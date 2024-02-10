ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Roma vs Inter Milan live from Serie A 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Inter Milan live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Stadio Olimpico. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Roma vs Inter Milan online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Roma vs Inter Milan match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 13 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 13 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 13 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 13 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Roma's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Rui Patrício, Diego Llorente, Gianluca Mancini, Angeliño, Rick Karsdorp, Leandro Paredes, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Romelu Lukaku, Stephan El Shaarawy and Paulo Dybala.
Paulo Dybala, player to follow!
The Roma striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Argentine begins a new season in Serie A after a good last season, where he had a good year with Juventus. That season, Ben Yedder contributed 15 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the capital team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, becoming the team's top offensive reference.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma starts the 2023-2024 Serie A season as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Italian Calcio title. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and will look to have a good year to fight Juve, Milan and Inter to be at the top of Serie A. The current UEFA Conference League champion will participate in the UEFA Europa League within Group C along with Betis, Helsinki and Ludogorets so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to Serie A and the Coppa Italia for what is expected have a healthy squad all season. Some interesting names in this group are Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nemanja Matic, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Roma is in fifth position in the table with 38 points after 11 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses.
Latest Inter Milan lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Yann Sommer, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Benjamin Pavard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Frattesi, Kristjan Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.
Lautaro Martínez, player to follow!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Roma for the Serie A championship, having many minutes to show the quality of the. During last season he played 49 games, where he scored 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter Milan arrive?
Internazionale enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 point behind Roma with 9 points, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a couple of victories against Inter Milan and Spezia, more recently they lost on their visit to Lazio and beat Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi enter this season with a great squad, among which Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu stand out. Without a doubt, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face the Group Stage Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Where is the game?
The Stadio Olimpico located in the city of Rome will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 72,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1990.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Roma vs Inter Milan match, corresponding to the matchday 24 of Serie A 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium, at 12 pm.