In a few moments we will share with you the Wolves vs Brentford live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

 

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 10th, 2024 USA Time: 10:00 AM ET USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock. USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
How to watch Wolves vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Brentford: Saturday, February 10th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

8:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.

 

Wolves player to watch

After his hat trick against Chelsea, Matheus Cunha is the player to watch, he is Wolves' goal man, with 6 assists and 9 goals, Hee Chan Hwang is the scorer with 10 goals, but he is not yet expected to be the starter, after his participation in the Asian Cup with South Korea, where he was a substitute and did not score goals. Although Pedro Neto is not in the ranking of scorers, he is the top assister of 9 assists.
Brentford player to watch

The 24-year-old Cameroonian striker, Bryan Mbeumo, has played 15 out of 22 matches, with 7 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League. He is the team's best scorer below Neal Maupay with 4 goals, as well as Yoane Wissa with 4 goals. Mathias Jensen and Mbeumo are the team's assist leaders with 4 each.
How does Brentford get there?

Brentford has just lost to Manchester City by 3 goals to 1. Where Tottenham defeated them, being their second defeat in 2 weeks in a row. Nottingham Forest was their victim, Brentford beat them 3 to 2. Their last game against Wolves in the Third Round of the FA Cup was very even, where in this match there is no doubt that we will see goals. After this game they face Liverpool and Manchester City again. They are located in position 15 with 6 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses with 22 points.
How do the Wolves get there?

The Wolves have just beaten Chelsea by 4 goals to 2. It was a great game, where they started losing and turned it around. It was a great game for Matheus Cunha with his hat trick of goals, Axel Disasi still scored the winning goal.
They are located in the top 10, with 23 games, 9 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses. 37 goals for, 37 against with 32 points. One ahead of Newcastle. After this match they face Spurs, Sheffield and Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Latest lineups

These were the last lineups of these two teams in Wolves vs Brentford, where they met in the last game of the Third Round of the FA Cup. Where Wolves won 3 to 2.
Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Bueno, Tote Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Hodge, Doyle, Doherty, Sarabaia, Bellegarde and Cunha.
Brentford: Strakosha, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Rasmussen, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis Potter, Dasilva and Maupay.
Last confrontation

Wolves and Brentford met in the last game of the Third Round of the FA Cup. Where Wolves won 3 to 2. With goals from Nelson Semedo, Nathan Fraser and Matheus Cunha who scored the winning goal. Nathan Collins and Neal Maupay were the ones who reduced the score for Brentford.
Where is it going to be played?

Molineux is the home of Wolves, located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, England. With a capacity for 32 thousand spectators, opened in 1889 and renovated in 1993.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Wolves vs Brentford Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
