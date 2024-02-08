ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brazil vs Venezuela Live Score Here
BRAZIL!
OPEN QUOTES!
“Optimism always. Everyone here is focused and we are going after these three points,” said Marquinhos, who came on during the match against Paraguay.
SPEAK UP, RAMON MENEZES!
“Even with the problems in the first half, especially when the ball was released, situations in which Paraguay let us out and at the same time put pressure, we had two great chances to score 2 0. There, perhaps, the story of the game would be different.”
“Only It still depends on us, we have the conditions to play two great matches and win both games, against Venezuela and Argentina. Let's continue working with this purpose.”
GAME STAGE!
Situated in the capital Caracas, the stadium hosts a variety of games, from national league matches to international football. international clashes. Your name is is a tribute to Brgido Iriarte, an outstanding Venezuelan sportsman who was a fervent supporter of the development of sport in his country.
The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to improve its facilities and infrastructure, providing spectators and athletes with a more comfortable and modern experience. In addition to football, the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium is also an international venue. used for other sporting and cultural events, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the local and national community. Its importance goes beyond sport, representing a meeting place and celebration for Venezuelans, who come together to support their teams and enjoy memorable moments.