3:00 AM7 hours ago

Argentina and Paraguay face each other in the second final phase of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic, both teams are competing for a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

2:55 AM8 hours ago

USA Date: [8, February, 2024]

USA Time: 3:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [DirecTV]

2:50 AM8 hours ago

Forecasts

In the main sports betting platforms, in the match between Argentina vs Paraguay, the team led by Mascherano looks like a favorite with a small advantage to win this Thursday's match. 


Argentina - 1.70
Draw - 3.75
Paraguay - 4.50

2:45 AM8 hours ago

Paraguay's possible lineup

Á. González; A. Nuñez, G. Flores, D. López, L. Rivas; D. Gómez, W.Viera, F. Peralta; M. Fernández, I. Leguizamón and M. Pérez
2:40 AM8 hours ago

Argentina's possible lineup

L. Brey; J. García, N.Valentini, M. Cesare, A. Quirós; J. Nardoni, J. Sforza, E. Fernández, T. Almada; S. Castro and P. Solari.
2:35 AM8 hours ago

How is the Paraguay doing?

The Guarani team arrives with a great boost, after a victory over Brazil by the minimum score, which puts them one victory away from being in Paris 2024. 

With a 4-2-3-1 system, coach Carlos Saguier will try to repeat the same squad that gave the "batacazo" against the Brazilians.

2:30 AM8 hours ago

How is the Argentina doing?

The 'albiceleste' national team comes from a 2-2 draw against Venezuela at the end, however, the task of Javier Mascherano together with his players will have a new test against the 'albirroja'.

If they win and if Brazil draws in their respective match, they will be assured of a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but if the Argentines draw, they will be practically obliged to win on the last matchday when they face the "verdeamarela" (green and yellow). 

If they lose, Mascherano's men will still have a chance of qualifying if they beat Brazil and hope that Paraguay does the same against Venezuela.

2:25 AM8 hours ago

The match will be played at the Brígido Iriarte Stadium

The Brígido Iriarte National Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Caracas, Venezuela. This complex has a soccer field and an athletics track.

It has a capacity for 8 thousand spectators and hosts the home games of Atlético Venezuela F.C. and Metropolitanos of the Venezuelan First Division. 

It also has a giant high-definition screen and has been part of several remodeling works in different sectors of the venue so that the media, journalists, managers, fans, players and others have a place to enjoy the sporting spectacle.

2:20 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic match: Argentina vs Paraguay Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

