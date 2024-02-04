ADVERTISEMENT

11:09 AM3 hours ago

11:04 AM3 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH | DRAW AT VITALITY STADIUM

10:59 AM3 hours ago

This was Billing's hard tackle, which cost him a straight red card.

10:54 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 90+5'

Neto has just saved the home side's goal after Gibbs-White's shot. There will be a corner and it could be one of the last ones.
10:49 AM4 hours ago

🔄​ 90'

Hudson-Odoi will not be able to continue after Billing's tackle. Ribeiro takes his place. At this moment, the injury time is known: there will be seven minutes.
10:44 AM4 hours ago

​🟥​ 84'

Bournemouth are down to ten men after Billing fouled Hudson-Odoi. The referee considers it a straight red card and he is sent off. Neto is also cautioned for protesting.
10:39 AM4 hours ago

🔄​ 83'

Bournemouth exhausts the changes, Milos Kerkez replaces Lloyd Kelly.
10:34 AM4 hours ago

🔄​ 78'

Double change at Nottingham. In comes Montiel and Reyna, who makes his debut with the Forest team after being loaned until the end of the season from Dortmund.
10:29 AM4 hours ago

​🟨​ 74'

Ryan Yates is fouled and the midfielder receives a yellow card.
10:24 AM4 hours ago

🔄​ 71'

There are changes in both teams. Outtara comes on for Bournemouth and Danilo for Nottingham Forest.
10:19 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 66'

Neco Williams tries a corner kick for Nottingham, but the ball goes wide.
10:14 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 62'

We passed the hour mark and the score remained the same as when we resumed the second half, 1-1.
10:09 AM4 hours ago

🔄 57'

Double substitution for Bournemouth, and one of the departing players is Kluivert, who scored the first goal of the game, but was also cautioned.
10:04 AM4 hours ago

​🟨​ 55'

Foul on Andrew Omobamidele, who gets a yellow card.  First caution for a Nottingham Forest player.
9:59 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 53'

Justin Kluivert's shot hit a defender, resulting in a corner for the home team.
9:54 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 48'

Corner kick for Nottingham Forest, which ended with a shot from Nuno Tavares, which went wide
9:49 AM5 hours ago

​🔄​ 46'

The second 45 minutes start with a change in Bournemouth. Semenyo takes the field in place of Tavernier.
9:44 AM5 hours ago

HALF TIME

The first 45 minutes ended with a tie on the scoreboard. A very exciting second half awaits us. Don't go away!
9:39 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 45'

There will be three minutes of added time;
9:34 AM5 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOAAALLL

NOTTINGHAM FOREST GOAL. GOAL BY HUDSON-ODOI. 

 

The former Chelsea player equalizes the score after a tight shot from outside the box.

9:29 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 40'

As we enter the final stretch of the first half, Bournemouth are still in control.
9:24 AM5 hours ago

​🟨​ 35'

Justin Kluivert was fouled and receives a yellow card. The goal scorer is cautioned and a Bournemouth player is cautioned for the second time.
9:19 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 29'

Omobamidele headed a corner kick, but the ball went wide.
9:14 AM5 hours ago

Kluivert

The moment the Dutch winger touched the ball, scoring Bournemouth's first goal of the match.

 

9:09 AM5 hours ago

​🟨​ 23'

The first yellow card of the match goes to Bournemouth center-back Marcos Senesi for his foul
9:04 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 20'

Christie is lying on the ground, although it looks like she will be able to continue.
8:59 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 15'

Awoniyi tried again, but the ball was saved by Neto. The Nigerian is Nottingham's most dangerous player in the early stages of the match.
8:54 AM5 hours ago

⏱️​ 10'

Awoniyi's shot from outside the box, but goalkeeper Neto deflects the ball to a corner.
8:49 AM6 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOOAAALLL

BOURNEMOUTH GOAL. KLUIVERT'S GOAL. 

 

Bournemouth's corner kick ended in Justin Kluivert's goal to score the first goal on the scoreboard.

8:44 AM6 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The ball is rolling at Vitality Stadium.
8:39 AM6 hours ago

ALL READY

The 22 players take the field and the game is about to get underway in no time.
8:34 AM6 hours ago

Match Referees

Rebecca Welch: Head Referee

Peter Bankes: VAR Referee

Simon Bennett: Assistant

D. Robathan: Assistant

Tony Harrington: 4th Umpire

8:29 AM6 hours ago

Special match for Solanke

Dominic Solanke will today mark his 200th game as a Bournemouth player.

 

8:24 AM6 hours ago

Debuts today

Matz Seles, Nottingham Forest's new goalkeeper, signed in the winter transfer window from Staburg, makes his debut today as a starter.

 

8:19 AM6 hours ago

Watch out for this fact

Nottingham Forest have not managed to win at the Vitality Stadium for almost ten years. The last time was in 2014 in an EFL Championship match where they won 1-2.
8:14 AM6 hours ago

Already in the stadium

This is how the two teams arrived at the Vitality Stadium
8:09 AM6 hours ago

Sunday with great games in the Premier League

This Sunday, February 4, we have these four Premier League matches, closing the day with Arsenal vs Liverpool, i.e. third vs. first.

 

8:04 AM6 hours ago

XI Nottingham Forest

This is how the visitor's team comes out looking for a victory.

 

7:59 AM6 hours ago

XI Bournemouth

This is the eleven chosen by the home team

 

7:54 AM6 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
7:49 AM7 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:44 AM7 hours ago

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest?

If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live on TV, it will be available on Peacock

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL  is your best option.

7:39 AM7 hours ago

What time is the match between Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:


Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

7:34 AM7 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player

Chris Wood, 32-year-old Australian striker, who has nine goals and one assist in 24 games. He has scored two goals in this 2024, his last goal was last January 20 where he did not prevent his team's defeat against Brentford.

 

7:29 AM7 hours ago

Watch out for this Bournemouth player

Dominic Solanke, a 26-year-old English striker who has 15 goals and two assists in 25 games. 13 of them in the Premier League. He comes from scoring in the last two games he has played with his team. This is his sixth season at Bournemouth.

 

7:24 AM7 hours ago

News - Nottingham Forest

They are winless in the domestic league in 2024 after two defeats and a draw. In the last match they lost 1-2 against Arsenal. They are currently 16th in the Premier League with 20 points, two points above the relegation places. In addition to playing in the Premier League they are still in the FA Cup competition where they will have to play the Replay match against Bristol City.
7:19 AM7 hours ago

News - Bournemouth

They come from a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham. They have yet to win this 2024 in the local competition. They are currently in a comfortable position in the Premier League, 12th with 26 points, eight points above relegation and 17 points away from European competitions.
7:14 AM7 hours ago

Background

A total of 18 times these two teams have met with a balance in favor of Bournemouth, who have won eight times, four times Nottingham Forest have won, while six duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last December 23 where Bournemouth won 2-3.
7:09 AM7 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, located in the city of Bournemouth, which was inaugurated in 1910 and has a capacity for 11379 spectators.

 

7:04 AM7 hours ago

Preview of the match

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will meet in the 23rd Premier League match of the season.
6:59 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest match in Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
