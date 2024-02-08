ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Forge FC vs Chivas match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Forge FC vs Chivas of February 07th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Forge FC vs Chivas and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA and Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch Forge FC vs Chivas in streaming you can watch it on FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com and TUDN.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Forge doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Santos, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cruz Azul 3 - 1 Forge FC, Feb. 24, 2022, CONCACAF Champions League
Forge FC 0 - 1 Cruz Azul, Feb. 16, 2022, CONCACAF Champions League
CD Motagua 0 - 0 Forge FC, Dec. 1, 2021, CONCACAF League
Forge FC 2 - 2 CD Motagua, Nov. 24, 2021, Concacaf League
Forge FC 3 - 0 Santos, Nov. 2, 2021, Concacaf League
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Toluca, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Atlético de San Luis 0 - 2 Guadalajara, Feb 4, 2024, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3 - 2 Toluca, Jan. 30, 2024, Liga MX
Tijuana 1 - 1 Guadalajara, Jan. 26, 2024, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 0 Guadalajara, Jan. 21, 2024, MX League
Guadalajara 1 - 1 Santos, Jan. 13, 2024, Liga MX
Watch out for this Forge FC player
Canada's attacker, 27 year old Jordan Patrick Dear Hamilton has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Canadian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season, looking to hit one of the favorites.
Stats from......
The attacker of Canada, Jordan Patrick Dear Hamilton, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 13 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Canadian league and 2 assists, currently has 0 goals in the tournament, so he will seek to keep the fans happy and debut in this tournament.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Mexico midfielder, 29 year old Victor Guzman has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this tournament, which seek to enhance his name in an international way.
Stats from......
The midfielder of Mexico, Victor Guzman, the midfielder will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 9 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Mexican league and 3 assists, currently has 2 goals, where he will try to be the reference of the team and debut in this tournament.