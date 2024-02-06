ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in Copa del Rey 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in the Copa del Rey 2024 Semifinal, as well as the latest information from Mallorca Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow in addition to this match between Mallorca vs Real Sociedad there will not be another game until Wednesday when Atlético de Madrid and Athletic de Bilbao play the second semifinal match in this edition of the Copa del Rey 2024, no doubt we expect two matches with very high quality and teams with elite players in the world.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this Semifinal match in the Copa del Rey will be Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience and to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most exciting games of the day.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online live in the Premier League 2024
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcasted on TV on Sky Sports channel.
The Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcast via streaming on the Blue To Go application.
The Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcast via streaming on the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live in the Copa del Rey Semifinal?
This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 17:00 hours
France: 17:00 hours
Italy: 17:00 hours
Netherlands: 17:00 hours
Belgium: 17:00 hours
Germany: 17:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in this semifinal.
Background
The record leans towards Real Sociedad as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 11 games won for Real Sociedad, one draw and 3 games won for Mallorca, so the visitors will be slight favorites to win this first semifinal match in the Copa del Rey.
How is Real Sociedad arriving?
Real Sociedad comes from a 0-0 draw against Girona, a game where there were very few emotions and the two teams did not do much damage, is in 6th place in the overall table in LaLiga with 37 points and a record of 9 games won, 10 draws and 4 games with defeat, will seek to take advantage of this game IDA in the Copa del Rey, to close with everything at home and seeks a pass to the final, is expected to be a very exciting game, full of goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca comes from an ugly 4-0 defeat against Athletic de Bilbao, a game where Javier Aguirre rested several players in preparation for this Copa del Rey Semifinal, and will arrive motivated and with the need to take advantage of his home and his fans, to close with everything looking for his pass to the final of the Copa del Rey, in this way Mallorca arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mallorca vs Real Sociedad match, corresponding to the First Leg Semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the legendary Campo de Futbol Son Moix at 14:00.