Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Bundesliga  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live on TV, your options are: ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+ app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Bayer Leverkusen

Kovar, Hincapié, Tah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Schick.
Last lineup Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazaroui, Matthijs De Ligt, Dier, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

To be confirmed.
How are Bayern Munich coming into this match?

On the other hand, the Bavarian team led by Thomas Tuchel, will arrive with the difficult task of breaking Leverkusen's unbeaten run, but the quality in their squad can make it possible.

Bayern Munich remain 'alive' in the Champions League, where they will play next week in the round of 16 against Italian side Lazio.

The pupils of Thomas Tuchel should not be confident of the good run they have at the beginning of the year and must go for the victory if they do not want to stay on the road and thus snatch the lead to Leverkusen. The Bavarians come to this commitment after a resounding victory with comeback included, by a score of 3-1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Currently, the team of Munich are in second place in the overall table of the Bundesliga with 50 points, product of 16 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats.

How are Bayer Leverkusen coming into this match?

The red and black team, coached by the Spaniard, Xabi Alonso Ancelotti, is having a dream season that they want to capitalize with a championship, something they have been denied since their promotion to the Bundesliga.

Positive impressions have had the Bayer Leverkusen in this half of the season where they are undefeated after  20 games played. Currently, the Aspirins' squad arrives to this 21st matchday positioned at the top of the general table, only two points away from their rival this afternoon, Bayern Munich, so this match is important to continue distancing themselves from their rivals. With 52 points, the Alonso's pupils have 16 wins, 4 draws and no defeats so their unbeaten record and a possible championship, is at stake in this match against the Bavarians. In its most recent match, the Bayer Leverkusen comes from defeating Stuttgart in midweek by a score of 3-2 with comeback included in the DFB Pokal.

Matchday 21 Bundesliga

Weekend and we are back with the Bundesliga activity in this second month of the year and in the second half of the season.On this Saturday we continue with the soccer activity in the German football and Leverkusen will witness a vibrant match that could define the course of the Bundesliga as the leader and the sub-leader of the tournament face each other; nothing more and nothing less than Bayer Leverkusen facing Bayern Munich. A match between two teams that need the victory to get closer to the championship of the German league. On one side are the Aspirins who want to take advantage of the home match against the Bavarians, who are motivated to overtake Leverkusen and take over the top. Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' for their good numbers, Bayern Munich have a lot of quality in their squad and want to give a blow on the table and bring joy to their fans in this super important match. Can Xabi Alonso or will the visitors of Thomas Tuchel do it?
The match will be played at the BayArena Stadium

The match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the BayArena stadium, in the city of Leverkusen, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
 
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Bundesliga match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

