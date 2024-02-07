ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 PM6 minutes ago

HIBERNIAN VS CELTIC - HISTORY OF MATCHES

According to research, the two teams have met in 234 official matches in their history. Hibernian have beaten their opponents in 36 matches. Celtic, on the other hand, have beaten their rivals in 234 matches.

They have also drawn 58 matches. Celtic have 104 more wins than their opponents.

In addition, Hibernian have scored 213 goals in this duel. Celtic have netted 484 times. This gives Celtic a goal difference of 271.

**The match data was researched on the oGol website (some matches don't have friendly data, only official matches).

2:40 PM11 minutes ago

Celtic still top, but under threat

Soon after, Celtic managed to equalize the score with Kuhn in the 63rd minute, but couldn't find the breakthrough. This result was considered a setback for the team, as Rangers continue to win their last games and are getting closer and closer to Celtic, narrowing the gap to just three points. It's also worth remembering that despite their lead in the table, Rangers have a game in hand over Celtic.
2:34 PM17 minutes ago

Celtic come back from defeat

After a run of five consecutive victories, Celtic's streak finally came to an end last weekend. They faced one of the country's top clubs, Aberdeen, and played as visitors in the match. Throughout the game, they had the best shots and the clearest chances of scoring, with 76% of the possession throughout the 90 minutes and 22 shots against 7 from their opponents. However, it was Aberdeen who took the lead with a goal from Miovski in the 50th minute.
2:30 PM20 minutes ago

Hibernianthey are facing their worst run of results

At the moment, they are facing their worst run of results since the start of the competition. It's gone seven consecutive games without a win, most of which have ended in defeat. The last time they took to the field, they had the support of their fans at Easter Road and hosted St. Mirren. Even so, they were beaten 3-0, with all the goals coming before half-time.
2:27 PM24 minutes ago

Hibernianin seventh place

Hibernian have disappointed their fans this season. The team that often proves to be a great opponent against the two main clubs in Scotland (Rangers and Celtic) and also a competitive club in the Scottish Championship, is in seventh place this season. With just 26 points from 23 games played (six wins, eight draws and nine defeats), they are far from fighting for the top positions.
2:22 PM29 minutes ago

Over 2.5 goals in the match

In addition to the possibility of the visitors scoring more than once in this match, Hibernian also have good quality in attack. Playing as hosts, they shouldn't shy away and could provide Celtic with even more openings. Therefore, using the "over/under goals" market in your extra guess for the 25th round of the Scottish Premier League, it is recommended that you select the "over 2.5 goals" option for this match.
2:12 PM39 minutes ago

Celtic favorites to win the match

After their setback in the previous round, Celtic can't dream of continuing to drop points. They still have the best attack in the competition and face a squad that is going through a terrible phase this season. With that in mind, Celtic are predicted to win against Hibernian, and that's the prediction for this match on the twenty-fifth matchday of the 2023/2024 Scottish Championship season.
2:07 PM44 minutes ago

Easter Road in Edinburgh

Hibernian and Celtic will cross paths on Wednesday, February 7. The clash is part of the schedule for the twenty-fifth round of the first phase of the 2023/2024 Scottish Championship. It will be played at Easter Road in Edinburgh. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm (Brasília time).
2:02 PMan hour ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Hibernian vs Celtic in the Scottish Premier League
1:57 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Hibernian vs Celtic on TV in real time?

Hibernian - Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Date: Wednesday, February 47, 2024;

Time: 5pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland;

Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil

1:52 PMan hour ago

When is the Hibernian vs Celtic match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic kicks off at 5pm (Brasília time) at Easter Road Stadium in Scotland. The match will not be broadcast live in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:47 PMan hour ago

Celtic's probable line-up

Hart; Johnston, Scales, Welsh, Ralston; Bernardo, O'Riley, McGregor; Abada, Furuhashi, Kuhn
1:42 PMan hour ago

Hibernian's probable line-up

Marshall; Megwa, Fish, Triantis, Obita; Newell, Levitt; Youan, Marcondes, Maolida; Vente
1:37 PMan hour ago

Hibernian will be desperate to reclaim a top six spot

With mounting pressure surrounding the club, Hibernian will be desperate to reclaim a top six spot and end their current poor run of form at home on Wednesday, but will face a particularly difficult task in their bid to do so.
1:32 PMan hour ago

Hibernian

Hibernian return to action at Easter Road on Wednesday aiming to halt a worrying run of form and return to the top half of the Scottish Premiership table, having slipped to seventh.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Edinburgh side looked to have turned things around by picking up 24 points from 17 games, with four wins in a five-match spell culminating in early December, but have failed to build on that since, failing to add another point to their win column in their last six attempts.

In those matches, Nick Montgomery's side have picked up just two points, first ending 2023 with 1-0 defeats to St. Johnstone and rivals Hearts, before starting the new year with a 2-2 draw against Motherwell and suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Hibees managed to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock, thanks to goals from Joe Newell and Myziane Maolida, but failed to build on the result in their most recent match, against St Mirren on Saturday, falling to another 3-0 home defeat, with Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron all scoring in the first half.

1:27 PMan hour ago

Celtic are three points clear at the top of the table

As a result of that slip-up, and with Rangers picking up their fourth win in a row on Saturday, Celtic are now just three points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than their rivals, and will be desperate to maintain their slender lead with a quick return to winning ways on Wednesday.
1:22 PMan hour ago

Celtic

Indeed, the reigning champions will visit Easter Road aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the division after a rare setback in the last round.

In their bid to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season, the Glasgow giants have made a formidable start, amassing 58 points from their first 24 games and holding the lead for most of the campaign so far.

After seeing their lead over rivals Rangers in the title race reduced by back-to-back defeats in December, Brendan Rodgers' side bounced back impressively with five straight wins at the turn of the year, beating Livingston, Dundee, Rangers, St Mirren and Ross County, before traveling to face an out-of-sorts Aberdeen on Saturday in their bid to make it six wins in a row.

It was the hosts who went ahead through Bojan Miovski in the 50th minute of that game, and Nicolas Kuhn equalized for the Bhoys in the 30th minute, but they were unable to score the winner and had to return to Glasgow with a draw.

Celtic
Celtic

 

1:17 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 17:00 BST, Hibernian and Celtic take to the field in the 25th round of the Scottish Premier League at Easter Road.

Hibernian return to action at Easter Road on Wednesday, aiming to break a worrying run of form and return to the top half of the Scottish Premiership table, having slipped to seventh.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Edinburgh side looked to have turned things around by picking up 24 points from 17 games, with four wins in a five-match spell culminating in early December, but have failed to build on that since, failing to add another point to their win column in their last six attempts.

Indeed, the reigning champions will visit Easter Road aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the division after a rare setback last time out.

1:12 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Hibernian vs Celtic live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Scottish Premiership match between two teams: Hibernian on one side. On the other is Celtic. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5$
10$
15$