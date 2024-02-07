ADVERTISEMENT

2:43 PM7 minutes ago

It won't be long now!

Less than half an hour to go until the start of this important match, a great duel full of emotions is expected.  
2:42 PM8 minutes ago

Watch out for this player

Kylian Mbappé is the player to watch for PSG, the striker has 5 goals in this competition, and will be looking to add more.  
2:26 PM24 minutes ago

All ni all

Stade Brestois beat Tréssilac in the last match of this competition, the visitors will go all out for another victory.
2:22 PM28 minutes ago

To keep on giving

PSG beat US Orléans four goals to one in the preliminary round and will be looking to keep winning in this competition. 
2:22 PM28 minutes ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between PSG and Stade Brestois. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
3:10 AM12 hours ago

3:05 AM12 hours ago

3:00 AM12 hours ago

What time is the PSG vs Stade Bristois match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the French Cup?

This is the start time of the PSG vs Stade Bristois match on February 7, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:10 am

Bolivia: 12:10 hours

Brazil: 11:10 a.m.

Chile: 11:10 am

Colombia: 1:10 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.

United States: 3:10 p.m. PT and 4:10 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:10 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:10 am

Peru: 1:10 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:10 am

Venezuela: 12:10 hours

Japan: 11:10 p.m.

India: 02:40 hours

Nigeria: 07:10 hours

South Africa: 06:10 hours

Australia: 9:10 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:10 hours

2:55 AM12 hours ago

PSG Statements

Luis Enrique spoke prior to this meeting: "I don't have the watch, but as they say, the market ends in 15 minutes. Honestly, unless there is a little surprise from Mr. Luis Campos at the last moment, I don't believe it. But hey, I don't think so. "I know, never, until the last minute of the transfer market, the club continues working on all aspects of the market. You always have to be prepared, but I don't think so."

“Maybe in 12 days we are all dead. Which I hope not. Right now the Champions League doesn't interest me. What interests me, at the moment, is Brest, the French Cup match. The future does not exist in football, much less at the high level. Brest, the Cup match, is a final for us.”

“We suffered, especially in the last minutes. But I think the team was able to get out of this situation. They decided, after 2-0, to put individual pressure on us and create maximum risk situations. We tried to resist and we were able to score the third goal. But when we conceded 2-1, the game became a little more complicated and I think it is a victory that strengthens us because we are in a very difficult field and because Strasbourg is a good team."

"The positive point? It's good for confidence, for mentality, because the most important part of the season is coming. Because we rotate and everyone feels important. And that's very important for us"

“It was an important victory against a great rival that had not lost in several games. "I don't think we played our best game, but we won away and that's the most important thing, and now we have to continue."

"Difficult to beat Strasbourg? Without a doubt. Strasbourg is a very strong team. They are even stronger at home. The atmosphere is also complicated and I think we managed to overcome it. We could have had a better game. But the good thing is that we we redeemed by winning."

2:50 AM12 hours ago

Latest Stade Bristois lineup

M. Bizot; K. Lala, B. Chardonnet, L. Brassier, B. Locko; M. Camara, P. Lees Melou, H. Magnetti; R. Del Castillo, M. Satriano, M. Pereira Lage.
2:45 AM12 hours ago

PSG's latest lineup

G. Donnarumma; Lucas, Beraldo, Marquinhos, C. Soler; W. Zaïre-Emery, M. Ugarte, F. Peña; R. Kolo, K. Mbappe, M. Asensio.
2:40 AM12 hours ago

How does Stade Bristois get there?

Stade Bristois drew goalless against Nice, a very eventful match where both looked hard for the rival goal, but the aim was not on either side.
2:35 AM12 hours ago

How does PSG arrive?

PSG arrives after a tough match against Strasbourg, where they managed to win two goals to one, so they are in a very good mood and will seek to emerge victorious in order to advance to the next phase.

2:30 AM12 hours ago

The PSG vs Stade Bristois match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium

The PSG vs Stade Bristois match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium located in Paris, France. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:25 AM12 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSG vs Stade Bristois match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the French Cup. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium at 3:10 p.m.
