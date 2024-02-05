ADVERTISEMENT

Don't leave here to follow Tigre vs Boca Juniors live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigre vs Boca Juniors live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the José Dellagiovanna Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
5:40 AM9 hours ago

Where and how Tigre vs Boca Juniors online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TyCSports channel.

El Tigre vs Boca Juniors can be tuned from the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:35 AM9 hours ago

What time is the Tigre vs Boca Juniors match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Argentine First Division?

This is the start time of the Tigre vs Boca Juniors match on February 5, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Brazil: 1:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Colombia: 3:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.

United States: 5:45 p.m. PT and 6:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 4:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 3:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Japan: 01:45 hours

India: 05:15 hours

Nigeria: 09:45 hours

South Africa: 08:45 hours

Australia: 11:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:45 a.m.

5:30 AM9 hours ago

Boca Juniors Statements

Diego Martínez, coach of Boca Juniors, spoke prior to the confrontation against Tigre: “These are games that hurt a lot, especially when, due to the performance throughout the game, the fairest thing would have been to take the three points. The team was superior, we had control in the first half with the early goal. That didn't make us stop searching, but it did give us greater peace of mind to continue generating situations. We created many clear situations, I never like to lose, but if I have to lose points, with this level of the team it leaves me calmer.”

“I was logically tired because of the wear and tear he put on throughout the game. He has an impressive hierarchy, we are delighted to work with him. When these moments of not converting happen, it is best to stay calm. The most important thing is that he can generate situations, his unchecking was spectacular. I'd be worried if I didn't have them. "It is a matter of time before he scores and we are confident that he will do what he likes most, which is score goals."

“I worry more when what we train doesn't happen on the court. With Platense we couldn't prevail. Today the team was superior to the rival. Maintaining that pace in the heat became difficult. We should have widened the difference to avoid suffering because the rival had few goal situations. But the boys were far from settling for that advantage in the second half and we created many situations. The team's performance leaves me satisfied."

  “We were angry because we lost two points. If we analyze the 90 minutes, it has to give us peace of mind. The balance leaves us satisfied, but with a lot of anger because we deserved the three points. We must redouble our efforts and trust. Because when the team manages to prevail, it is superior to the rival.”

"We like them so much. Cristian (Lema) is the typical center back with authority that Boca teams have shown throughout their history. Kevin (Zenón) is a winger who shoots crosses, has control of the game, breaks and we are delighted since our arrival at the club that we have him in the team. It seems that he has been at the club longer than he has.”

5:25 AM9 hours ago

Latest Boca Juniors lineup

Sergio Romero; Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Figal, Lautaro Blanco; Luis Advíncula, Pol Fernández, Mauricio Benítez, Kevin Zenón; Miguel Merentiel, Darío Benedetto.
5:20 AM9 hours ago

Tigre's latest lineup

Tagliamonte; Garay, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Sánchez Miño; Galván, Cardozo, Alemán; Contín, Armoa
5:15 AM9 hours ago

How does Boca Juniors arrive?

Boca Juniors has not had a good start to the competition, currently only adding one point, this after drawing one goal against Sarmiento, so they will seek to give a great duel and go for their first victory.

5:10 AM9 hours ago

How does Tigre arrive?

Tigre arrives after a tough loss against Racing of three goals to zero, the locals will seek to play a pleasant game and add three in this first phase where they will go all out to bring joy to their fans.
5:05 AM9 hours ago

The Tigre vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the José Dellagiovanna Stadium

The Tigre vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the José Dellagiovanna Stadium located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
5:00 AM9 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigre vs Boca Juniors match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Argentine First Division. The match will take place at the José Dellagiovanna Stadium at 4:45 p.m.
