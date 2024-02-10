ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Necaxa vs Toluca match?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Toluca of 10th February in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Necaxa vs Toluca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 10, 2024
|
18:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 10, 2024
|
20:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 10, 2024
|
18:00
|
Brasil
|
February 10, 2024
|
20:00
|
Chile
|
February 10, 2024
|
20:00
|
Colombia
|
February 10, 2024
|
18:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 10, 2024
|
18:00
|
Spain
|
February 10, 2024
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
February 10, 2024
|
17:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
February 10, 2024
|
18:00
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward;Diber Cambindo. The current Necaxa striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Toluca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be wing midfielder; Maximiliano Araújo. Toluca's audacious right winger has been characterized as a strong, tenacious, skillful player and above all a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.
Last Toluca lineup:
T. Volpi; B. Garcia, F. Pereira, V. Huerta, M. Isais; C. Baeza, M. Ruiz; J. Domínguez, J. Angulo, M. Araújo; E. López.
Necaxa's last lineup:
E. Unsain; A. Mayorga, A. Montes, A. Peña, J. Cortés; H. Jurado, D. Gómez, F. Arce, B. Garnica; D. Cambindo, R. Monreal.
Background:
Necaxa and Toluca have met on a total of 40 occasions (10 Necaxa wins, 13 draws, 17 Toluca wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of Toluca. In terms of goals scored, Necaxa beats Toluca, with a total of 41 goals scored and 58 for the locals. Their last meeting dates back to Day 1 of the Apertura 2023 where Necaxa drew 0-0 with Toluca.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Victoria, located in Aguascalientes, is the home of Club Necaxa. With a capacity of around 23,000 spectators, this stadium has witnessed numerous exciting moments in the history of Mexican soccer. It was inaugurated in 2003 and since then has been the scene of unforgettable matches and celebrations for Necaxa fans. The atmosphere at Estadio Victoria during games is incredible, with fans passionately supporting their team.
They don't know what it's like to lose
On the other hand, the Rayos del Necaxa have a debt pending with their fans, not only because of what they did last season, but also because of the bad streak they have been going through for some time now, where they have gone from being a team that was always in the playoffs to a bottom team that does not play at home and always plays the role of victim on the road, However, the start of this tournament has left the city of Aguascalientes with hope that Necaxa will take a different direction this tournament, as the Rays are currently undefeated in the Clausura 2024 with 2 wins and 3 ties that keep them in fifth place overall with 9 points. Last matchday, Necaxa showed some courage as they played to a last minute draw against the Bravos de Juarez in a 2-2 thriller.
These reds play like devils
At the moment, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca have had a good start to the championship, since last week they managed to win and beat the Panzas Verdes del León by a final score of 4-1 at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, managing to climb to seventh place in the general table with 8 points from 2 wins, 2 draws and a loss, so that so far, the scarlet team has positive numbers and augurs well for the beginning of the championship. Now, when they face Necaxa, a team that has not lost so far this season and in away games, the Diablos will have to unleash their offensive power in order to obtain three points that will allow them to reach the top of the table.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Toluca match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
