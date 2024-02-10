ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Tottenham vs Brighton live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Brighton live corresponding to Matchday 23 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Brighton online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Brighton match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brighton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, João Pedro and Facundo Buonanotte.
Pascal Groß, player to watch!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to start making himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after his time last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the league. Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton arrive?
Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the tournaments of the UEFA. Brighton finished in sixth position in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. They are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist in the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Tottenham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Richarlison, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson.
Heung Min-Son, player to watch!
The Tottenham winger is the greatest reference for his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham on offense, in addition to showing his high level with the “Asian Tigers” in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the team English and his contribution on offense is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min along with Harry Kane are the top references of the Spurs' offense and those with the greatest scoring capacity.
How does Tottenham arrive?
The Spurs are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue looking to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to get among the best teams in the top category of English football. Tottenham finished in eighth position in the Premier League with 60 points. However, his path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 1 point away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero and James Maddison, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all matches. team lines. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Tottenham will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates. At the moment the team is in fifth position with 44 points after 13 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
Where is the game?
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Brighton match, corresponding to Matchday 23 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 10 am.