How and where to watch the Watford vs Leicester City match live?
What time is Watford vs Leicester City match for EFL Championship
Argentina 12 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11 am: No transmission
Brazil 12 pm: No transmission
Chile 11 am: No transmission
Colombia 10 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10 am: No transmission
USA 10 am ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11 am: No transmission
Peru 10 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11 am: No transmission
Speak, Enzo Maresca!
It's the way we play, sometimes it feels like second gear, but we're just waiting for the moment and then we attack with the ball, but we also defend when we have the ball.
The only injury problem was Jannik, he felt something. It's a muscular problem. We'll see. He could be available for Tuesday's game. That's the good news, or for next Saturday's game, but we'll see. It's not a major injury, so we hope we can have him back on Tuesday or next Saturday."
Speak, Valérien Ismaël!
The game against Cardiff was a big blow for us, before that everything was fine. At the moment we're not able to take the next step. We've assessed the situation and analyzed it and tried to find solutions. But the schedule makes it difficult for us because it's relentless.
We have the whole squad available. [Jeremy] Ngakia is back in training, Edo Kayembe will also be back, so we have the full squad available. There's nothing wrong with that.
I think it's more the repetition of the game, the stress we have to deal with. It's very intense, especially for our young players. They have to manage it too, but it's a process.
I think it's a process throughout the season, with ups and downs. Now it's another slump, but we make sure we don't stay down for too long and stay together."
Classification
Foxes
The Blue and Whites are on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
The Hornets
Vicarage Road
Watford FC's history at Vicarage Road is marked by many memorable moments, including historic victories, thrilling games and outstanding player performances. The club has had different periods of success in its career in the various divisions of English soccer, including winning the FA Cup in 1971 and promotion to the Premier League in 1999.
The atmosphere during matches at Vicarage Road is known to be vibrant, with Watford fans, also known as "The Hornets", passionately supporting their team. The stadium provides an authentic experience for soccer fans, with the enthusiasm of the crowd adding a unique element to every match.
The stadium's stands are divided into four sectors:
Vicarage Road Stand: Located on the east side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's most fanatical supporters. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and unconditional support for the Hornets.
Rookery Stand: Located on the west side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's youngest and liveliest fans. It is known for its festive atmosphere and contagious energy.
Graham Taylor Stand: Located on the south side of the stadium, this section was renamed after former Watford manager Graham Taylor. It is known for its history and tradition.
Sir Elton John Stand: Located on the north side of the stadium, this section was renamed after Watford owner Sir Elton John. It is known for its luxurious and elegant atmosphere.
In addition, the name "Vicarage Road" is a reference to the street where the stadium is located.
