Where and how to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr on TV in real time?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr

International friendly

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024;

Time: 3pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Kingdom Arena (Riyadh)

Where to watch: GOAT Channel (Youtube); Bandsport.

When is the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will kick off at 15:00 (Brasília time) at the Kingdom Arena (Riyadh), Saudi Arabia, as part of the International Friendly. The match will be broadcast live on DAZN. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
PROBABLE LINE-UPS AL HILAL VS AL NASSR

Al-Hilal: Bono; Al-Burayk, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly and Al Bulayhi; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic and Kanno; Michael, Malcom and Mitrovic. Coach: Jorge Jesus.

Al-Nassr: Al-Najjar; Al-Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri and Alex Telles; Brozovic, Otávio and Seko Fofana; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Luís Castro.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer in world soccer in 2023. The striker scored 54 goals in the period and surpassed the likes of Harry Kane, Mbappé and Haaland. Since the beginning of January, the Portuguese star has scored 44 goals for Al-Nassr and another 10 for the Portuguese national team. In addition to the Saudi League, he also has goals for tournaments such as the Asian Champions League and the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers.

The event took place days before the friendly between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, which will be played this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena, and is the last game before the start of the Saudi soccer season. Coach Luis Castro, formerly of Botafogo, shared some images of the dinner on social media.

Luís Castro:

Luis Castro was the coach with the most wins in 2023. The 62-year-old had a total of 51 wins in 74 matches, from the Campeonato Carioca with Botafogo to the last round of the Saudi League with Al-Nassr. He had 25 wins in 38 matches with the Rio de Janeiro club and 26 wins in 34 matches with the Saudi team.
Al-Nassr honors

Al-Nassr honors Luis Castro and Cristiano Ronaldo for their records in 2023. The Saudi club organized a dinner last Tuesday to celebrate the Portuguese's milestones.

Coach Luis Castro and striker Cristiano Ronaldo were honored by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for their record-breaking performances in 2023. At a dinner organized by the club last Tuesday night, the Portuguese were honoured by everyone in the team and received a shirt framed with their respective marks.

Jesus vs CR7

"It would be good if he had recovered from his injury. This is a game of spectacle and he's one of the best in the world. I hope he plays. It's going to be a nice preparation game," commented Jorge Jesus, who intends to give some minutes to the players who have recently been playing for their national teams.

"The players who have arrived from the national teams are already training, maybe they'll play a few minutes tomorrow. The important thing is to prepare for next week's Champions League match. The players who were with their national teams didn't train for a week, so it's important to get them fit for the game on the 15th," explained the Portuguese coach.

Jorge Jesus

Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal, took part in a press conference on Wednesday (7) ahead of his team's match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The friendly match is scheduled for 3pm (Brasília time).

"This is a preparation game, we haven't played for five weeks. It will be an important game to keep the team at a strong physical level. I hope it's a good game and that there's no confusion among the players," said Jorge Jesus.

The coach hopes to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, after the Portuguese player was absent for his team's first game in 2024, against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

TIME AND PLACE!

Al Hilal and Al Nassr will meet in a friendly before the start of the second round of the Saudi league. The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, February 8. SRDeportes brings you three free predictions for this match.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr, a game that's much more than a friendly. The two strongest teams in Saudi Arabia will meet in this preparation match that will have a special feel to it.

Welcome to the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive international friendly match between two teams: Al-Hilal on one side. On the other side is Al-Nassr. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
