Where to watch Austin FC vs Chicago Fire?
If you want to watch the Austin FC vs Chicago Fire match, it will not be available on TV.
What time is the Austin FC vs Chicago Fire in friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 a.m.
Bolivia: 4 p.m.
Brazil: 5 p.m.
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 5 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 21 hours
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
United Kingdom: 20 hours
Watch out for this Chicago Fire player
Xherdan Shaquiri, 32-year-old midfielder and Switzerland legend. The 32-year-old right winger has experience with teams such as Liverpool, Stoke City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich or Lyon. In his second season with the Chicago Fire, he has seven goals and six assists in 34 appearances. He scored his team's first goal of the preseason, opening the 5-1 drubbing of Loudoun.
Watch out for this Austin FC player
Sebastián Driussi, 27-year-old Argentine playmaker, who scored 13 goals and four assists in 30 games last season. A player with experience in European soccer, as he was in Zenit and also in Argentine soccer where he started his career, playing for River Plate. In this preseason he managed to score in his team's victory against Cincinnati.
News - Chicago Fire
They finished the season with two losses after losing to New York City and Charlotte. They finished second to last in the MLS Eastern Conference with 40 points. Six more than Inter Miami, and three points away from the Playoffs. Their preseason began with a 5-1 thrashing of Loudoun, while in the second match they were held to a 2-2 draw by the New York Red Bulls.
News - Austin FC
Last season they did not have a good final stretch in MLS, winning only one of their last 11 matches. They also failed to qualify for the round of 32 in the League Cup. They finished the season in the American league in 12th position in the Western Conference with 39 points, that is to say in the penultimate position. In this preseason they have played three matches where they drew against Philadelphia Union and Louisville City, while they beat Cincinnati 2-1.
Background
There is only one previous duel between these two American teams and that was last May in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup where the Chicago Fire won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Empire Polo Club.
Preview of the match
Austin FC and Chicago Fire will meet this Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in a friendly match.
