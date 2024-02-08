ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Vizela vs Benfica on TV in real time?
When is the Vizela vs Benfica match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
How Benfica arrives
How Vizela arrives
With no Portuguese Cup titles to their name, Vizela have suffered a number of setbacks, most recently a 1-0 win against Vitória SC and a 5-0 win against Arouca. They were also beaten by Sporting CP and Boavista, 5-2 and 4-1 respectively.
Portuguese Cup quarter-finals
The quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup feature the top three teams in the Portuguese league: Benfica (51 points), Sporting (49) and Porto (45).
Porto's match against Santa Clara was suspended
Heavy rains in Ponta Delgada, in the Azores archipelago, left the pitch unplayable, and referee Gustavo Correia decided to stop the match in the 27th minute. After 30 minutes of waiting, he returned to the pitch for another inspection and decided to suspend the game.
Vizela
As a result, Vizela are in 18th and last place in the Portuguese League and are strong candidates for relegation. In this edition of the Portuguese Cup, the club struggled, but beat Arouca 1-0 in the previous round. However, the team knows that their challenge this Thursday will be even greater. The fact that they're playing at home increases their chances of qualifying, but as they've won one of their previous ten matches, there's no room for optimism.
Benfica
Their most recent match of the season was a resounding 3-0 win over Gil Vicente. In the Portuguese Cup, the team faced Braga in the previous round and put in another great performance. On that occasion, they had home advantage and did well to score three times. The match was decided on the details, with Braga having a hard time in the 3-2 defeat.
TIME AND PLACE!
With 16 wins, three draws and just one defeat, Benfica lead the country's main competition with 51 points. On the other hand, Vizela are bottom of the table with 13 points.
Roger Schimidt's side come into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente, with goals from Arthur Cabral, João Neves and Rafa Silva. Marcos Leonardo, a former Santos player who recently joined Benfica, started on the bench.
Vizela, who have conceded 15 goals in their last four games, will have to use the opportunity of playing on their home ground to stop Benfica. Before the match, Brazilian Matheus Pereira spoke about the difficulty of the game, but showed confidence in his team.
Portuguese Cup quarter-finals
Date: Thursday, February 7, 2024;
Time: 17:45 (Brasília time);
Venue: Vizela Stadium, in the city of Caldas de Vizela, Portugal;
Where to watch: Internet/streaming: Star+