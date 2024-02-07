ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:24 AMan hour ago

SUMMARY

12:01 AM2 hours ago

90+6´

At the end of the match, Real Esteli takes the advantage in the first leg by a score of 2-1.
11:56 PM2 hours ago

90+3

free kick for América, the eagles look for the equalizer.
11:54 PM2 hours ago

90´

Add 6 minutes.
11:53 PM2 hours ago

90´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMÉRICA! QUIÑONES SCORES ON THE COUNTER-ATTACK!
11:47 PM2 hours ago

83´

Cabecita's shot goes wide of the goal, America can't find a way through.
11:34 PM2 hours ago

70´

Brian Rodriguez was in an advanced position and the play was disallowed for America.
11:28 PM2 hours ago

60´

Good clearance by Salvador de Reyes against a counterattack by Real Estelí.
11:16 PM2 hours ago

52´

Great save by Luis Malagón to prevent Real Estelí's third goal.
11:11 PM3 hours ago

46´

GOAL FOR REAL ESTELI! THEY SURPRISE AMÉRICA AND INCREASE THE LEAD!
10:52 PM3 hours ago

45´

the referee adds 1 minute.
10:47 PM3 hours ago

40´

Great save by the goalkeeper to send Richard Sanchez's shot to the corner.
10:45 PM3 hours ago

37´

Quiñones' cross looking for Alejandro, who turns the ball back to Ilián Hernández but the Real Estelí defense clears.
10:40 PM3 hours ago

30´

After 30 minutes of play, América continues to look for a way to tie the game, but their majesty just can't find a way.
10:32 PM3 hours ago

24´

America comes close! Ilián Hernández shoots but the goalkeeper makes a good save.
10:30 PM3 hours ago

21´

shot by Alejandro Zendejas that goes just wide.
10:26 PM3 hours ago

20´

América has dominated possession of the ball but has not managed to generate danger in the Real Estelí area.
10:20 PM3 hours ago

10´

The one that Quiñones missed! Alejandro Zendejas had put in a good cross but the striker couldn't get the ball into the net.
10:14 PM4 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ESTELI! BONILLA'S PANENKA-LIKE SHOT SCORED THE FIRST GOAL OF THE MATCH!
10:12 PM4 hours ago

PENALTY AGAINST AMÉRICA! the referee calls a penalty kick for Real Estelí.
10:09 PM4 hours ago

El intento de disparo de Alejandro Zendejas termina en las manos del arquero.
10:03 PM4 hours ago

The match kicks off, the first 45 minutes begin, América makes its CONCACAF debut.
9:51 PM4 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Club América and Real Estelí, a CONCACAF Champions League match.
9:50 PM4 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Real Esteli sends to the field to face their CONCACAF Champions League match against Club América.
9:49 PM4 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Club América sends to the field for its CONCACAF Champions League match against Real Estelí. 
9:42 PM4 hours ago

THE FOLLOWING PHASES

Round of 16: March 5-7, 2024 (first leg matches) and March 12-14 (second leg matches).
Quarterfinals: April 2 to 4 (first legs) and April 9 to 11 (second legs).
Semifinals: April 23 to 25 (first leg matches) and April 30 to May 2 (second leg matches).
Final: Sunday, June 2, 2024 (single match).
9:23 PM4 hours ago

SAVE THE DATES

The Concacaf Champions League, known as the Concachampions, will kick off on February 6 with the first leg of the first round, featuring matches such as Real Esteli vs América and Comunicaciones vs Monterrey.
During the period between February 6 and 15, the elimination rounds will be held with the participation of Mexican teams. Subsequently, from February 20 to 29, the matches involving U.S. clubs in this exciting continental competition will take place.
9:18 PM4 hours ago

POSSIBLE NATIONAL DERBY

In the event that both teams, América and Chivas, successfully advance in the first round, they would face each other in the round of 16. The Clausura 2024 Clasico Nacional in Liga MX is scheduled for March 16, while the Concacaf round of 16 is scheduled for March 5-14. This could generate a coincidence of dates that would add even more intensity and expectation to the clash between the two teams in the international competition.
9:13 PM5 hours ago

QUOTATED

Among Mexican teams, the second with the highest market value after América is Monterrey, with a price of 97.8 million dollars, followed by Tigres (74.1), Toluca (68.5), Guadalajara (67) and Pachuca Tuzos (41.5).
In Major League Soccer (MLS), after Inter Miami, are Philadelphia Union with a value of 58.5 million dollars, Columbus Crew (48.7), New England Revolution (46.5) and Cincinnati (45.4).
9:10 PM5 hours ago

THE MOST EXPENSIVE

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the value of the team led by André Jardine amounts to 102.8 million dollars. As for the individual valuation of the players, Julián Quiñones tops the list as the most valued player, with a price of 10.8 million dollars, followed by Spain's Álvaro Fidalgo in second place, with a value of 8.6 million dollars.
9:10 PM5 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for the Concachampions is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best matches in the world.
10:00 AM16 hours ago

Tune in here Real Esteli vs Club America Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Esteli vs Club America match.
9:55 AM16 hours ago

What time is Real Esteli vs Club America match?

