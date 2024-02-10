ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the South Africa vs DR Congo match live?

If you want to watch the game South Africa vs DR Congo live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is South Africa vs DR Congo match for African Cup of Nations

This is the start time of the game South Africa vs DR Congo of 10th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission

Brazil 5 pm: BandPlay, Bandsports

Chile 4 pm: No transmission

Colombia 3 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission

USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 9 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 3 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission

Peru 3 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission

2:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for DR Congo

Mpasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Inonga, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Meschak, Kakuta, Wissa; Bakambu. 

Coach: Sébastien Desabre.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for South Africa

Williams; Mvala, Lepasa, Mudau, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Zwane, Morena, Tau; Makgopa. 

Coach: Hugo Broos.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Switching

2:35 AMan hour ago

The Leopards

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) had a resilient campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite not playing any flashy soccer, the team overcame challenges and reached the semi-final of the competition, where they succumbed to Côte d'Ivoire.

In the group stage, DR Congo couldn't find a winning streak, drawing three of their four games to finish second in Group F. Qualification for the Round of 16 came against Egypt. After a 1-1 draw in regular time, the match was decided on penalties, with the Leopards showing their determination to win 8-7 and advance to the quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals, they overcame Guinea 3-1, showing greater calm and efficiency, to secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament. 

The road to the final was complicated. In the semi-finals, the Leopards met the home team: Côte d'Ivoire. Despite their fight, the Congolese couldn't resist and were beaten 1-0.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Bafana Bafana

South Africa's journey at the Africa Cup of Nations was marked by ups and downs, with a series of results that reflected their determination and resilience throughout the tournament.

In the group stage, Bafana Bafana faced intense challenges, finishing second in group E with four points. With an impressive performance of 44%, they managed a crucial win and a draw.

The real test came in the Round of 16, when South Africa surprised everyone by beating favorites Morocco 2-0. It was a moment of glory for the South African team, who showed courage and skill on the pitch.

In the quarter-finals, Bafana Bafana faced Cape Verde and the game ended in a 0-0 draw in regulation time, taking the decision to penalties. The South African team showed nerves of steel to win 2-1 on penalties, securing their place in the next round.

Their dream of reaching the final was cut short in the semi-finals, when they faced Nigeria in a thrilling game. Despite a thrilling 1-1 draw, South Africa were unable to overcome the challenges of penalties, suffering a 4-2 defeat.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny

The Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny is a soccer stadium located in the city of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. Opened in 1952, the stadium is one of the oldest and most iconic in the country and has a rich history in African soccer. 

The stadium bears the name of the country's first president, who was a leader of independence under French colonial rule. Houphouët-Boigny played a key role in Côte d'Ivoire's political and social history and is widely revered as one of the most influential leaders in post-colonial Africa.

With a capacity of 35,000 spectators, the "Félicia", as it is affectionately nicknamed, is the scene of great moments in Ivorian soccer. The national team, known as "The Elephants", experienced their greatest moments of glory there, including winning the African Cup of Nations in 1992. The stadium has also hosted major international events, such as the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013.

The stadium also hosts major cultural and musical events. International concerts by renowned artists attract crowds and turn the venue into a veritable melting pot of joy and energy.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

South Africa vs DR Congo live this Saturday (10), at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny at 3 pm ET, for the African Cup of Nations. The match is valid for third place in the competition.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the African Cup of Nations Match: South Africa vs DR Congo Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
5$
10$
15$