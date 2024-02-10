ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester City vs Everton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Everton player
Abdoulaye Doucouré, midfielder. For a team that is at risk of relegation, you need to have experienced players, Doucoure has been for Everton a key player this season, the player in 18 games has scored 6 goals, becoming the best scorer of the team, to face Manchester City they need to not make mistakes and not miss the opportunities they may have.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland, striker. One of the best strikers in the world, his arrival at Manchester City turned the team into one of high danger, this player has been able to stand out in all the clubs where he has been and only in his first season with City, he broke the record of goals, for this season the player has played 17 games and scored 14 goals, the injury he had recently has overcome it.
Latest Everton lineup
Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkovski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Gueye. Garner, McNeil, Harrison.
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Foden, Álvarez, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland.
Background
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Everton 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City 1-1 Everton
Everton 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 3-0 Everton
Everton 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City 1-1 Everton
Everton 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 3-0 Everton
Arbitration quartet
Everton with another difficult season
Everton has been accumulating complicated seasons in the Premier League, it seems that the Championship has been calling them for a couple of seasons, certainly extra-sporting things have caused the poor performance of the team, but above all they have managed to overcome, this team was recently punished with the reduction of points in the Premier League, the team has not been able to get up from the bad moment and has lost several figures, A recent relegation that was not expected was that of Leicester City, which showed no signs of relegation and suddenly lost the category, Everton in case of relegation would not be a surprise, as it has been released twice, this team currently has 19 points after 23 games played, the team still has a way to get out of the bad moment, but it needs to add victories.
Manchester City goes for the lead
Manchester City has dominated the Premier League in recent years, this team has grown thanks to a project that has allowed them to buy the talented players needed by the coach on duty regardless of the cost, when Guardiola arrived at the institution the team became stronger not only because of the players, the style of play benefited him to consolidate the great project, now Manchester City is the current champion of the Premier League and has done it three consecutive times, For the current season they did not have the best performance in some parts of the season and dropped important points, as the matchdays have passed, the team has managed to catch up with the leaders and with one game less, is two points behind the current leader Liverpool, Guardiola's team has everything to compete again for the Premier League and their rival seems that it will not be a great difficulty.
A crucial duel in the Premier League
The Premier League reaches day 24 and now with a very important duel between Manchester City and Everton, this clash goes beyond the courts, both teams have been investigated for infringing the rules and only one has had a severe penalty, the situation of both teams is contrasting, one is fighting for the title and the other for not being relegated, this makes us think that they will give a great game.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Everton match, corresponding to the Premier League 2024. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 7:30 AM ET.