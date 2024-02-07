ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Comunicaciones vs Monterrey in Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Comunicaciones vs Monterrey match in the Concachampions.
What time is Comunicaciones vs Monterrey match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Comunicaciones vs Monterrey of February 06th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA and Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey in streaming you can watch it on FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com and TUDN.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey in streaming you can watch it on FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com and TUDN.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
The Guatemalans and Rayados have met on 2 occasions, leaving 1 win for the Regios, 0 draws and 1 win for the home side, so both teams will be looking to score to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap.
Monterrey 3 - 1 Comunicaciones, Sep. 20, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Comunicaciones 1 - 0 Monterrey, Sep. 14, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 3 - 1 Comunicaciones, Sep. 20, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Comunicaciones 1 - 0 Monterrey, Sep. 14, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
How are Comunicaciones coming?
The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Coban Imperial in the last matchday, having won 3, drawn 2 and lost 0 in their last 5 matches, so they are looking for confidence in this tournament and to get back on track.
Comunicaciones 1 - 1 Coban Imperial, Jan. 31, 2024, Liga Nacional de Guatemala
Xelaju 0 - 1 Comunicaciones, Jan. 27, 2024, Guatemala National League
Comunicaciones 3 - 0 Xinabajul, Jan. 20, 2024, Guatemala National League
Comunicaciones 1 - 0 Guastatoya, Dec. 23, 2023, Guatemala National League
Guastatoya 1 - 1 Comunicaciones, Dec. 17, 2023, Guatemala National League
Comunicaciones 1 - 1 Coban Imperial, Jan. 31, 2024, Liga Nacional de Guatemala
Xelaju 0 - 1 Comunicaciones, Jan. 27, 2024, Guatemala National League
Comunicaciones 3 - 0 Xinabajul, Jan. 20, 2024, Guatemala National League
Comunicaciones 1 - 0 Guastatoya, Dec. 23, 2023, Guatemala National League
Guastatoya 1 - 1 Comunicaciones, Dec. 17, 2023, Guatemala National League
How are Monterrey coming?
The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against América last time out. In their last 5 games, they have a consistent streak, with 3 draws, 0 losses and 2 wins.
América 1 - 1 Monterrey, Feb. 3, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Jan. 27, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 1 Querétaro, Jan. 24, 2024, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 Monterrey, Jan. 21, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 1 River Plate, Jan. 17, 2024, Friendlies
América 1 - 1 Monterrey, Feb. 3, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Jan. 27, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 1 Querétaro, Jan. 24, 2024, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 Monterrey, Jan. 21, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 1 River Plate, Jan. 17, 2024, Friendlies
Watch out for this Monterrey player
United States attacker, 25 year old Brandon Vazquez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.
Stats from......
The attacker from the United States, Brandon Vazquez, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the U.S. league and 3 assists, currently has 3 goals in the tournament, so he will seek to keep the fans happy and debut in this tournament.
Watch out for this player of Comunicaciones
Ecuador's attacker, 34 year old Juan Luis Anangonó León has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Ecuador, Juan Luis Anangonó León, the attacker will play his 22nd game in his local league, in the past he played 11 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the Ecuadorian league and 0 assists, currently has 12 goals, where he will try to be the reference of the team and debut in this tournament.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Comunicaciones vs Monterrey, corresponding to the Concachampions. The match will take place at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, at 8:00 pm.