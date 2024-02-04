ADVERTISEMENT

12:11 PM2 hours ago

FULL TIME!

Al-Ittihad beat Al Faisaly to advance in the Saudi King's Cup
12:07 PM2 hours ago

+4

We will have 4 minutes of extra time before the end of the match.
12:05 PM2 hours ago

88'

Throw-in for Al Ittihad. The club are on the attack and could score a fifth.
12:02 PM2 hours ago

85'

Al-Ittihad continued to press in search of a fifth goal in the Saudi King's Cup.
11:58 AM2 hours ago

80' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

AL-ITTIHAD! THE ROUT IS ON! Hegazy, again, scores the visitors' fourth goal: 4-0
11:52 AM2 hours ago

75'

Al Ittihad have a corner to attack. It could be the chance to open the scoring against Al Faisaly.
11:51 AM3 hours ago

72' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

AL-ITTIHAD! Hegazy increases the visitors' lead in the second half. The score is now 3-0.
11:48 AM3 hours ago

70'

GOAL DISALLOWED! Al-Ittihad went on to score a third, but the shot was disallowed.
11:42 AM3 hours ago

65'

Al Faisaly manages to get on the end of a dangerous corner, but his shot goes wide.
11:35 AM3 hours ago

59'

Throw-in for AL Faisaly FC. AL Faisaly FC try to go on the attack after conceding the second goal.
11:33 AM3 hours ago

54' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM AL-ITTIHAD! Kanté scores the Saudis' second and extends the lead in the Copa del Rey: 2-0.
11:28 AM3 hours ago

50'

Throw-in for AL Ittihad. Free kick taken by AL Faisaly FC.
11:24 AM3 hours ago

RESTARTS

Ball rolling for the second half
11:08 AM3 hours ago

HALFTIME!

End of first half Al Faisaly 0-1 Al-Ittihad in the Saudi King's Cup
11:08 AM3 hours ago

50' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM AL-ITTIHAD! Hamdallah converts the penalty and opens the scoring before the end of the first half: 0-1
11:04 AM3 hours ago

45'

PENALTY! for Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club has the chance to open the scoring.
11:00 AM3 hours ago

39'

The pressure is on Al Faisaly, who now have another corner to take.
10:50 AM4 hours ago

34'

The pressure is on Al Faisaly, who now have another corner to take.
10:48 AM4 hours ago

31'

From the corner, Al Faisaly gets a dangerous shot on goal, but the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper saves it.
10:42 AM4 hours ago

24'

A corner for Al Faisaly, launched into the box.
10:39 AM4 hours ago

20'

A yellow card for an Al Faisaly player after committing a foul in attack.
10:35 AM4 hours ago

18'

AL Faisaly FC's throw-in is too strong and AL Ittihad concedes a free-kick.
10:29 AM4 hours ago

12'

Goalkeeper's spot-kick for AL Faisaly FC after Al-Ittihad's shot went wide.
10:29 AM4 hours ago

5'

Al-Ittihad are controlling possession more at the start of the match and are looking for the first goal.
10:16 AM4 hours ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad in the Saudi King's Cup
10:06 AM4 hours ago

Absentees:

A recent report in X provided a list of players unavailable for the match against Al Faisaly. The absent defenders include Luis Felipe, Zakaria Hawsawi, Saad Al-Mousa, Suwailem Al-Manhali, Muhannad Shanqeeti and Omar Hawsawi. In midfield, they will be without the services of Igor Coronado, Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Awad Al-Nashri. In attack, Karim Benzema and Jota will be absent. Although Al Ittihad has not provided any explanation for the possible absence of Benzema, who is already in conflict with top management, a journalist may have revealed vital information on the matter.

As Fares Al-Fazi, Al Ittihad's captain after the match against Al Nassr, was given permission to take a vacation. It is worth noting that this is not the first time he has been unavailable for Al Ittihad. The former Real Madrid player had missed several training sessions in January and there was much speculation about his future at the Saudi club. However, it turned out that he was on vacation in Mauritius.

All things considered, the consensus is that Karim Benzema is not having the best time in Saudi Arabia. Having arrived as a Ballon d'Or winner, he was expected to help the defending champions continue their dominance. However, both Benzema and the team have been struggling. So, like many soccer fans, one French legend is baffled that the striker hasn't retired at Real Madrid.

