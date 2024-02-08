Nigeria will meet hosts Ivory Coast to decide who will be the continental champions of Africa. A rematch of a tight group A battle will take place this Sunday (February 11th 2024).

Players of Ivory Coast celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final match between Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of the Congo at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu via Getty Images)



A mouthwatering clash between two West African giants lock horns in Sunday's showpiece. These two teams met earlier in this year's edition of the continental cup with the Super Eagles coming out on top with a 2-1 win over the hosts.

Nigeria punched their ticket to the final in a thrilling contest against two-time champions South Africa. The semi-final lived up to expectations as it went to the distance with the Super Eagles winning on penalties 4-2. Tournament hosts Ivory Coast did not need the luxury of a penalty shoot-out to book their spot in the final, as the Elephants edged over DR Congo with a 1-0 win.

Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning spot-kick to put Nigeria one game way from capturing a fourth continental crown and their first in eleven years. An incredible but sentimental turnaround for Sebastian Haller who a year ago was battling testicular cancer is now a national hero as he netted the decisive goal of the match, to send the Elephants into the final. The two-time champions reached their first final since AFCON 2015 where they defeated the Blackstars Ghana in a iconic penalty shootout.

Previous Meeting ( Group A game)

The first meeting saw Nigeria skipper William Troost-Ekong dispatching a penalty to hand the Super Eagles a 1-0 victory. The win for Nigeria proved to be a significant statement and became the root of a temporary downfall for the Elephants.

This defeat was the first for the hosts and it became worse as they struggled in their last group game against Equatorial Guinea, suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat. The former two-time champions were on the brink of elimination of a home tournament. However, other results went their way which kept the hosts still in the competition

What an AFCON title will mean for Ivory Coast or Nigeria

Ivory Coast have taken a few steps backwards since they were last crowned kings of African football in 2015. The Elephants have only reached the last four of AFCON twice since their 2015 title and outside continental football, they have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup (2018, 2022) A win on Sunday could kick-start a second run of becoming a high achieving national team, and renew the confidence of all participants involved within the men's senior national team.

Nigeria are looking to procure a fourth title come Sunday and this title could be the most special of all for the Super Eagles. A nation which prides itself on success and to many Nigerian fans, success is becoming champions of Africa once again. With prolific names such as Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwoibi etc who are proud to don the green and white, it is safe to say this is arguably Nigeria's best pool of players in the last two decades. Adds extra reasoning for why Nigeria should be winning this prestigious tournament. As previous west African nations captured AFCON titles in their respective " Golden Generations" ( Ivory Coast 2015) & Senegal (2021) A fourth title for the Super Eagles edges them closer to African Football royalty as they would equal their African rivals Ghana with four titles.

Date and Kick-off time

The final of 2023 African Cup of Nations will kick off 20:00 (GMT) , 15:00 (eastern time) and noon (Pacific time) on Sunday, February 11, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

The third-place-playoff match will see DR Congo take on South Africa on Saturday, February 10th at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny