Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM4 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Tijuana vs Querétaro live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Querétaro live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 AM4 hours ago

Where and how Tijuana vs Querétaro online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs Querétaro can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM4 hours ago

What time is the Tijuana vs Querétaro match corresponding to Matchday 6 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Tijuana vs Querétaro match on February 9, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

9:45 AM4 hours ago

Querétaro Statements

Mauro Gerk spoke after the defeat against Cruz Azul: “Between 15 and 20 minutes the team played well, scored a goal and after that the rival began to find spaces where they really caused us a lot of damage and then I think the rival was superior” .

"It was a bad game for us, I'm sorry for that, I'm responsible, Cruz Azul had a very good game from 20 minutes into the first half and we were never able to turn it around, it was a fair winner and we recognize that we didn't have a good game." party and Cruz Azul yes.”

We took it as a bad game, it wasn't our night, and the opponent found all the spaces we left, that was my mistake, I take full responsibility and we have to go to Tijuana to get a good result."

“Frustration for everything we had done in the first 20 minutes, we had to score the second goal, their goal fell and we went down, we have to make that leap in quality that is not lacking to be higher. We had all the greats at the beginning and we knew we could fail and today we failed in the game where we thought we could make that leap.”

9:40 AM4 hours ago

Querétaro's last lineup

Wall; Ortíz, Barbieri, Manzanarez, Gularte; Lertora, Sierra, Escamilla; Sosa, Batista, Barrera.
9:35 AM4 hours ago

Xolos' latest lineup

Crown; Gómez, Parra, Fernández, Contreras; Domingo Blanco, Joe Corona, Rivera, Titi Rodríguez; Carlos González, Zúñiga
9:30 AM4 hours ago

How does Querétaro get there?

Querétaro added its second defeat of the contest, at home it lost to Cruz Azul in a match where the Querétaro squad ended up losing and ended with a score of one goal to three.

9:25 AM4 hours ago

How does Xolos arrive?

Tijuana fell to Pachuca three goals to two, Herrera's squad is in need of victories, so they will look for this to be the match where the results begin to arrive.

9:20 AM5 hours ago

The Tijuana vs Querétaro match will be played at the Caliente Stadium

The Tijuana vs Querétaro match will be played at the Caliente Stadium located in Tijuana, Baja California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:15 AM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Querétaro match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
