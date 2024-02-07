ADVERTISEMENT

2:49 PMa few seconds ago

When will the second leg be played?

On February 29, the second leg between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at San Mamés.
2:46 PM4 minutes ago

Also many Athletic Club fans

Ernesto Valverde's team will not be alone tonight, as many people will be travelling to Bilbao to support their team.

 

 

2:41 PM9 minutes ago

Great atmosphere at the Metropolitano

Today, Atletico Madrid fans will be looking to become the 12th player for their team to gain an advantage for the second leg of the match

 

 

2:36 PM14 minutes ago

XI Athletic Club

As expected by Ernesto Valverde with an eleven very similar to the one that eliminated FC Barcelona. In the novelties Galareta for Vesga. In addition to the starting lineup of Iñaki Williams and Berenguer, who returns after an injury. The bad news for the lions is that Nico is left out of the call-up list due to the discomfort he suffered against RCD Mallorca.

 

2:31 PM19 minutes ago

XI Atlético de Madrid

Simeone made several changes in the eleven. Reinildo plays as a central defender and Pablo Barrios starts in the starting lineup. Up front today Depay, who is in a great moment of form in place of Morata.

 

 

2:26 PM24 minutes ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
2:21 PM29 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club as well as the latest information from the Civitas Metropolitano stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
2:16 PM34 minutes ago

Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club?

If you want to watch the Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club match, it will be available on ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL  is your best option.

2:11 PM39 minutes ago

What time is Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club in Copa del Rey?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 15:30 AM

Bolivia: 15:30 AM

Brazil: 16:30 AM

Chile: 15:30 AM

Colombia: 14:30 AM

Ecuador: 14:30 AM

USA (ET): 15:30 AM

Spain: 21:30 PM

Mexico: 14:30 AM

Paraguay: 15:30 AM

Peru: 15:30 AM

Uruguay: 15:30 AM

Venezuela: 15:30 AM

England: 20:30 AM

Australia : 05:30 AM

India: 00:40 AM

2:06 PM44 minutes ago

Watch out for this Athletic Club player

Iñaki Williams, although he withdrew from the game against Mallorca due to discomfort, will be in the Copa del Rey match. The question is whether he will start or come off the bench. The Ghana international right winger has nine goals and four assists this season. In his last Copa del Rey match against FC Barcelona, he scored in extra time and also provided the assist in the fourth goal.

 

2:01 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.

Memphis Depay is the "winter signing" for Atlético. The 29-year-old Dutchman has seven goals and two assists this season. Three of them in the Copa del Rey. He has already surpassed his records from last season. He has scored in three of the last four matches and in his last match in the derby, he failed to score, but he did provide the assist that helped his team rescue a point.

 

1:56 PMan hour ago

News - Athletic Club

The lions have a special feeling with this competition, as for the fifth consecutive time they will play in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Their path started by beating UE Rubí, after which they defeated Cayón and Eibar. In the round of 16 they had a beautiful duel where they eliminated FC Barcelona 4-2 in extra time. 

 

They are currently coming from a draw against Cádiz and a 4-0 win over Mallorca in the most recent duel. They are currently in fifth position in LaLiga EA Sports with 45 points, three points behind Atlético de Madrid, which is in Champions League places.

1:51 PMan hour ago

News - Atlético de Madrid

They have just managed to draw at the home of their eternal rival, Real Madrid, in the last minute with a goal by Marcos Llorente, which is useful in their fight for the Champions League and not to throw in the towel in the league competition. They are currently fourth with 48 points and are ten points behind the Merengue team, which is the leader. Simeone's team is on a great streak with six undefeated games in a row, five of which were victories.

 

In the Copa del Rey, they started their journey in the round of 32 after participating in the Supercopa de España. They won 1-3 at Lugo's home, then, supported by their fans, they eliminated the reigning champion, Real Madrid, in extra time and Sevilla by the minimum.

1:46 PMan hour ago

Background

Numerous duels between two historic teams in Spanish soccer. The balance in the clashes is in favor of Atlético de Madrid, which has won 94 times. Athletic Club has won 84 times and 36 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last December, when Athletic Club won 2-0. 

 

Seven times they have faced each other in the Copa del Rey with five wins for the Madrid team, while two for Athletic. Since the 2013/14 season they had not faced each other in this competition, it was in the quarter-final round where the Madrid team won 1-3 on aggregate. This time it will be the first time that these two teams face each other in the semifinals of this competition.

1:41 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, located in the city of Madrid. It was inaugurated in September 1994 and has a capacity for 70460 spectators.

 

1:36 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club will meet this Wednesday, February 7 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
1:31 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club in Copa del Rey.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
