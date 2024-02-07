ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:21 PM30 minutes ago

EMOTION IN VAVEL

In sports, emotion is the fuel that fuels fans' passion and drives athletes. Each match is a whirlwind of feelings: the joy of scoring in football, the tension in crucial moments of a tennis game, the adrenaline of overtaking in a race. Unexpected victories generate euphoria, exciting defeats bring valuable lessons. Fans experience a rollercoaster of emotions, cheering with every move. For competitors, emotion can be an ally or an obstacle, requiring control and focus. In all cases, it is this emotion that transforms sporting events into memorable and passionate experiences. It won't be long before the confrontation begins.
2:16 PM35 minutes ago

KEEP AN EYE ON THE EVENT!

Se liga na VAVEL. Acompanhe à atualização contínua de eventos esportivos, notícias ou situações, fornecendo informações detalhadas à medida que ocorrem, permitindo ao público acompanhar os desenvolvimentos em tempo real, como gols, pontos, cartões e outros eventos relevantes, geralmente por meio de plataformas digitais ou transmissões ao vivo.
2:11 PM40 minutes ago

ONE MORE ROUND!

Stay up to date with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage and don't miss any details of the event that's about to start. Follow in real time for constant updates and detailed information. Be ready to dive into full coverage with all the pitches, news and analysis. Don't miss out on anything that's coming. Wait for more details soon and get ready for a complete experience following the event with VAVEL.
2:06 PMan hour ago

SHORTLY!

The game will start soon. Stay up to date with all information including points, plays, substitutions and fixture updates. Be informed about every detail as the match unfolds.
2:01 PMan hour ago

UPDATE!

Stay alert to receive the latest news and the first developments of this event. Pay attention to the latest information to be well informed from the beginning of events.
1:56 PMan hour ago

GOOD AFTERNOON!

Hello to all sports lovers. My name is Thomas Alencar, and it is with great enthusiasm that we begin this incredible sporting event. Get ready for exciting competitions, overcoming challenges and unforgettable moments. May this broadcast be full of fair play and lots of fun. Take advantage of the play-by-play at VAVEL.
1:51 PMan hour ago

Watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Ivory Coast vs DR Congo match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
1:46 PMan hour ago

Ivory Coast

Photo: Disclosure/African Cup of Nations
Photo: Disclosure/African Cup of Nations
1:41 PMan hour ago

DR CONGO AS A VISITOR!

In the last few games, the team from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had a mixed performance, showing signs of consistency and challenges. Starting with an impressive 2-1 victory over Egypt, DRC demonstrated its ability to compete at a high level. Then a goalless draw against Tanzania showed a solid defense, while another 1-1 draw against Morocco highlighted their resilience against strong opposition. However, the 0-1 defeat to Sudan brought some obstacles, indicating areas for improvement.

Despite some less favorable results, the team showed moments of promise, such as the 2-0 victory over Gabon and the 3-0 victory over Mauritania in previous games. Overall, DRC faced varied and challenging competition, with results that reflect its ability to compete on an international stage. With a balance between wins, draws and defeats, the team continues to seek consistency and improvements to achieve its future goals.

1:36 PMan hour ago

IVORY COAST ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!

In the last few games, the Ivory Coast team showed a varied performance, with results that reflect their competitiveness. Their most recent clash against Nigeria ended in a 0-0 draw, while they previously claimed a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau. Also noteworthy is the 5-1 victory over Sierra Leone and the impressive 9-0 victory over Seychelles. However, in games against stronger teams, such as South Africa and Morocco, they only managed 1-1 draws. Furthermore, they drew goalless against Mali and suffered a 0-1 defeat to Senegal. Overall, the team demonstrated the ability to beat weaker opponents and compete on equal terms with more prominent teams, but also faced difficulties in securing victories in decisive games. The challenge for Côte d'Ivoire will be You will find greater consistency in your performance to achieve your future goals.
1:31 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

The Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara is is a sports facility located in Côte d'Ivoire, which serves as an important landmark for sport in the country. Named after the president of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, the stadium is a unique venue. It is a symbol of national pride and a centerpiece for major sporting events.

Inaugurated in a festive ceremony, the stadium is a gathering place for avid fans and talented athletes. With a capacity to receive thousands of spectators, the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara is one of the best in the world. It hosts a variety of sporting events, from football matches to football matches. athletics competitions and other entertainment events.

As well as hosting local and international football matches, the stadium also plays an important role in promoting physical activity and developing young sporting talent. Its modern infrastructure and world-class facilities provide a conducive environment for high-level training and competition.

The Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara is not It is just a sporting venue, but also a symbol of the passion for sport and a catalyst for the growth and development of the sporting scene in Côte d'Ivoire.

1:26 PMan hour ago

CONFRONTS!

Direct clashes between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R. Congo) show a balanced rivalry over the years. In the last recorded clash in 2023, the two teams drew 0-0. Previously, in 2019, Ivory Coast won 3-1. However, previous records show an alternation of results, with both teams obtaining victories. The clashes in 2017 and 2014 stand out, which ended in a 2-2 draw and a 4-3 victory for D.R. Congo, respectively. Although Côte d'Ivoire has had some important victories, such as in 2005 and 2001, D.R. Congo has also achieved its own significant victories over the years. These clashes reflect a competitive rivalry between the two nations, providing exciting and unpredictable games.
1:21 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES DR CONGO ARRIVE?

In the last few games, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) presented a mixed performance. Starting with a 1-2 defeat against Burkina Faso, followed by a goalless draw against Angola, the team faced ups and downs. However, they bounced back with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mauritania. Draws against Zambia, Morocco and Egypt show defensive consistency, while the victory over Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Bissau are a good result. 3-1 demonstrated his ability to score goals. Despite some difficulties, the team appears to be making progress, especially with recent positive results. The mix of draws, wins and a defeat indicates a competitive challenge, but DRC demonstrated resilience and potential to face strong opponents.
1:16 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO IVORY COAST?

Ivory Coast is in a good moment, having won four of the last five games. In the most recent clash against Mali, they won 2-1. Before that, they defeated Senegal by the same score. However, they faced defeat against Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial by 0-4, and were also defeated by Nigeria by 0-1. Overall, the team’s performance has been solid, with a string of convincing victories. Highlights include the 5-1 victory over Sierra Leone and a 9-0 thrashing of Seychelles. Despite some adverse results, Côte d'Ivoire appears to be preparing well for the upcoming challenges, with a team capable of competing at a high level.
1:11 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played atOlympic Stadium of Ebimpé

The Ivory Coast vs DR Congo game will be played at Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, with a capacity at 60.012 people.
1:06 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
5$
10$
15$