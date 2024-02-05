ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Atlas vs Santos Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atlas vs Santos live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App
Last lineup Santos
C. Acevedo, R. Prieto, M. Dória, S. Núñez, I. Govea, P. Aquino, A. Cervantes, R. Sordo, S. Muñoz, D. Medina, H. Preciado.
Last lineup Atlas
Camilo Vargas; Hugo Martín Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Rivaldo Lozano, Gaddi Aguirre; Aldo Rocha, Jeremy Márquez, Edgar Zaldívar; Augusto Solari, Raymundo Fulgencio y Eduardo Aguirre.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Atlas vs Santos will be Mario Terrazas; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Manuel Alfonso Martínez, second line; Miguel Ángel Anaya, fourth assistant.
How are Santos coming into this match?
On the other hand, Santos Laguna, which ratified Pablo Repetto's position as head coach, has similar numbers to their opponent this matchday. With 4 points after a balance of one win, one draw and two defeats, the Laguna team is in 11th position, tied on points with Atlas, León and Puebla, but where the goal difference favors those from Torreón. Santos arrives at this matchday after obtaining its first victory in midweek against Puebla by a resounding 3-0 score.
How are Atlas coming into this match?
The red-and-black Atlas, coached by Beñat San José in his first season as helmsman, has left a dubious feeling with the team's performance despite the reinforcements that arrived this season. With a record of one win, one draw and two defeats, Atlas comes into matchday 5 after playing a round-robin game against Pachuca. In their midweek visit to the Hidalgo Stadium, Atlas gave up a 2-0 lead to end up with a painful 4-3 defeat. They are currently in 12th place with a balance of 4 points.
Matchday 5 of Liga MX
A new month and we are back with the Liga MX activity at the beginning of the year and the Clausura 2024. On this Sunday, we continue with the soccer activity in the Aztec football and Guadalajara will witness the clash between Atlas and Santos Laguna. On the one hand, the locals want to take advantage of the match at home against Santos who are motivated after achieving their first victory in the middle of the week against Puebla. Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites', Santos wants to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans to keep moving up places and thus reach the top positions. Can the Zorros achieve victory or will the visitors of the Guerreros do it?
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium
The match between Atlas vs Santos will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 pm (ET).
