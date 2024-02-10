ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Jordan vs Qatar live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Qatar live, as well as the latest information from Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Jordan vs Qatar live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Jordan vs Qatar can be tuned in from Stra+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Jordan vs Qatar can be tuned in from Stra+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Qatar
Akram Afif, forward. A team as solid as Qatar is being, is not achieved overnight and certainly in this Asian Cup the fruits of a great preparation of Qatar are being reflected, Afif is being a crucial player for the team and in this tournament has scored 5 goals and distributed 3 assists to be placed as a reference in the area, the Jordanian defense will have to be very concerned about the player.
Watch out for this player from Jordan
Yazan Al-Naimat, forward. In order to transcend in an international tournament, it is necessary to have players of great weight, for Jordan, this player is showing great qualities and in this Asia Cup has scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 games, now against Qatar will have to give a great demonstration to take the biggest prize of the competition.
Last alignment Qatar
Barsham, Al Bayati, Ali, Mendes, Miguel, Ahmed, Fathi, Abdulsallam, Abdurisag, Afiif, Ali.
Last alignment Jordan
Abu Laila, Mousa, Al Arab, Marie, Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu, Al Tamari, Al Mardi, Al Naimat.
Background
Qatar 1-2 Jordania
Qatar 2-0 Jordania
Qatar 3-2 Jordania
Qatar does not want to go out of fashion
The Qatar national team had a great preparation for being the host of the last World Cup, Qatar played international tournaments outside their conference, these were the Copa America, Gold Cup, among others, this preparation was not only to compete in the World Cup, the Qatar team became very competitive and although their participation in the World Cup was not the best, In this edition of the Asian Cup, this team dominated group A and took the first place after winning nine out of nine points, this team has good soccer concepts and if they can keep them like this, Qatar can be constantly in major international competitions, now they are very close to win the Asian Cup and this will undoubtedly be a great prize.
Jordan the black horse
The Asian Cup is becoming more and more competitive and this has happened thanks to the invited teams and the teams that decided to change their confederation to improve the level, in this edition the surprises were not long in coming and one of the biggest surprises is undoubtedly the Jordan team, this team was not the favorite to win the group, however, the rules now classify the best third place and this is when luck plays its role, Jordan with only 4 points out of nine, advanced to the next round, this team is not even one of the favorites to qualify to the World Cup, but the fact that they have advanced to the final of the Asian Cup, is certainly an important message for the conference and for the country, because they are growing soccer, ninety minutes await this team to achieve glory.
Asian champion is defined
The Asia Cup will define its champion in an unexpected duel, this edition of the international tournament has given many surprises, as the favorites said goodbye to the tournament in advance, Jordan vs Qatar will be a very intense duel between two teams that knew how to carry a great tournament and their great compensation will be to take the champions trophy.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Jordan vs Qatar, corresponding to the Asia Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium at 10:00 AM.