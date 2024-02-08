ADVERTISEMENT

6:00 AM4 hours ago

Watch Brazil vs Venezuela Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Brazil vs Venezuela match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
5:55 AM5 hours ago

BRAZIL!

Photo: Joilson Marconne/CBF
5:50 AM5 hours ago

OPEN QUOTES!

“We have all the conditions to seek this vacancy. We depend on ourselves and we are going with everything we can for the game against Venezuela. We know that this is a difficult opponent, even more so at home, and that they are having a great campaign in the competition. But we believe in our reaction,” said midfielder Alexsander.

“Optimism always. Everyone here is focused and we are going after these three points,” said Marquinhos, who came on during the match against Paraguay.

5:45 AM5 hours ago

SPEAK UP, RAMON MENEZES!

“We are already here. I knew how difficult this game with Paraguay was going to be, a game with a lot of physical contact. Paraguay faces a lot of danger from set pieces, they have a team that likes to attack in depth and is a great team. strong in the second ball game. We had a little difficulty with that,” said Ramon.

“Even with the problems in the first half, especially when the ball was released, situations in which Paraguay let us out and at the same time put pressure, we had two great chances to score 2 0. There, perhaps, the story of the game would be different.”

“Only It still depends on us, we have the conditions to play two great matches and win both games, against Venezuela and Argentina. Let's continue working with this purpose.”

5:40 AM5 hours ago

GAME STAGE!

The Brígido Iriarte National Stadium is located in the center of São Paulo. is an important sports facility located in Venezuela. Opened in 1951, the stadium has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators and is open to everyone. Mainly used for football events.

Situated in the capital Caracas, the stadium hosts a variety of games, from national league matches to international football. international clashes. Your name is is a tribute to Brgido Iriarte, an outstanding Venezuelan sportsman who was a fervent supporter of the development of sport in his country.

The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to improve its facilities and infrastructure, providing spectators and athletes with a more comfortable and modern experience. In addition to football, the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium is also an international venue. used for other sporting and cultural events, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the local and national community. Its importance goes beyond sport, representing a meeting place and celebration for Venezuelans, who come together to support their teams and enjoy memorable moments.

5:35 AM5 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO VENEZUELA?

In the last few games, the Venezuelan team had mixed results. Starting with a draw against Argentina, where the score ended 2-2. Then a remarkable victory over Brazil 3-1. Against Colombia, they achieved another victory by 1 to 0. The clash with Ecuador ended in a draw, with a score of 1 to 1. A more exciting draw occurred against Boívia, with a score of 3 to 3. Unfortunately, they faced a defeat against Morocco by 1 to 0 and another setback against France by 2 to 1. However, they achieved an important victory against Saudi Arabia by 1 to 0. The last game recorded a defeat against Costa Rica by 2 to 1. In summary, the team had a mixed performance, showing flashes of skill and determination, but also facing challenges and defeats along the way.
5:30 AM5 hours ago

COMO CHEGA O BRASIL?

A seleção brasileira teve um desempenho misto em seus últimos jogos. Começando com uma derrota por 1 a 0 para o Paraguai em 5 de fevereiro, seguida por uma derrota por 3 a 1 para a Venezuela em 1 de fevereiro. No entanto, mostraram resiliência ao vencer o Equador por 2 a 1 em 29 de janeiro, e a Colômbia por 2 a 0 em 26 de janeiro. Antes disso, venceram a Bolívia por 1 a 0 em 23 de janeiro. Nos jogos anteriores, conseguiram vitórias apertadas sobre o Chile por 2 a 1 em 4 de novembro e o México por 1 a 0 em 1 de novembro. Antes disso, tiveram uma série de vitórias convincentes sobre Honduras por 3 a 0, a Colômbia por 2 a 0, e os Estados Unidos por 1 a 0, em outubro de 2023. Apesar das últimas derrotas, a equipe demonstrou força e capacidade de competir em alto nível.
 
5:25 AM5 hours ago

The game will be played at Brígido Iriarte National Stadium

The Brazil vs Venezuela game will be played at Brígido Iriarte National Stadium, with a capacity at 12500 people.
5:20 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Pre-Olympic Tournament: Brazil vs Venezuela live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
