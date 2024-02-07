ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami as well as the latest information from the National Stadium of Japan. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami?
If you want to watch the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami match, you can follow it on TV through MLS PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 06:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 4:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 5:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
Greece: 12:00 hrs.
Serbia: 11:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Leo Messi, 36-year-old right winger, who won the 'The Best' award a few days ago. The Argentine world champion star has been in great teams such as FC Barcelona and PSG. Last season he made his debut at Inter Miami, where he scored 11 goals and five assists in 14 games. Messi, winner of eight Ballon d'Or awards, has caused the U.S. team to make a big tour because of the image he moves. It was not until the friendly against Al-Hilal that he managed to score. He scored from the penalty spot, and in that match he also provided an assist. Against Al-Nassr he was injured and only played in the final stretch. While he was rested against the Hong Kong league conglomerate, where he watched the entire match from the bench.
Watch out for this Vissel Kobe player
Yuya Osako finished last season as the top scorer in the Japanese J.League. An exceptional season for the 33-year-old Japanese striker, who scored 24 goals and eight assists in 39 matches. An attacker with experience even in Europe, after playing in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen or Cologne.
News - Inter Miami
Inter Miami failed to qualify for the Playoffs after finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. They failed to win any of the last seven 2023 matches they played. This preseason is extensive with the arrival of Messi in which they will play in several countries. They started with a draw against El Salvador in a scoreless duel. They also lost by the minimum against FC Dallas. In their first match in the tour of Saudi Arabia they lost 4-3 against Al-Hilal. They also received a big drubbing against Al Nassr where they lost 6-0. Then they have traveled to Asia and in their first match they achieved the first victory of the preseason defeating Hong Kong All-Stars by 4-1, where stars such as Leo Messi or Luis Suarez did not participate.
News - Vissel Kobe
Vissel Kobe are coming off the back of winning the J.League with 71 points, seven ahead of second-placed Yokohama. Their final stretch was key to winning the title, unbeaten in their last seven matches, six of which were victories. In the Cup, they lost in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Kumamoto. Their first official match of the season will be on February 17, 2024 where they will play for the Super Cup title against Kawasaki.
Background
This Wednesday will be the first ever duel between Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe. This will be the first time that Inter Miami will face a Japanese team. While it will be Vissel Kobe's third meeting against U.S. teams after facing Columbus Crew and Los Angeles in friendly matches. Vissel Kobe has never beaten an American team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the New National Stadium, located in Tokyo. It was inaugurated in December 2019 and has a capacity of 68089 spectators.
Preview of the match
Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami will meet this Wednesday, February 7 in a friendly match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami in friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.