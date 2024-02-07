ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad match live?
What time is Al-Taee vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League
Argentina 3 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission
Brazil 3 pm: Canal GOAT
Chile 2 pm: No transmission
Colombia 1 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 1 pm: No transmission
USA 1 pm ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes
Spain 7 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission
Peru 1 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission
Benzema back
24 busy hours
The signings in the last few hours made up more than 70% of the total deals that took place from January 1 to 30, 2024, which totaled 28 players, according to club announcements, in addition to the registration of goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Rubaie on Al Hilal's lists and the re-registration of goalkeeper Ospina on Al-Nasr's lists.
Eight clubs signed new players during the period: Abha, Al-Nasr, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ittifaq, Al-Taawoun, Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej, while the remaining 10 teams made do with what they had at the start of the season.
Al-Ittihad's contracts include the following players: Fawaz Al-Saqour, Saad Al-Musa, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Muhammad Al-Mahasneh.
Classification
Tigers
With a record of 51%, the Tigers have faced ups and downs recently. After an unfavorable run of three consecutive defeats, the team managed to get back to winning ways, but their last game ended in a draw.
The season continues to be a challenge for everyone involved, and Al-Ittihad are prepared to face whatever challenges arise in their quest for success and stability in the league.
Knights of the North
With a 31% record, the Knights of the North, as they are known, have been on a rollercoaster of results. In their last five matches, they have recorded two wins, but have also faced three defeats.
The fight against relegation is a battle of endurance and determination. For Al-Taee, every game is an opportunity to turn the tables and secure their position in the competition.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
With a total capacity of approximately 12,000 spectators, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium is a medium-sized stadium in the region. Its modern architecture and functional design provide an excellent experience for spectators during soccer matches.
As well as hosting Al-Taee and Al Jabalain matches, the stadium is also used for a variety of other sporting and cultural events in the region. Its central location and high-quality facilities make it a popular venue for a range of activities other than soccer.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!