10:04 AM4 hours ago

WITHOUT BENZEMA?

Karim has been in the headlines recently due to his dispute with Marcelo Gallardo. The Frenchman, who initially expressed his desire to leave Al Ittihad "due to pressure", seems to have gone back on his statement. What's more, he was scheduled to play against Al Faisaly on February 4.

However, just a few hours before the game, a report emerged claiming that the striker had been excluded from the squad altogether. What's more, he's not the only player missing for the game, as 10 other players have also apparently been ruled out. 

10:02 AM4 hours ago

History:

According to research, the two teams have met in 27 official matches in their history. Al-Faisaly have beaten their opponents in 8 matches. Al-Ittihad have beaten their rivals in 27 matches.

They have also been held to a draw in 6 matches. Al-Ittihad have 5 more wins than their opponents.

In addition, Al-Faisaly have already scored 42 goals in this encounter. Al-Ittihad have scored 57 times. This gives Al-Ittihad a goal difference of 15.

**The match data was researched on the oGol website (some matches don't have friendly data, only official matches).

9:57 AM4 hours ago

Head-to-head - Al Faisaly Harmah vs. Al Ittihad Jeddah

The head-to-head record between Al Faisaly Harmah and Al Ittihad Jeddah shows that in their last 6 meetings, Al Faisaly Harmah secured victory 3 times, while Al Ittihad Jeddah emerged as winners 2 times. Additionally, one match between Al Faisaly Harmah and Al Ittihad Jeddah resulted in a draw.
9:57 AM4 hours ago

Prediction & Analysis

Al Faisaly Harmah and Al Ittihad Jeddah are scheduled to face each other in a Saudi Arabia - Cup match on 04/02/2024.

After 10 games played, the statistics show that Al Ittihad Jeddah have scored 21 goals and claimed five victories, one more win than Al Faisaly Harmah, who have scored 12 goals.

8 of Al Ittihad Jeddah's last 10 matches have seen the BTTS & Over 2.5 goals market land. Our prediction for the meeting between Al Faisaly Harmah and Al Ittihad Jeddah is BTTS and over 2.5 goals, based on mathematical analysis. For expert predictions tips, visit our Premium page.

9:42 AM5 hours ago

There is no clear favorite

On Sunday 04/02/2024, at 12:15 pm, there will be a soccer match between the teams Al-Faisaly Harmah (Saudi Arabia) and Ittihad Club (Saudi Arabia). The event takes place in the group stage of the Quarterfinal round of the King's Cup 2023/24 tournament.

According to the list of odds for Al-Faisaly Harmah vs Ittihad Club, there is no clear favorite in the match, the bookmakers give the Al-Faisaly Harmah team a 20% chance of winning, and the Ittihad Club team a 57% chance of winning.

9:38 AM5 hours ago

Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad statistics

The head-to-head record between the clubs is even: 27 games in all, with 13 wins for Al-Ittihad and eight for Al-Faisaly, as well as six draws. The last time they met, in the Saudi Pro League 21/22, the Tigers came away with a slender 1-0 victory, with a goal from Romarinho.

In the previous round, both teams qualified with 3-0 scorelines: Al-Faisaly against Al-Najma and Al-Ittihad against Al-Fayha.

9:27 AM5 hours ago

Betting tip

Although they certainly have the better squad, the momentum of Marcelo Gallardo's team could weigh against them. In that sense, Al-Ittihad's suffering qualification would come as no surprise.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2024. The match was supposed to take place at the end of December, but was postponed due to the Tigers' participation in the Club World Cup. As well as a frustrating exit to Al Ahly, Al-Ittihad ended 2023 with two defeats against Al-Raed and Al-Nassr.

The betting tip is for both to score and for Al-Ittihad to qualify.

9:22 AM5 hours ago

Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad face off in a Saudi King's Cup knockout match on Sunday (4) at 12.15pm (BST) at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The Tigers are going through turbulence involving the departure of players and poor results in the Saudi Pro League, while the hosts, in fifth place in the Saudi second division, are fighting for access.
9:17 AM5 hours ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad in the Saudi King's Cup
9:12 AM5 hours ago

Where and how to watch Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad on TV in real time?

Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad

Saudi King's Cup

Date: 04/02/24, at 12:15 p.m.

Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

Broadcast: Star+

9:07 AM5 hours ago

When is the Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al Faisaly and Al-Ittihad will kick off at 12:15 pm (Brasília time) at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi King's Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:02 AM5 hours ago

Team analysis

Al Faisaly

Points per game (PPG): 3

Average Expected Goals (xG) pre-match: 1.04

Average goals conceded per game: 0.5

 

Al Ittihad

Points per game (PPG): 2

Average Expected Goals (xG) pre-match: 1.92

Average goals conceded per game: 1

 

Both teams are in good form, with a solid average of points per game. Al Faisaly have a slightly better record, with an average pre-match xG of 1.04, while Al Ittihad have an average of 1.92. However, it should be noted that these figures do not represent a significant difference between the teams.

8:57 AM5 hours ago

Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad statistics

The head-to-head record between the clubs is even: 27 games in all, with 13 wins for Al-Ittihad and eight for Al-Faisaly, as well as six draws. The last time they met, in the Saudi Pro League 21/22, the Tigers came away with a slender 1-0 victory, with a goal from Romarinho.

In the previous round, both teams qualified with 3-0 scorelines: Al-Faisaly against Al-Najma and Al-Ittihad against Al-Fayha.

8:52 AM5 hours ago

Lucas Souza

As well as the need to 'enjoy it', he stressed that the responsibility for qualification is much greater on the other side:

"We know their quality and also the difficulty we're going to encounter. We have to play a calm game, without pressure and enjoy every moment as much as possible. We have to be patient and know that the pressure is on our opponents. We have to score strongly and, when we have the ball, have the courage to hurt them too. I think if we do that perfectly, we can celebrate at the end," he added.

With vast experience in international soccer (having played in countries such as China, Cyprus, Italy and Portugal), Lucas Souza is currently enjoying his second season in Saudi soccer. In his first, he played for Al Khaleej. On Brazilian soil, he has played for clubs such as Paraná and Juventus-SP.

8:47 AM6 hours ago

Brazilian at the field

Filled with stars who have shone in European soccer, Al-Ittihad are in a delicate situation in their quest for the Saudi league title. The club of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté and coach Marcelo Gallardo are 25 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Al Hilal. However, the club from Jeddah still has a chance of lifting another national trophy, the Copa del Rey.

This Sunday (4), the team will play in the quarter-finals against Al Faisaly, a team that includes Brazilian midfielder Lucas Souza, scorer of 11 goals this season.

Aware of the size of the challenge, Lucas believes that the most important thing is for the team to focus, above all, on doing their job without any pressure.

8:42 AM6 hours ago

Karim Benzema

One of the main highlights of this match is the possible return of Karim Benzema. Recently, there were rumors in the international press that the French striker was unhappy in Saudi Arabia and wanted to leave Al-Ittihad. However, after much speculation and the closing of the transfer window, Benzema's future has been decided, and he will remain at the club.
8:37 AM6 hours ago

Al-Ittihad

However, Al-Ittihad face challenges as three of their players, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamsaud and Abdullah Al Jadani, will be absent through injury. This adds an element of uncertainty to the match.

The last time these teams met was in the Saudi Professional League, and Al Ittihad came out victorious 1-0. The head-to-head record clearly favors neither side, with both teams recording six wins and four draws from a total of 16 matches.

Foto: Al-Ittihad
Foto: Al-Ittihad
8:32 AM6 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad face off in a Saudi King's Cup knockout match on Sunday (4) at 12.15pm (BST) at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The Tigers are going through turbulence involving player departures and poor results in the Saudi Pro League, while the hosts, in fifth place in the Saudi second division, are fighting for access.

Although they certainly have the better squad, the momentum of Marcelo Gallardo's team could weigh against them. In that sense, Al-Ittihad would not be at all surprised by a hard-fought qualification.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2024. The match was supposed to take place at the end of December, but was postponed due to the Tigers' participation in the Club World Cup. In addition to the frustrating elimination against Al Ahly, Al-Ittihad ended 2023 with two defeats against Al-Raed and Al-Nassr.

8:27 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to the Al-Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Saudi King's Cup between two teams: Al-Faisaly on one side. On the other side is Al-Ittihad. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
