

Sunderland is in ninth place with 43 points, while Middlesbrough is 12th with 40 points.

 

6:36 AM8 hours ago

Watch out for this fact

Sunderland have not won at this stadium for almost 12 years. The last time was in 2012 in the FA Cup where they won in extra time by 1-2.
6:31 AM8 hours ago

What happened on Saturday in the EFL Championship?

Yesterday all the matches were played except Middlesbrough vs Sunderland and these were the results of the day's play.

 

6:26 AM8 hours ago

Already in the stadium

This is how the two teams arrived at the Riverside Stadium
6:21 AM8 hours ago

XI Sunderland

This is how the visiting team starts

 

6:16 AM8 hours ago

XI Middlesbrough

This is the eleven chosen by the local team to take the three points at their stadium.

 

6:11 AM8 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes Middlesbrough vs Sunderland will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
6:06 AM8 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Sunderland as well as the latest information from the Riverside Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:01 AM8 hours ago

Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Sunderland live online

If you want to watch the Middlesbrough vs Sunderland match live on TV, it will be available on ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:56 AM8 hours ago

What time is the Middlesbrough vs Sunderland match in EFL Championship?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

5:51 AM9 hours ago

Watch out for this Sunderland player

Jack Clarke, a 23-year-old left winger, is the team's top scorer in this 2023/24 season with 13 goals and three assists in 31 games. He has just provided an assist against Stoke City, although he has been on the scoresheet since January 13.

 

5:46 AM9 hours ago

Watch out for this Middlesbrough player

Finn Azaz, a 23-year-old Irish playmaker, has been one of Middlesbrough's new signings this winter transfer window from Plymouth. He has seven goals and five assists to his name, although he has yet to score in his first two games for his new club. Azaz has not scored since January 1, 2024.

 

5:41 AM9 hours ago

News - Sunderland

They are coming off a 3-1 home win over Stoke City. Victory to end the negative streak, as they had won three matches in a row without a win. After being eliminated in the FA Cup against Newcastle United, they only have to focus on the domestic league. They are currently seventh in the EFL Championship with 43 points, just one point away from the Playoff places.
5:36 AM9 hours ago

News - Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are coming off the back of a heavy defeat, losing 6-1 to Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. While in the last EFL Championship match they drew 1-1 against Rotherham United. They are currently eleventh in the standings with 40 points, just four points off the Playoff places.
5:31 AM9 hours ago

Background

The balance between these two teams is in favor of Sunderland, who have won 59 times, while 48 duels have been won by Middlesbrough and 35 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2023 where Middlesbrough won 0-4.
5:26 AM9 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium, a stadium located in the United Kingdom, which was inaugurated in August 1995 and has a capacity of 34,472 spectators.

 

5:21 AM9 hours ago

Preview of the match

Middlesbrough and Sunderland will meet in the 30th round of the EFL Championship on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
5:16 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Middlesbrough vs Sunderland match in EFL Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
