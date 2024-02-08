ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr on TV in real time?
When is the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE LINE-UPS AL HILAL VS AL NASSR
Al-Nassr: Al-Najjar; Al-Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri and Alex Telles; Brozovic, Otávio and Seko Fofana; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Luís Castro.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The event took place days before the friendly between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, which will be played this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena, and is the last game before the start of the Saudi soccer season. Coach Luis Castro, formerly of Botafogo, shared some images of the dinner on social media.
Luís Castro:
Al-Nassr honors
Coach Luis Castro and striker Cristiano Ronaldo were honored by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for their record-breaking performances in 2023. At a dinner organized by the club last Tuesday night, the Portuguese were honoured by everyone in the team and received a shirt framed with their respective marks.
Jesus vs CR7
"The players who have arrived from the national teams are already training, maybe they'll play a few minutes tomorrow. The important thing is to prepare for next week's Champions League match. The players who were with their national teams didn't train for a week, so it's important to get them fit for the game on the 15th," explained the Portuguese coach.
Jorge Jesus
"This is a preparation game, we haven't played for five weeks. It will be an important game to keep the team at a strong physical level. I hope it's a good game and that there's no confusion among the players," said Jorge Jesus.
The coach hopes to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, after the Portuguese player was absent for his team's first game in 2024, against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.
TIME AND PLACE!
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr, a game that's much more than a friendly. The two strongest teams in Saudi Arabia will meet in this preparation match that will have a special feel to it.
Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal, took part in a press conference on Wednesday (7) ahead of his team's match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The friendly match is scheduled for 3pm (Brasília time).
International friendly
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024;
Time: 3pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Kingdom Arena (Riyadh)
Where to watch: GOAT Channel (Youtube); Bandsport.