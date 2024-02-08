ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 AM5 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Pachuca vs León live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs León live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Hidalgo Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 AM5 hours ago

Where and how Pachuca vs León online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Pachuca vs León can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM5 hours ago

What time is the Pachuca vs León match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Pachuca vs León match on February 7, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

9:45 AM5 hours ago

Tuzos Statements

Guillermo Almada spoke prior to this match: “The most important thing was the victory, especially reacting after being two goals down, everything we generated, I didn't like making many mistakes, we did the same with Pumas, there are things to continue working on No matter how much we have paid attention, we once again made many mistakes, there are many things to continue evolving.”

“Rodríguez is in the process of adapting to what we want; Surely the end will have minutes in Sub 23 to complete his recovery. He will surely be a contribution, he will give balance and experience.”

“I have little to work on, prioritizing the recovery of players; "We will try to improve the defensive aspect, we will surely see how they are and we will make some rotation to find a better performance against Tijuana, which will be a complicated game."

9:40 AM5 hours ago

León's last lineup

R. Cota; D. Ramírez, S. Barreiro, Adonis Frías, I. Rodríguez; A. Mena, J. Rodríguez, F. Ambriz, G. Napoli; A. Medina; F. Viñas.
9:35 AM5 hours ago

Pachuca's last lineup

C. Moreno; R. López, G. Cabral, S. Barreto, E. Contreras; E. Bautista, P. Pedraza; M. Rodríguez, SE. Ánchez, O. Idrissi; S. Rondón
9:30 AM5 hours ago

How does León arrive?

León fell resoundingly in the Nemesio Diez four goals to one, the Bava squad arrives injured and will seek to add three to reverse the situation and give joy to its fans who arrive quite beaten.

9:25 AM5 hours ago

How does Pachuca get there?

Pachuca managed to convincingly beat the Xolos of Tijuana with a score of three goals to two, Almada's pupils will seek to continue adding three in this match.

9:20 AM6 hours ago

The Pachuca vs León match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium

The Pachuca vs León match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:15 AM6 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs León match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
