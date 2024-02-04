ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
+4
88'
85'
80' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!
75'
72' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
70'
65'
59'
54' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
50'
RESTARTS
HALFTIME!
50' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!
45'
39'
34'
31'
24'
20'
18'
12'
5'
START THE GAME!
Absentees:
As Fares Al-Fazi, Al Ittihad's captain after the match against Al Nassr, was given permission to take a vacation. It is worth noting that this is not the first time he has been unavailable for Al Ittihad. The former Real Madrid player had missed several training sessions in January and there was much speculation about his future at the Saudi club. However, it turned out that he was on vacation in Mauritius.
All things considered, the consensus is that Karim Benzema is not having the best time in Saudi Arabia. Having arrived as a Ballon d'Or winner, he was expected to help the defending champions continue their dominance. However, both Benzema and the team have been struggling. So, like many soccer fans, one French legend is baffled that the striker hasn't retired at Real Madrid.
WITHOUT BENZEMA?
However, just a few hours before the game, a report emerged claiming that the striker had been excluded from the squad altogether. What's more, he's not the only player missing for the game, as 10 other players have also apparently been ruled out.
History:
They have also been held to a draw in 6 matches. Al-Ittihad have 5 more wins than their opponents.
In addition, Al-Faisaly have already scored 42 goals in this encounter. Al-Ittihad have scored 57 times. This gives Al-Ittihad a goal difference of 15.
**The match data was researched on the oGol website (some matches don't have friendly data, only official matches).
Head-to-head - Al Faisaly Harmah vs. Al Ittihad Jeddah
Prediction & Analysis
After 10 games played, the statistics show that Al Ittihad Jeddah have scored 21 goals and claimed five victories, one more win than Al Faisaly Harmah, who have scored 12 goals.
8 of Al Ittihad Jeddah's last 10 matches have seen the BTTS & Over 2.5 goals market land. Our prediction for the meeting between Al Faisaly Harmah and Al Ittihad Jeddah is BTTS and over 2.5 goals, based on mathematical analysis. For expert predictions tips, visit our Premium page.
There is no clear favorite
According to the list of odds for Al-Faisaly Harmah vs Ittihad Club, there is no clear favorite in the match, the bookmakers give the Al-Faisaly Harmah team a 20% chance of winning, and the Ittihad Club team a 57% chance of winning.
Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad statistics
Betting tip
This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2024. The match was supposed to take place at the end of December, but was postponed due to the Tigers' participation in the Club World Cup. As well as a frustrating exit to Al Ahly, Al-Ittihad ended 2023 with two defeats against Al-Raed and Al-Nassr.
The betting tip is for both to score and for Al-Ittihad to qualify.
Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad on TV in real time?
Saudi King's Cup
Date: 04/02/24, at 12:15 p.m.
Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
Broadcast: Star+
When is the Al Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Team analysis
Points per game (PPG): 3
Average Expected Goals (xG) pre-match: 1.04
Average goals conceded per game: 0.5
Al Ittihad
Points per game (PPG): 2
Average Expected Goals (xG) pre-match: 1.92
Average goals conceded per game: 1
Both teams are in good form, with a solid average of points per game. Al Faisaly have a slightly better record, with an average pre-match xG of 1.04, while Al Ittihad have an average of 1.92. However, it should be noted that these figures do not represent a significant difference between the teams.
Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad statistics
Lucas Souza
"We know their quality and also the difficulty we're going to encounter. We have to play a calm game, without pressure and enjoy every moment as much as possible. We have to be patient and know that the pressure is on our opponents. We have to score strongly and, when we have the ball, have the courage to hurt them too. I think if we do that perfectly, we can celebrate at the end," he added.
With vast experience in international soccer (having played in countries such as China, Cyprus, Italy and Portugal), Lucas Souza is currently enjoying his second season in Saudi soccer. In his first, he played for Al Khaleej. On Brazilian soil, he has played for clubs such as Paraná and Juventus-SP.
Brazilian at the field
This Sunday (4), the team will play in the quarter-finals against Al Faisaly, a team that includes Brazilian midfielder Lucas Souza, scorer of 11 goals this season.
Aware of the size of the challenge, Lucas believes that the most important thing is for the team to focus, above all, on doing their job without any pressure.
Karim Benzema
Al-Ittihad
The last time these teams met was in the Saudi Professional League, and Al Ittihad came out victorious 1-0. The head-to-head record clearly favors neither side, with both teams recording six wins and four draws from a total of 16 matches.
TIME AND PLACE!
Although they certainly have the better squad, the momentum of Marcelo Gallardo's team could weigh against them. In that sense, Al-Ittihad would not be at all surprised by a hard-fought qualification.
