Update Live Commentary
3:45 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Vizela vs Benfica on TV in real time?

Portuguese Cup quarter-finals

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2024;

Time: 17:45 (Brasília time);

Venue: Vizela Stadium, in the city of Caldas de Vizela, Portugal;

Where to watch: Internet/streaming: Star+

3:40 AM7 hours ago

When is the Vizela vs Benfica match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Vizela and Benfica will kick off at 17:45 (Brasília time) at the Vizela Stadium in the city of Caldas de Vizela, Portugal, in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
3:35 AM7 hours ago

How Benfica arrives

Benfica won the 2016/17 season and has 26 titles, the most ever. In a sequence of several victories, they beat Gil Vicente 3-0 and Estrela da Amadora 4-1, lost in the League Cup to Estoril 2-1 and beat Boavista 2-0.
3:30 AM7 hours ago

How Vizela arrives

With no Portuguese Cup titles to their name, Vizela have suffered a number of setbacks, most recently a 1-0 win against Vitória SC and a 5-0 win against Arouca. They were also beaten by Sporting CP and Boavista, 5-2 and 4-1 respectively.

3:25 AM7 hours ago

Portuguese Cup quarter-finals

The quarter-final stage of the Portuguese Cup is played in a single match. On Wednesday, União de Leiria and Sporting meet in Leiria. Two more games are scheduled for Thursday: Vitória de Guimarães v Gil Vicente and Vizela v Benfica.

The quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup feature the top three teams in the Portuguese league: Benfica (51 points), Sporting (49) and Porto (45).

3:20 AM7 hours ago

Porto's match against Santa Clara was suspended

Porto's match against Santa Clara in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup on Wednesday was suspended in the first half due to the condition of the pitch at the São Miguel Stadium. There is still no information on when the match will go ahead.

Heavy rains in Ponta Delgada, in the Azores archipelago, left the pitch unplayable, and referee Gustavo Correia decided to stop the match in the 27th minute. After 30 minutes of waiting, he returned to the pitch for another inspection and decided to suspend the game.

3:15 AM7 hours ago

In the midst of a dismal campaign in the Portuguese League, where they have won only two of their 20 matches, Vizela are looking for better luck here. After all, the Portuguese Cup is the club's best chance of saving their season with a significant trophy. However, their current form doesn't indicate any progress, with four consecutive defeats this season.

As a result, Vizela are in 18th and last place in the Portuguese League and are strong candidates for relegation. In this edition of the Portuguese Cup, the club struggled, but beat Arouca 1-0 in the previous round. However, the team knows that their challenge this Thursday will be even greater. The fact that they're playing at home increases their chances of qualifying, but as they've won one of their previous ten matches, there's no room for optimism.

3:10 AM7 hours ago

On the visitors' side are Benfica, who will be motivated by their position at the top of the Portuguese league. Benfica are two points clear of Porto, who are in second place. They are also the reigning national champions and are on a great run of form with a 16-match unbeaten streak. However, they have already suffered a recent elimination in the League Cup against Estoril, which serves as a warning when they face Vizela.

Their most recent match of the season was a resounding 3-0 win over Gil Vicente. In the Portuguese Cup, the team faced Braga in the previous round and put in another great performance. On that occasion, they had home advantage and did well to score three times. The match was decided on the details, with Braga having a hard time in the 3-2 defeat.

3:05 AM7 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Benfica visit Vizela on Thursday (8) in a quarter-final of the Portuguese Cup. The match will be played at the Estádio do Vizela, in Caldas de Vizela, in the north of the European country, at 17:45 (Brasília time). The knockout competition, incidentally, pits against each other two teams who are going through different phases in the Portuguese league.

With 16 wins, three draws and just one defeat, Benfica lead the country's main competition with 51 points. On the other hand, Vizela are bottom of the table with 13 points.

Roger Schimidt's side come into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente, with goals from Arthur Cabral, João Neves and Rafa Silva. Marcos Leonardo, a former Santos player who recently joined Benfica, started on the bench.

Vizela, who have conceded 15 goals in their last four games, will have to use the opportunity of playing on their home ground to stop Benfica. Before the match, Brazilian Matheus Pereira spoke about the difficulty of the game, but showed confidence in his team.

3:00 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to the Vizela vs Benfica live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese Cup between two teams: Vizela on one side. On the other is Benfica. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
