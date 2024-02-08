ADVERTISEMENT
USA Time: 3:00 p.m (ET)
How is the Paraguay doing?
With a 4-2-3-1 system, coach Carlos Saguier will try to repeat the same squad that gave the "batacazo" against the Brazilians.
How is the Argentina doing?
If they win and if Brazil draws in their respective match, they will be assured of a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but if the Argentines draw, they will be practically obliged to win on the last matchday when they face the "verdeamarela" (green and yellow).
If they lose, Mascherano's men will still have a chance of qualifying if they beat Brazil and hope that Paraguay does the same against Venezuela.
The match will be played at the Brígido Iriarte Stadium
It has a capacity for 8 thousand spectators and hosts the home games of Atlético Venezuela F.C. and Metropolitanos of the Venezuelan First Division.
It also has a giant high-definition screen and has been part of several remodeling works in different sectors of the venue so that the media, journalists, managers, fans, players and others have a place to enjoy the sporting spectacle.
Argentina and Paraguay face each other in the second final phase of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic, both teams are competing for a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
