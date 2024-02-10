ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Watford vs Leicester City match live?

If you want to watch the game Watford vs Leicester City live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Watford vs Leicester City match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Leicester City of 10th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

9:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, Enzo Maresca!

"Right now it's important to win games. I think we're in the last part of the season, so we need to be consistent and probably, game after game, we'll see where we are and hopefully we can achieve our goal.

It's the way we play, sometimes it feels like second gear, but we're just waiting for the moment and then we attack with the ball, but we also defend when we have the ball.

The only injury problem was Jannik, he felt something. It's a muscular problem. We'll see. He could be available for Tuesday's game. That's the good news, or for next Saturday's game, but we'll see. It's not a major injury, so we hope we can have him back on Tuesday or next Saturday."

9:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Valérien Ismaël!

"You have to be strong, you have to be solid, you have to suffer at some point and you have to be good on the ball as well, be calm and have that composure.  It was our fourth game in 10 days [against Southampton]. We have to deal with it, we're not looking for any excuses, but it's a fact that's on the table. How we want to play, you need that freshness in the mind for decision making.

The game against Cardiff was a big blow for us, before that everything was fine. At the moment we're not able to take the next step. We've assessed the situation and analyzed it and tried to find solutions. But the schedule makes it difficult for us because it's relentless.

We have the whole squad available. [Jeremy] Ngakia is back in training, Edo Kayembe will also be back, so we have the full squad available. There's nothing wrong with that. 

I think it's more the repetition of the game, the stress we have to deal with. It's very intense, especially for our young players. They have to manage it too, but it's a process.

I think it's a process throughout the season, with ups and downs. Now it's another slump, but we make sure we don't stay down for too long and stay together."

9:40 PMan hour ago

Classification

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Foxes

Leicester City are sitting pretty at the top of the league table. In first place, the Foxes have 72 points, 11 more than second-placed Southampton.

The Blue and Whites are on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

The Hornets

Watford are in 11th place, with 41 points from 30 games and four clear of Hull City, the first team in the playoff zone. The Hornets have three draws, one win and one defeat.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road is a soccer stadium located in the town of Watford, Hertfordshire, England. Opened in 1922, the stadium has undergone several expansions over the years to meet the needs of Watford Football Club, which calls Vicarage Road home. With a capacity of around 22,200 spectators, the stadium is considered medium-sized compared to others in the Premier League.

Watford FC's history at Vicarage Road is marked by many memorable moments, including historic victories, thrilling games and outstanding player performances. The club has had different periods of success in its career in the various divisions of English soccer, including winning the FA Cup in 1971 and promotion to the Premier League in 1999.

The atmosphere during matches at Vicarage Road is known to be vibrant, with Watford fans, also known as "The Hornets", passionately supporting their team. The stadium provides an authentic experience for soccer fans, with the enthusiasm of the crowd adding a unique element to every match.

The stadium's stands are divided into four sectors:

Vicarage Road Stand: Located on the east side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's most fanatical supporters. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and unconditional support for the Hornets.

Rookery Stand: Located on the west side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's youngest and liveliest fans. It is known for its festive atmosphere and contagious energy.

Graham Taylor Stand: Located on the south side of the stadium, this section was renamed after former Watford manager Graham Taylor. It is known for its history and tradition.

Sir Elton John Stand: Located on the north side of the stadium, this section was renamed after Watford owner Sir Elton John. It is known for its luxurious and elegant atmosphere.

In addition, the name "Vicarage Road" is a reference to the street where the stadium is located.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Watford vs Leicester City live this Saturday (10), at the Vicarage Road at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 31th round of the competition.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Watford vs Leicester City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
5€
10€
15€