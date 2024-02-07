ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Herediano vs Toluca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Herediano vs Toluca match for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
What time is the Herediano vs Toluca match for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Herediano vs Toluca of February 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 1:00 AM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 1:00 AM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Toluca's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andrés Pereira, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García, Marcel Ruiz, Tomás Belmonte, Claudio Baeza, Edgar López, Jean Meneses and Juan Domínguez.
Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andrés Pereira, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García, Marcel Ruiz, Tomás Belmonte, Claudio Baeza, Edgar López, Jean Meneses and Juan Domínguez.
Herediano's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Aaron Cruz, Everardo Rubio, Aarón Salazar, Shawn Johnson, Haxzel Quirós, Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo, Gerson Torres, Elías Aguilar, Ronaldo Araya and Francisco Rodríguez.
Aaron Cruz, Everardo Rubio, Aarón Salazar, Shawn Johnson, Haxzel Quirós, Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo, Gerson Torres, Elías Aguilar, Ronaldo Araya and Francisco Rodríguez.
Players to follow from Toluca
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Herediano. Chilean player Jean Meneses (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Maximiliano Araujo (#11) is another play distributor on the field who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Tiago Volpi (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Toluca in the tournament
Toluca is in seventh place in the Liga MX, it has 8 points after 7 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost. In the Concacaf Champions League, they earned their ticket by being runner-up in the 2022 Apertura Tournament, seeking to win the victory to advance to the round of 16. Their last game was against León on February 3, the game ended in a 4-1 victory at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium and thus they won another match in the Liga MX. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Herediano
The next three players are considered key for Herediano and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Toluca. Player Ronaldo Araya (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Elías Aguilar (#10) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the First Division of Costa Rica. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Cruz (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the First Division of Costa Rica, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Herediano in the tournament
Herediano had a good start in the 2023-2024 season of the First Division of Costa Rica, they are in first position in the general table after 4 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost, they have 12 points. He got his ticket to the first round of the Concacaf Champions League as he was a semifinalist in the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. His last game was on January 27, resulting in a 1-0 victory against Greece at the Rafael Bolaños Stadium and That way they won another match in the First Division of Costa Rica. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium is located in the city of Alajuela, Costa Rica. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 17,895 spectators and is the home of Alajuelense from the First Division of Costa Rica. It was inaugurated on January 18, 1942 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.