Update Live Commentary
5:15 AM9 hours ago

Follow here River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield live in the Argentine Professional League, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of this matchday 3 match on VAVEL USA.
5:10 AM9 hours ago

How to watch River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield live on TV, your options are: TyC Sports International and Paramount

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:05 AM9 hours ago

Last lineup Vélez

Tomás Marchiori, Leonardo Jara, Emanuel Mammana, Valentín Gómez, Elías Gómez, Santiago Cáseres, José Florentín, Matías Pellegrini, Claudio Aquino, Lenny Lobato, Braian Romero.
5:00 AM9 hours ago

Last lineup River Plate

Franco Armani, Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro; Ignacio Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Franco Mastantuono y Miguel Ángel Borja
4:55 AM9 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this River Plate vs Vélez will be Facundo Tello; Gabriel Chade first line; Pablo Acevedo, second line; Pablo Giménez, fourth assistant.
4:50 AM10 hours ago

How is Vélez Sarsfield coming into this match?

On the other hand, Velez Sarsfield, coached by Gustavo Quinteros, comes to this match after debuting in the first division of Argentina with a 1-1 draw against Barracas Central. However, on match day two, the Velez team could not win again and lost to Independiente by the minimum score. That is why the Velez team must win no matter what in order not to stagnate at the bottom of the general table and thus find their first victory of the competition.

They are currently in 10th place in the table with only one point after two games.

4:45 AM10 hours ago

How is River Plate coming into this match?

The capital team, led by Martin Demichelis, wants to achieve its second victory in a row and maintain its undefeated streak. In their debut in this tournament, River Plate drew 1-1 against Argentinos Juniors. River, just three days later, visited La Fortaleza, Lanús' stadium, where Barracas Central played as home team on matchday 2.In a match that went from low to high for Los Millonarios, Demichelis' pupils, thanks to goals by Miguel Borja and Agustín Ruberto, won by a score of 2-0 against Alejandro Orfila's team and took the first three points of the tournament.

River has had positive impressions in these first days and, currently, the capital comes to this match positioned in 7th place in the general table, tied with three other teams, including Instituto and Argentinos Jrs, but that, by goal difference are below them. With 4 points, River s team has 2 wins and 1 draw.

4:40 AM10 hours ago

Matchday 3 of the Argentine First Division

New month and we are back with the activity of the First Division of Argentina at the beginning of the year. This weekend, we continue with the soccer activity in the Argentine football and Buenos Aires will witness the clash between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield. On the one hand, the capital city side will want to take advantage of their home match against Velez, who are still reeling from their midweek defeat against Independiente.Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites' due to the quality of their squad, Velez wants to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans to keep climbing up the table and reach the top positions. In the professional era, the record favors River Plate's 87 wins, with 298 goals. Velez won 49, with 208 goals. They tied 44 times. Can Millonarios achieve the victory or will the visitors of Velez do it? Or will it all end in a draw?
4:35 AM10 hours ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The match between River Plate vs Velez will be played at the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentine. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 pm (ET).
 
4:30 AM10 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Argentine First Division match: River Plate vs Velez Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

