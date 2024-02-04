ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:20 PM2 minutes ago

60'

 

Rafa Silva (Benfica) shoots into the box to take advantage of a through ball and shoot low towards the right post. Andrew Da Silva Ventura is alert and blocks his attempt with a fine save.

2:15 PM7 minutes ago

55'


Angel Di Maria (Benfica) fails in his attempt to clear a through ball. The ball is ruled out for offside and Gil Vicente concede a goal.
2:09 PM12 minutes ago

50' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

BENFICA! Rafa Silva scores Benfica's third against Gil Vicente: 3-0
2:06 PM15 minutes ago

47'

Murilo (Gil Vicente) runs towards goal but the defender manages to catch him and clear the danger.
2:06 PM16 minutes ago

RESTARTS

Ball rolling for the second half of Benfica-Gil Vicente
1:49 PM32 minutes ago

HALFTIME

End of first half for Benfica vs Gil Vicente
1:47 PM35 minutes ago

+1

 

We'll have 1 minute extra.

1:43 PM38 minutes ago

41'


Angel Di Maria (Benfica) header from a corner is close to the target. The ball flew close to the defenders, who were able to clear.
1:40 PM41 minutes ago

39'


Murilo (Gil Vicente) restarts the game from a corner kick.
1:36 PMan hour ago

35' - GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

BENFICA! João Neves puts the ball in the back of the net to put the Reds 2-0 up!
1:33 PMan hour ago

33'


The flag goes up and the referee signals offside and stops the play. Maxime Dominguez (Gil Vicente) clearly in an illegal position when taking a throw-in.
1:33 PMan hour ago

30'


Thanks to a fantastic intervention by the defender, Gil Vicente's corner was perfectly cleared.
1:29 PMan hour ago

28'


Gil Vicente keeps the ball and pushes forward, but an opponent intercepts.
1:26 PMan hour ago

25'

Angel Di Maria (Benfica) sends a through ball to Rafa Silva, but Andrew Da Silva Ventura is alert and blocks a good chance.
1:24 PMan hour ago

23'


Angel Di Maria (Benfica) clever pass over the top is well received by Rafa Silva, but he comes up short against the defenders and loses the ball.
1:22 PMan hour ago

21'


Benfica make the most of possession by exchanging passes and waiting for an opportunity to attack.
1:17 PMan hour ago

15' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

BENFICA! GOAL! Angel Di Maria curled in a corner and the ball found Arthur Cabral (Benfica) near the penalty spot. His header was accurate into the right-hand corner! The score is now 1:0.
1:15 PMan hour ago

14'


Angel Di Maria (Benfica) and Alexander Bah show skill by combining brilliantly to find their teammates. A constant threat to opponents.
1:12 PMan hour ago

10'


Benfica have possession and are controlling the match at the moment. Their players exchange precise passes. It's difficult for any team to run without the ball at their feet.
1:08 PMan hour ago

6'

 

Arthur Cabral (Benfica) rises high to take advantage of a corner kick inside the box, but his header is just wide of the right post.

1:06 PMan hour ago

5'


Angel Di Maria (Benfica) takes a corner kick with a short pass.
1:00 PMan hour ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the Portuguese Championship
12:54 PMan hour ago

5 minutes!

Five minutes to go until Benfica v Gil Vicente
12:54 PMan hour ago

Refereeing

The match will be refereed by Tiago Martins, along with assistants Hugo Ribeiro and José Mira. The VAR will be operated by Gustavo Correia, assisted by Inácio Pereira.
12:44 PM2 hours ago

In the last round...

The last matchday was extremely important for boosting confidence. After all, they beat Vitória de Guimarães, who even away from home were considered favorites by everyone. This match showed the team's improvement with their attacking line, as they have scored for the fifth time in the last six games. Playing as visitors, the team has struggled. After all, they've lost 4 of their last 6 games in this condition. However, they won the last one and are confident.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Gil Vicente in 10th place

Gil Vicente will start the 20th round of the Portuguese Championship in 10th place, with 22 points. It's a better campaign than last year, but still far from what the club was aiming for this season. The team is experiencing its most consistent moment of the season, with just one defeat in the last six games played.
12:31 PM2 hours ago

In the last round...

The last matchday served to restore the confidence shaken by the defeat in the League Cup. After all, they beat Estrela de Amadora 4-1 away from home. This match highlighted the team's attacking power, as it was the fifth time in the last six matches that they have scored at least two goals. Playing at home, the team gains in confidence. After all, they've won five of their last six games on home soil.
12:29 PM2 hours ago

Benfica in second place

Benfica will start the 20th round of the Portuguese Championship in second place, with 48 points. It's a similar campaign to last year, but the club's expectation is to win the title again. The team is in excellent form, with nine wins in their last 10 games. However, the exception in this stretch was a draw in the League Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties.
12:28 PM2 hours ago

