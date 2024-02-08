ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL live from the CONCACAF Champions League 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL live corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League 2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Starlight Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL online and live from the CONCACAF Champions League 2024?
This is the start time of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL match in several countries:
Argentina: 00 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 23 hours on Star+
Brazil: 00 hours on Star+
Chile: 00 hours on Star+
Colombia: 22 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 22 hours on Star+
US (ET): 22 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 04 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 00 hours on Star+
Peru: 22 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 00 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 23 hours on Star+
Argentina: 00 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 23 hours on Star+
Brazil: 00 hours on Star+
Chile: 00 hours on Star+
Colombia: 22 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 22 hours on Star+
US (ET): 22 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 04 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 00 hours on Star+
Peru: 22 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 00 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 23 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Vancouver Whitecaps lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Yohei Takaoka, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Mathías Laborda, Alessandro Schöpf, Pedro Vite, Ali Ahmed, Richie Laryea, Sam Adekugbe, Ryan Gauld and Brian White.
Brian White, player to watch!
The Vancouver striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 11 goals and 4 assists so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What White must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Ryan Gauld and Julian Gressel for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does the Vancouver Whitecaps get here?
The Vancouver team enters the Starlight Stadium to face the Tigres UANL and continue its path in the CONCACAF Champions League. They finished in sixth place in the Western Conference with a record of 12 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses to reach 48 points. They ended their participation in the MLS Playoffs by losing to LAFC in the first round. The Whitecaps will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue advancing within the CONCACAF Champions League and seek their first title in this competition. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Brian White, Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel, Pedro Vite, Simon Becher, Alessandro Schöpf and Richie Laryea to strengthen all the team's lines. Those from Vancouver will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference in search of getting back into the Playoffs and getting past the first round.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Diego Lainez, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Sebastián Córdova and Nicolás Ibáñez.
André Pierre Gignac, player to watch!
The Tigres striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played. . The Frenchman continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Gignac will have to work more with Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova and Nico Ibañez to create a fear offensive.
How does Tigres UANL arrive?
The Tigres arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Marco “Chima” Ruíz and players such as Diego Lainez, Nicolas Ibañez and Fernando Gorriarán also arrived, to reinforce , mainly, the team's offense. The Tigres have a deep squad and it is expected that they will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as they went with a streak of 3 losses in their last 4 games against Chivas, América and Monterrey. The Tigres are in sixth place in Clausura 2023 with 21 points, after 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the Mexican coach's style of play and has begun to show positive improvement after qualifying for the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Tigers will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Where is the game?
The Starlight Stadium located in the city of Vancouver will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the CONCACAF Champions League. This stadium has capacity for 6,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL match, corresponding to the First Round of the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at the Starlight Stadium, at 9 p.m.