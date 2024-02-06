ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM7 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in Copa del Rey 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in the Copa del Rey 2024 Semifinal, as well as the latest information from Mallorca Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
2:55 AM7 hours ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow in addition to this match between Mallorca vs Real Sociedad there will not be another game until Wednesday when Atlético de Madrid and Athletic de Bilbao play the second semifinal match in this edition of the Copa del Rey 2024, no doubt we expect two matches with very high quality and teams with elite players in the world.
2:50 AM7 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this Semifinal match in the Copa del Rey will be Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience and to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most exciting games of the day.

2:45 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad online live in the Copa del Rey 2024

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcasted on TV on Sky Sports channel.
The Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcast via streaming on the Blue To Go application.

If you want to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:40 AM7 hours ago

What time is Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in the Copa del Rey Semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 03:00 hours

Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.

South Africa: 3:00 a.m.

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom: 17:00 hours

France: 17:00 hours

Italy: 17:00 hours

Netherlands: 17:00 hours

Belgium: 17:00 hours

Germany: 17:00 hours

2:35 AM7 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in this semifinal.
2:30 AM7 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Real Sociedad as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 11 games won for Real Sociedad, one draw and 3 games won for Mallorca, so the visitors will be slight favorites to win this first semifinal match in the Copa del Rey.
2:25 AM7 hours ago

How is Real Sociedad arriving?

Real Sociedad comes from a 0-0 draw against Girona, a game where there were very few emotions and the two teams did not do much damage, is in 6th place in the overall table in LaLiga with 37 points and a record of 9 games won, 10 draws and 4 games with defeat, will seek to take advantage of this game IDA in the Copa del Rey, to close with everything at home and seeks a pass to the final, is expected to be a very exciting game, full of goals, intensity and emotions.
2:20 AM7 hours ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca comes from an ugly 4-0 defeat against Athletic de Bilbao, a game where Javier Aguirre rested several players in preparation for this Copa del Rey Semifinal, and will arrive motivated and with the need to take advantage of his home and his fans, to close with everything looking for his pass to the final of the Copa del Rey, in this way Mallorca arrives.
2:15 AM8 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match, corresponding to the First Leg Semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the legendary Campo de Futbol Son Moix at 14:00.