Over 1.5 goals in a match

Benfica have averaged 2.8 goals in their last six games. Playing at home, they have scored 17 times in their last six matches. Gil Vicente, on the other hand, have been improving their defensive line, but have only conceded one goal away from home this season. As such, Benfica should be able to beat that line alone, even with their opponents' improvement.
12:18 PM2 hours ago

Benfica favorites to win the match

A few rounds ago Gil Vicente could have caused fewer problems. After all, they've improved in recent rounds and are buoyed by their four-game unbeaten run. However, Benfica continue to totally dominate their opponents, especially when they play at the Luz stadium. The game may be more complicated than it was a few games ago, but Benfica are clear favorites going into this match.
12:13 PM2 hours ago

Luz stadium in Lisbon

Benfica and Gil Vicente face off this Sunday (4) at 3pm Brasília time at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Benfica are once again fighting for the title, and are increasingly confident given their form in the league. Gil Vicente, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and have managed to pull away from the drop zone after four games without defeat. Can Benfica get another win or can Gil Vicente keep up their good momentum?
12:08 PM2 hours ago

1 HOUR

One hour to go until Benfica v Gil Vicente
12:03 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente on TV in real time?

Benfica vs Gil Vicente

Liga Portugal 2023/24

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024;

Time: 3pm (Brasilia time);

Venue: Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal;

Where to watch: Pay-TV: ESPN / Internet/streaming: Star+

11:58 AM2 hours ago

When is the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and Gil Vicente will kick off at 3pm (Brasília time) at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 20th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:53 AM2 hours ago

Gil Vicente's probable line-up:

Andrew Ventura; Zé Carlos, Gabriel Pereira, Rúben Fernandes, Leonardo Buta; Jesús Castillo, Maxime Dominguez, Kanya Fujimoto, Martim Neto; Murilo Souza; Félix Correia.
11:48 AM3 hours ago

Benfica's probable line-up:

Anatoliy Trubin; Fredrik Aursnes, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi, Morato; Orkun Kokçu, João Neves; Ángel Di María, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Arthur Cabral.
11:43 AM3 hours ago

Roger Schmidt

Roger Schmidt, coach of the eagles, made it clear in his press conference at Benfica Campus that the team intends to "play a good game in order to win".

Aware of the demands of the match against the Minhotos, Roger Schmidt underlined the "confidence" that his players currently have, a "good moment" that the team intends to continue at the Cathedral.

The coach also analyzed what the four reinforcements from the January market [Álvaro Carreras, Rollheiser, Prestianni and Marcos Leonardo] can offer the team and the challenges of integrating them into a new reality, considering that "they bring a new energy" to the team.

11:38 AM3 hours ago

Expect few goals:

Between 2019 and 2022 Benfica played Gil Vicente four times, and the average number of goals scored in those encounters was three per game, no more, no less. It's worth remembering that Benfica finished the last one at home by a score of 2-0 against Boa Vista, who have been performing similarly, but inferior to Gil Vicente, who have been climbing the table and should present a challenge to the hosts.
11:33 AM3 hours ago

Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente will start the 20th round of the Portuguese Championship in 10th place, with 22 points. It's a better campaign than last year, but still far from what the club was aiming for this season. The team is at its most consistent this season, with just one defeat in the last six games.

The last matchday was extremely important for boosting confidence. After all, they beat Vitória de Guimarães, who even away from home were considered favorites by everyone. This match showed the team's improvement with their attacking line, as they have scored for the fifth time in the last 6 games. Playing as visitors, the team has struggled. After all, they've lost 4 of their last 6 games in this condition. However, they won the last one and are confident.

11:28 AM3 hours ago

Benfica

Benfica will start the 20th round of the Portuguese Championship in second place, with 48 points. It's a similar campaign to last year, but the club's expectation is to win the title again. The team is in excellent form, with nine wins in their last 10 games. However, the exception in this stretch was a draw in the League Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties.

The last matchday served to restore the confidence shaken by the defeat in the League Cup. After all, they beat Estrela de Amadora 4-1 away from home. This match highlighted the team's attacking power, as it was the fifth time in the last six matches that they had scored at least two goals. Playing at home, the team gains in confidence. After all, they've won five of their last six games on home soil.

11:23 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Stay up to date with the Benfica vs Gil Vicente match, scheduled to take place at 3pm (Brasília time) this Sunday, February 4. The event is scheduled to take place at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 20th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24.

Benfica have a great chance of getting off to a good start in the first half of the match: their last meeting in the Portuguese League ended 2-1 in the opening 45 minutes, a phenomenon that also happened against Boa Vista in the Portuguese top flight and Braga in the Portuguese Cup.

With a clearly superior performance in the league, the club should have no trouble deciding the outcome of the match in the first half.

In their last five games, Benfica have kept a clean sheet in three of them. The detail comes in the games against Boa Vista and Arouca, who are the teams immediately above or below Gil Vicente, where only Sunday's hosts have won. The visitors, on the other hand, lost without scoring against Arouca and Farense, both in higher positions.

11:18 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Benfica vs Gil Vicente live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Benfica on one side. On the other is Gil Vicente. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
