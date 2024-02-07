ADVERTISEMENT
When will the second leg be played?
Also many Athletic Club fans
🦁 ¡Ambientazo en Madrid!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) February 7, 2024
L@s athleticzales se preparan para la semifinal. #AtletiAthletic 🏆 #AthleticClub 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qVxcOmQn30
Great atmosphere at the Metropolitano
Día grande el de hoy. pic.twitter.com/BzN1uiQIBM— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 7, 2024
XI Athletic Club
XI Atlético de Madrid
WE RETURN
Stay tuned to follow Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club
Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club in Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England: 20:30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Watch out for this Athletic Club player
Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.
News - Athletic Club
They are currently coming from a draw against Cádiz and a 4-0 win over Mallorca in the most recent duel. They are currently in fifth position in LaLiga EA Sports with 45 points, three points behind Atlético de Madrid, which is in Champions League places.
News - Atlético de Madrid
In the Copa del Rey, they started their journey in the round of 32 after participating in the Supercopa de España. They won 1-3 at Lugo's home, then, supported by their fans, they eliminated the reigning champion, Real Madrid, in extra time and Sevilla by the minimum.
Background
Seven times they have faced each other in the Copa del Rey with five wins for the Madrid team, while two for Athletic. Since the 2013/14 season they had not faced each other in this competition, it was in the quarter-final round where the Madrid team won 1-3 on aggregate. This time it will be the first time that these two teams face each other in the semifinals of this competition.
The Stadium