How are Bayern Munich coming into this match?
Bayern Munich remain 'alive' in the Champions League, where they will play next week in the round of 16 against Italian side Lazio.
The pupils of Thomas Tuchel should not be confident of the good run they have at the beginning of the year and must go for the victory if they do not want to stay on the road and thus snatch the lead to Leverkusen. The Bavarians come to this commitment after a resounding victory with comeback included, by a score of 3-1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Currently, the team of Munich are in second place in the overall table of the Bundesliga with 50 points, product of 16 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats.
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming into this match?
Positive impressions have had the Bayer Leverkusen in this half of the season where they are undefeated after 20 games played. Currently, the Aspirins' squad arrives to this 21st matchday positioned at the top of the general table, only two points away from their rival this afternoon, Bayern Munich, so this match is important to continue distancing themselves from their rivals. With 52 points, the Alonso's pupils have 16 wins, 4 draws and no defeats so their unbeaten record and a possible championship, is at stake in this match against the Bavarians. In its most recent match, the Bayer Leverkusen comes from defeating Stuttgart in midweek by a score of 3-2 with comeback included in the DFB Pokal.
