Update Live Commentary
1:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League

This is the start time of the game Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad of 7th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3 pm: Canal GOAT

Chile 2 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1 pm: No transmission

USA 1 pm ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

Spain 7 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission

Peru 1  pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission

12:50 AMan hour ago

Benzema back

After a turbulent atmosphere between Benzema and coach Marcelo Gallardo, who punished the player by keeping him out of the training sessions in Dubai, he was eventually reintegrated into the squad. The striker had been training separately, alongside a fitness coach.
12:45 AMan hour ago

24 busy hours

The pace of signings intensified during the last 24 hours of the winter transfer window for the Saudi Pro League, with clubs adding 20 players to their squads. 

The signings in the last few hours made up more than 70% of the total deals that took place from January 1 to 30, 2024, which totaled 28 players, according to club announcements, in addition to the registration of goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Rubaie on Al Hilal's lists and the re-registration of goalkeeper Ospina on Al-Nasr's lists.

Eight clubs signed new players during the period: Abha, Al-Nasr, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ittifaq, Al-Taawoun, Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej, while the remaining 10 teams made do with what they had at the start of the season.

Al-Ittihad's contracts include the following players: Fawaz Al-Saqour, Saad Al-Musa, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Muhammad Al-Mahasneh.

12:40 AMan hour ago

Classification

12:35 AMan hour ago

Tigers

While some are struggling to escape relegation, Al-Ittihad occupy a more comfortable position in the table, currently in seventh place with 28 points so far.

With a record of 51%, the Tigers have faced ups and downs recently. After an unfavorable run of three consecutive defeats, the team managed to get back to winning ways, but their last game ended in a draw.

The season continues to be a challenge for everyone involved, and Al-Ittihad are prepared to face whatever challenges arise in their quest for success and stability in the league.

12:30 AMan hour ago

Knights of the North

Al-Taee are facing a crucial moment in the season, currently sitting in 16th place in the table, inside the relegation zone. With 17 points, they are just two points behind Al-Riyadh, the first team out of the red zone.

With a 31% record, the Knights of the North, as they are known, have been on a rollercoaster of results. In their last five matches, they have recorded two wins, but have also faced three defeats.

The fight against relegation is a battle of endurance and determination. For Al-Taee, every game is an opportunity to turn the tables and secure their position in the competition.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. It serves as the home of the Al-Taee and Al Jabalain clubs. Opened in 2014, the stadium is a modern sports facility that meets international standards.

With a total capacity of approximately 12,000 spectators, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium is a medium-sized stadium in the region. Its modern architecture and functional design provide an excellent experience for spectators during soccer matches.

As well as hosting Al-Taee and Al Jabalain matches, the stadium is also used for a variety of other sporting and cultural events in the region. Its central location and high-quality facilities make it a popular venue for a range of activities other than soccer.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad live this Wednesday  (7), at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium at 1 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
