ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Nigeria vs South Africa on TV in real time?
When is the Nigeria vs South Africa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
South Africa's probable line-up:
Nigeria's probable line-up:
South Africa highlight: Percy Tau
At the age of 29, Tau is making his second appearance at the African Cup of Nations, looking to make his mark and contribute to the team's success.
South Africa
At the start of the CAN, South Africa suffered a setback in the first round, losing 2-0 to Mali. In the second round, the team reacted and beat Namibia 4-0, with Percy Tau, Themba Zwane (2) and Thapelo Maseko being the scorers. In the third and final match of the group stage, South Africa drew goalless with Tunisia, but still secured a place in the last 16 of the tournament.
In the knockout phase, South Africa eliminated Morocco by beating the powerful team 2-0 in the Round of 16. And in their last match, the quarter-finals, South Africa eliminated Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties, after a draw in regulation time, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams being the highlight of the game, saving 4 penalties.
Nigeria's highlight: Victor Osimhen
Showing determination, the player aims to lead Nigeria to victory in the tournament, something that hasn't happened since 2013. Osimhen's incisive presence on the pitch is proving crucial to the team's title ambitions.
Nigeria
In their opening game, Nigeria hit a snag when they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea, with the Nigerian goal coming from Victor Osimhen. In the second round, the team beat Côte d'Ivoire 1-0, with Troost-Ekong scoring the goal. In the final phase of the group stage, Nigeria secured their place by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0.
In their last-16 clash, Nigeria shone by beating Cameroon 2-0, with Ademola Lookman taking center stage by scoring both goals. In their last match, in the quarter-finals, Nigeria beat Angola 1-0, Ademola Lookman scoring the goal that guaranteed the Nigerian team a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
TIME AND PLACE!
The overall record between the teams is 15 official matches, with 8 wins for Nigeria, 5 draws and 2 wins for South Africa. In the quarter-finals, Nigeria eliminated Angola 1-0.
South Africa, meanwhile, eliminated Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties after a draw in regulation time and extra time. Nigeria have the lowest defensive record in the competition, conceding just one goal in their five matches.
In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.
African Cup of Nations
Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024;
Time: 12 p.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: Peace Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast;
Where to watch: band.com.br (website) and BandPlay (streaming).