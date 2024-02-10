ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the South Africa vs DR Congo match live?
What time is South Africa vs DR Congo match for African Cup of Nations
Argentina 5 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission
Brazil 5 pm: BandPlay, Bandsports
Chile 4 pm: No transmission
Colombia 3 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 9 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 3 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission
Peru 3 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission
Probable lineup for DR Congo
Coach: Sébastien Desabre.
Probable lineup for South Africa
Coach: Hugo Broos.
Switching
The Leopards
In the group stage, DR Congo couldn't find a winning streak, drawing three of their four games to finish second in Group F. Qualification for the Round of 16 came against Egypt. After a 1-1 draw in regular time, the match was decided on penalties, with the Leopards showing their determination to win 8-7 and advance to the quarter-finals.
In the quarter-finals, they overcame Guinea 3-1, showing greater calm and efficiency, to secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.
The road to the final was complicated. In the semi-finals, the Leopards met the home team: Côte d'Ivoire. Despite their fight, the Congolese couldn't resist and were beaten 1-0.
Bafana Bafana
In the group stage, Bafana Bafana faced intense challenges, finishing second in group E with four points. With an impressive performance of 44%, they managed a crucial win and a draw.
The real test came in the Round of 16, when South Africa surprised everyone by beating favorites Morocco 2-0. It was a moment of glory for the South African team, who showed courage and skill on the pitch.
In the quarter-finals, Bafana Bafana faced Cape Verde and the game ended in a 0-0 draw in regulation time, taking the decision to penalties. The South African team showed nerves of steel to win 2-1 on penalties, securing their place in the next round.
Their dream of reaching the final was cut short in the semi-finals, when they faced Nigeria in a thrilling game. Despite a thrilling 1-1 draw, South Africa were unable to overcome the challenges of penalties, suffering a 4-2 defeat.
Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny
The stadium bears the name of the country's first president, who was a leader of independence under French colonial rule. Houphouët-Boigny played a key role in Côte d'Ivoire's political and social history and is widely revered as one of the most influential leaders in post-colonial Africa.
With a capacity of 35,000 spectators, the "Félicia", as it is affectionately nicknamed, is the scene of great moments in Ivorian soccer. The national team, known as "The Elephants", experienced their greatest moments of glory there, including winning the African Cup of Nations in 1992. The stadium has also hosted major international events, such as the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013.
The stadium also hosts major cultural and musical events. International concerts by renowned artists attract crowds and turn the venue into a veritable melting pot of joy and energy.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!