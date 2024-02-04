ADVERTISEMENT
60'
55'
Angel Di Maria (Benfica) fails in his attempt to clear a through ball. The ball is ruled out for offside and Gil Vicente concede a goal.
50' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
47'
RESTARTS
HALFTIME
+1
We'll have 1 minute extra.
41'
Angel Di Maria (Benfica) header from a corner is close to the target. The ball flew close to the defenders, who were able to clear.
39'
Murilo (Gil Vicente) restarts the game from a corner kick.
35' - GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
33'
The flag goes up and the referee signals offside and stops the play. Maxime Dominguez (Gil Vicente) clearly in an illegal position when taking a throw-in.
30'
Thanks to a fantastic intervention by the defender, Gil Vicente's corner was perfectly cleared.
28'
Gil Vicente keeps the ball and pushes forward, but an opponent intercepts.
25'
23'
Angel Di Maria (Benfica) clever pass over the top is well received by Rafa Silva, but he comes up short against the defenders and loses the ball.
21'
Benfica make the most of possession by exchanging passes and waiting for an opportunity to attack.
15' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
14'
Angel Di Maria (Benfica) and Alexander Bah show skill by combining brilliantly to find their teammates. A constant threat to opponents.
10'
Benfica have possession and are controlling the match at the moment. Their players exchange precise passes. It's difficult for any team to run without the ball at their feet.
6'
Arthur Cabral (Benfica) rises high to take advantage of a corner kick inside the box, but his header is just wide of the right post.
5'
Angel Di Maria (Benfica) takes a corner kick with a short pass.
START THE GAME!
5 minutes!
Refereeing
In the last round...
Gil Vicente in 10th place
In the last round...
Benfica in second place
Over 1.5 goals in a match
Benfica favorites to win the match
Luz stadium in Lisbon
1 HOUR
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente on TV in real time?
Liga Portugal 2023/24
Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024;
Time: 3pm (Brasilia time);
Venue: Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal;
Where to watch: Pay-TV: ESPN / Internet/streaming: Star+
When is the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Gil Vicente's probable line-up:
Benfica's probable line-up:
Roger Schmidt
Aware of the demands of the match against the Minhotos, Roger Schmidt underlined the "confidence" that his players currently have, a "good moment" that the team intends to continue at the Cathedral.
The coach also analyzed what the four reinforcements from the January market [Álvaro Carreras, Rollheiser, Prestianni and Marcos Leonardo] can offer the team and the challenges of integrating them into a new reality, considering that "they bring a new energy" to the team.
Expect few goals:
Gil Vicente
The last matchday was extremely important for boosting confidence. After all, they beat Vitória de Guimarães, who even away from home were considered favorites by everyone. This match showed the team's improvement with their attacking line, as they have scored for the fifth time in the last 6 games. Playing as visitors, the team has struggled. After all, they've lost 4 of their last 6 games in this condition. However, they won the last one and are confident.
Benfica
The last matchday served to restore the confidence shaken by the defeat in the League Cup. After all, they beat Estrela de Amadora 4-1 away from home. This match highlighted the team's attacking power, as it was the fifth time in the last six matches that they had scored at least two goals. Playing at home, the team gains in confidence. After all, they've won five of their last six games on home soil.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica have a great chance of getting off to a good start in the first half of the match: their last meeting in the Portuguese League ended 2-1 in the opening 45 minutes, a phenomenon that also happened against Boa Vista in the Portuguese top flight and Braga in the Portuguese Cup.
With a clearly superior performance in the league, the club should have no trouble deciding the outcome of the match in the first half.
In their last five games, Benfica have kept a clean sheet in three of them. The detail comes in the games against Boa Vista and Arouca, who are the teams immediately above or below Gil Vicente, where only Sunday's hosts have won. The visitors, on the other hand, lost without scoring against Arouca and Farense, both in higher positions.
Rafa Silva (Benfica) shoots into the box to take advantage of a through ball and shoot low towards the right post. Andrew Da Silva Ventura is alert and blocks his attempt with a fine save.