This is the start time of the game Real Esteli vs Club America of 6th February in several countries:

Where To Watch Real Esteli vs Club America around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 6, 2024

22:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 7, 2024

00:00

  

Bolivia

February 6, 2024

22:00

  

Brasil

February 7, 2024

00:00

  

Chile

February 7, 2024

00:00

  

Colombia

February 6, 2024

22:00

  

Ecuador

February 6, 2024

22:00

  

Spain

February 7, 2024

5:00 

  

Mexico

February 6, 2024

21:00

Fox Sports

Peru

February 6, 2024

22:00 

  
9:50 AM16 hours ago

Watch out for this Club America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for Club América has been a key player for the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

9:45 AM16 hours ago

Watch out for this Real Estelí player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Ewerton. The killer of the area of the Transviearios has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics so that at any moment of the match he can detonate the gunpowder and tip the balance in favor of his team to achieve the victory.
9:40 AM16 hours ago

Last Real Estelí lineup:

C. Salandia; O. Acevedo, C. Gutiérrez, J. Ortiz, M. Flores; J. Quijano, F. Montserrat, M. López; P. Gallego, Ewerton, H. García.
9:35 AM16 hours ago

Club América's latest lineup:

L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
9:30 AM16 hours ago

Background:

Real Esteli and Club America have never met in friendly or official duels before, so in this first clash between the Nicaraguans and Mexicans, both squads will have to bring their best if they want to take the win in the inaugural clash of a new sporting rivalry.
9:25 AM16 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Independencia Stadium, located in Estelí, Nicaragua, is a multi-purpose venue mainly used for soccer matches, being the official home of Real Estelí FC at present. With a capacity of over 10,000 spectators, this stadium has undergone significant renovations, including the installation of synthetic turf. This upgrade was implemented so that Real Esteli could use it during their home matches during the group stage of the 2012-13 CONCACAF Champions League. Currently, Independencia Stadium holds the status of the second Nicaraguan stadium approved by CONCACAF, allowing it to host international club matches. Notably, this stadium hosted the preliminary phase of the 2011-12 CONCACAF Champions League, where Real Estelí FC suffered a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC of Canada. It has also hosted matches starring teams such as Club Sport Herediano and Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica, as well as CD Motagua and Real Club Deportivo España of Honduras, the latter eliminated by Real Estelí FC in the Uncaf Cup.
9:20 AM16 hours ago

Seeking the championship

On the other hand, the Aguilas del América have started the tournament in a good way, keeping the crown and the same medal intact, without any team, so far, tarnishing the shine of the current Liga MX champion. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great list of honors in Coapa, even so, at Club América it is an obligation and ambition to win it all, which is why, in this tournament, arriving as the defenders of the throne, they will want to retain it to maintain total control of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of Liga MX, as well as adding the eighth international star to the eagles. Likewise, it is important to add this win as their return to Liga MX and the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League is coming up soon and arriving in high spirits will be critical in their quest for an eighth international trophy.
9:15 AM16 hours ago

Mission impossible

Real Esteli will face one of the biggest challenges in their history, as they will face the maximum winner of the CONCACAF Champions League and the current champion of Mexican soccer, so they will have to play their best soccer if they want to give a hammer blow to one of the favorites to win the trophy. It is also worth remembering that Real Estelí earned their place in this edition of the CONCACAF after being semifinalists in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, an achievement that so far makes this team a rival to be respected.
9:10 AM17 hours ago

The fight for CONCACAF begins

Once again, the journey for Eternal Glory begins, 27 teams will compete throughout the knockout stages for the victory and the prize for continuing to transcend in this historic tournament that will grant the winning team a pass to the next FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, This tournament will mark a before and after in the history of soccer, as it will be the first world club competition to be held in the same format as the original World Cup, and it will be hosted in the United States, which makes the action of lifting the Cup even more obligatory, as they will be playing in this region, which is their home. For this round, 24 teams will seek to advance to the next round, where four teams that have already qualified to the round of 16 as champions of their respective zones, earning a ticket to avoid this first elimination round, are already waiting. Likewise, this round will be a two-legged tie, so there will be 180 minutes of thrills in store.
9:05 AM17 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Real Esteli vs Club America match will be played at Estadio Independiente in Esteli, Nicaragua. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
9:00 AM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League Match: Real Esteli vs Club America!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Luis Andrés Miguel Hernández
Luis Andrés Miguel Hernández
Licenciado en Ciencias en la Comunicación por la UNAM
5$
10$
15$