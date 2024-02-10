ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Wolves vs Brentford Live Score
How to watch Wolves vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
8:00 hrs
In Star +.
Bolivia
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star+.
Brazil
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
12:00 hrs
In Star+.
Chile
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
11:00 hrs
In Star +.
Colombia
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
Ecuador
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
Spain
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
21:00 hrs
In Movistar +.
Canada
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
there will be no transmission
USA
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Peacock.
Mexico
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
9:00 hrs
In Paramount +.
Paraguay
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
Peru
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
Uruguay
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
Venezuela
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
10:00 hrs
In Star +.
They are located in the top 10, with 23 games, 9 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses. 37 goals for, 37 against with 32 points. One ahead of Newcastle. After this match they face Spurs, Sheffield and Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Latest lineups
Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Bueno, Tote Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Hodge, Doyle, Doherty, Sarabaia, Bellegarde and Cunha.
Brentford: Strakosha, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Rasmussen, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis Potter, Dasilva and Maupay.