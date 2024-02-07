ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hibernian vs Celtic on TV in real time?
Scottish Premiership
Date: Wednesday, February 47, 2024;
Time: 5pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland;
Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil
Hibernian will be desperate to reclaim a top six spot
Hibernian
After a disappointing start to the season, the Edinburgh side looked to have turned things around by picking up 24 points from 17 games, with four wins in a five-match spell culminating in early December, but have failed to build on that since, failing to add another point to their win column in their last six attempts.
In those matches, Nick Montgomery's side have picked up just two points, first ending 2023 with 1-0 defeats to St. Johnstone and rivals Hearts, before starting the new year with a 2-2 draw against Motherwell and suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rangers.
The Hibees managed to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock, thanks to goals from Joe Newell and Myziane Maolida, but failed to build on the result in their most recent match, against St Mirren on Saturday, falling to another 3-0 home defeat, with Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron all scoring in the first half.
Celtic are three points clear at the top of the table
Celtic
In their bid to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season, the Glasgow giants have made a formidable start, amassing 58 points from their first 24 games and holding the lead for most of the campaign so far.
After seeing their lead over rivals Rangers in the title race reduced by back-to-back defeats in December, Brendan Rodgers' side bounced back impressively with five straight wins at the turn of the year, beating Livingston, Dundee, Rangers, St Mirren and Ross County, before traveling to face an out-of-sorts Aberdeen on Saturday in their bid to make it six wins in a row.
It was the hosts who went ahead through Bojan Miovski in the 50th minute of that game, and Nicolas Kuhn equalized for the Bhoys in the 30th minute, but they were unable to score the winner and had to return to Glasgow with a draw.
Hibernian return to action at Easter Road on Wednesday, aiming to break a worrying run of form and return to the top half of the Scottish Premiership table, having slipped to seventh.
Indeed, the reigning champions will visit Easter Road aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the division after a rare setback last time out.
They have also drawn 58 matches. Celtic have 104 more wins than their opponents.
In addition, Hibernian have scored 213 goals in this duel. Celtic have netted 484 times. This gives Celtic a goal difference of 271.
**The match data was researched on the oGol website (some matches don't have friendly data, only official matches).