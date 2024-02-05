ADVERTISEMENT
During his time in charge since October 2015, Klopp guided Liverpool to a Champions League title and a Premier League championship.
"I have what. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand it's a shock for a lot of people at the moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it," Klopp said.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the Premier League is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the pitch with the best games in the world.
Tune in here Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Manchester City match.
What time is Brentford vs Manchester City match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Manchester City of February 5th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 5, 2024
|
14:00
|
|
Argentina
|
February 5, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 5, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Brazil
|
February 5, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Chile
|
February 5, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Colombia
|
February 5, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 5, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Spain
|
February 5, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Mexico
|
February 5, 2024
|
14:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
February 5, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
In this match the player who will steal the spotlight for Manchester City is Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson. The Brazil national team and goalkeeper of the year 2023 has stood out for being a wall under the three posts, as well as a true leader on the field, which has been of great help for his team to perform in an incredible way.
Latest Manchester City line-up:
Ederson; J. Gvardiol, N. Aké, R. Dias, K. Walker; M. Kovacic, Rodri; J. Doku, B. Silva, P. Foden; J. Álvarez.
Watch out for this Brentford player:
Throughout these 90 minutes, it will be necessary to follow with a magnifying glass Brentford's center forward Ivan Toney, Brentford's English player is one of the fundamental pieces in the team's starting eleven and also a vital piece for Brentford's attack as his powerful shot and his ability to move inside the box is able to open the doors of the goal for the team.
Last Brentford line-up:
M. Flekken; N. Collins, E. Pinnock, B. Mee; M. Rasmussen, M. Damsgaard, V. Janelt, M. Jensen, K. Lewis-Potter; N. Maupay, I. Toney.
Background:
Brentford and Manchester City have met on a total of 17 occasions (7 Brentford wins, 1 draw, 9 Manchester City wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Manchester City side. In terms of goals, 20 goals have fallen in favor of Brentford, while 32 have been in favor of Manchester City. Their last meeting dates back to the 22/23 season in the 38th round of the Premier League where Brentford beat Manchester City 1-0.
About the Stadium
Brentford Community Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Brentford, an area of West London, England. The Brentford Community Stadium was opened in September 2020. It is home to Brentford Football Club, which competes in the English Football League Championship, the second tier of English soccer. he stadium has a capacity of around 17,250 spectators. Although it is smaller compared to some of the Premier League stadiums, it is designed to be modern and functional. The stadium has been designed with a focus on accessibility. It has facilities for people with disabilities and meets modern accessibility standards.
To maintain the hierarchy
Manchester City do not want to give up their current Premier League crown at any time, as in recent seasons they have managed to keep it in blue territory without any intruder being able to take it away from them, and after winning everything last season, the pressure to continue reigning in English soccer increases for Pep Guardiola's pupils. However, this season, Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool want to steal the coveted trophy from the Citizens and return the trophy that could not be properly celebrated to the people of Anfield. Currently, Manchester City is the runner-up with 46 points from 13 wins, 4 draws and 3 ties.
Urgent improvement needed
Since Brentford's arrival in the Premier League, the Bees have always been known for being in the top 10 of the Premiership, and whenever they faced a top-tier opponent, Brentford were always going to go toe-to-toe with the intention of taking all three points either at home or away. Currently, Brentford are struggling in the English top flight as they find themselves in 14th place in the Championship and so far, there is no sign of improvement for the Bees as a whole. With only 6 wins, 4 draws and 10 defeats, Brentford will be looking to do the impossible and take the three points from reigning champions Manchester City.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Brentford vs Manchester City match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.