ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Live Score
How to watch River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Vélez
Last lineup River Plate
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How is Vélez Sarsfield coming into this match?
They are currently in 10th place in the table with only one point after two games.
How is River Plate coming into this match?
River has had positive impressions in these first days and, currently, the capital comes to this match positioned in 7th place in the general table, tied with three other teams, including Instituto and Argentinos Jrs, but that, by goal difference are below them. With 4 points, River s team has 2 wins and 1 draw.
Matchday 3 of the Argentine First Division
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!