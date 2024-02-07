ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Nigeria vs South Africa on TV in real time?

Nigeria vs South Africa

African Cup of Nations

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024;

Time: 12 p.m. (Brasília time);

Venue: Peace Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast;

Where to watch: band.com.br (website) and BandPlay (streaming).

11:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Nigeria vs South Africa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Nigeria and South Africa will kick off at 2pm (Brasília time) at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, in the Africa Cup of Nations. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

South Africa's probable line-up:

Williams; Mvala, Kekana, Mudau, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Zwane, Morena, Tau; Makgopa. Técnico: Hugo Broos.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Nigeria's probable line-up:

 Nwabah; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Ola Aina; Lookman, Osimhen, Moses Simon. Técnico: José Peseiro.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

South Africa highlight: Percy Tau

The South African national team has great confidence in the performance of striker Percy Tau, a key player in the attacking sector at Al Ahly in Egypt. This season, the player has made 26 appearances for both club and country, scoring 8 goals.

At the age of 29, Tau is making his second appearance at the African Cup of Nations, looking to make his mark and contribute to the team's success.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

South Africa

South Africa made the podium in their first three appearances after the end of the CAN ban due to apartheid. However, their success stalled in 2000, and since then, Bafana Bafana have missed out on three editions, including the last one, and have never advanced beyond the quarter-finals in any of the tournaments they have competed in.

At the start of the CAN, South Africa suffered a setback in the first round, losing 2-0 to Mali. In the second round, the team reacted and beat Namibia 4-0, with Percy Tau, Themba Zwane (2) and Thapelo Maseko being the scorers. In the third and final match of the group stage, South Africa drew goalless with Tunisia, but still secured a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

In the knockout phase, South Africa eliminated Morocco by beating the powerful team 2-0 in the Round of 16. And in their last match, the quarter-finals, South Africa eliminated Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties, after a draw in regulation time, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams being the highlight of the game, saving 4 penalties.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Nigeria's highlight: Victor Osimhen

In the opening match of the group stage against Equatorial Guinea, striker Victor Osimhen, representing Napoli, scored the first goal for Nigeria in this competition. With 31 appearances for the Nigerian national team, Osimhen has already scored an impressive 21 goals, establishing himself as the team's main attacking weapon.

Showing determination, the player aims to lead Nigeria to victory in the tournament, something that hasn't happened since 2013. Osimhen's incisive presence on the pitch is proving crucial to the team's title ambitions.

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Nigeria

The Nigerian national team entered the Africa Cup of Nations with the challenging mission of winning the title four times, repeating their triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013. Under the command of Portuguese coach José Peseiro, the team boasts talents prominent in European soccer, including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho.

In their opening game, Nigeria hit a snag when they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea, with the Nigerian goal coming from Victor Osimhen. In the second round, the team beat Côte d'Ivoire 1-0, with Troost-Ekong scoring the goal. In the final phase of the group stage, Nigeria secured their place by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0.

In their last-16 clash, Nigeria shone by beating Cameroon 2-0, with Ademola Lookman taking center stage by scoring both goals. In their last match, in the quarter-finals, Nigeria beat Angola 1-0, Ademola Lookman scoring the goal that guaranteed the Nigerian team a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria
Nigeria

 

11:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Wednesday, February 7, the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and South Africa takes place. The ball rolls at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire, at 2pm (Brasília time). Whoever progresses will face the winner of DR Congo vs Ivory Coast in the final of the African Cup of Nations.

The overall record between the teams is 15 official matches, with 8 wins for Nigeria, 5 draws and 2 wins for South Africa. In the quarter-finals, Nigeria eliminated Angola 1-0.

South Africa, meanwhile, eliminated Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties after a draw in regulation time and extra time. Nigeria have the lowest defensive record in the competition, conceding just one goal in their five matches.

In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.

11:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Nigeria vs South Africa live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the African Cup of Nations between two teams: South Africa on one side. On the other is Nigeria. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5$
10$
15$