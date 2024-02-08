ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Excursionistas in a Argentine Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Excursionistas match in the Argentine Cup.
What time is River Plate vs Excursionistas match for Argentine Cup?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Excursionistas of February 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 8:45 p.m.
Chile: 8:45 p.m.
Colombia: 6:45 p.m.
Peru: 6:45 p.m.
USA: 7:45pm ET
Ecuador: 6:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 9:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 19:45 hours
Spain: 02:45 hours
Where and how to watch River Plate vs Excursionistas live
The match will be broadcast on TyC Sports.
If you want to watch River Plate vs Excursionistas in streaming, it will be tuned by TyC Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this River Plate player
Argentina midfielder, 34 year old Ignacio Fernandez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Argentina league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Argentina's midfielder, Ignacio Fernandez, the midfielder will play his fourth game in the tournament, in the past he played 22 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 256 goals in the Argentine league and 7 assists, currently he has 0 goals in 3 games and 2 assists.
Watch out for this Excursionistas player.
The 30 year old striker from Argentina, Leonel Barrios has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the league of Argentina, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Argentina's striker, Leonel Barrios, the attacker will play his twelfth game in his club, in the past he played 26 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the league of Argentina and 0 assists, he currently has 1 goal in 1 game, looking to make up for the low of the main attackers of the club.
How is River Plate doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Velez Sarsfield, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
River Plate 5 - 0 Vélez Sarsfield, Feb. 4, 2024, Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional
Barracas Central 0 - 2 River Plate, Jan. 31, 2024, Argentine Professional League Cup
River Plate 1 - 1 Argentinos Juniors, Jan. 28, 2024, Argentinean Professional League Cup
River Plate 1 - 0 Pachuca, Jan. 20, 2024, Friendly match
Monterrey 1 - 1 River Plate, Jan. 17, 2024, Friendly Match
How is Excursionistas coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against JJ Urquiza, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Excursionistas 1 - 2 Comunicaciones, Feb. 2, 2024, Primera B of Argentina
Excursionistas 1 - 0 San Martín (Burzaco), Oct. 14, 2023, First C of Argentina
Central Córdoba (Rosario) 0 - 2 Excursionistas, Oct. 10, 2023, Argentine Primera C
Excursionistas 2 - 0 JJ Urquiza, Sept. 29, 2023, Primera C of Argentina
General Lamadrid 3 - 0 Excursionistas, Sept. 24, 2023, Primera C of Argentina
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the River Plate vs Excursionistas match of the Copa Argentina. The match will take place at Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López, at 7:45pm.