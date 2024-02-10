ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 AMan hour ago

12:25 AMan hour ago

What time is the Real Madrid vs Girona match for LaLiga 2024?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Girona of February 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:30 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 11:30 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM.
Peru: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Girona's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Paulo Gazzaniga, David López, Daley Blind, Eric García, Aleix García, Yangel Herrera, Miguel Gutiérrez, Viktor Tsygankov, Artem Dovbyk, Sávio and Iván Martín.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Real Madrid's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Brahim Díaz.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Players to watch from Girona

The next three players are considered key to Girona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Real Madrid. Ukrainian player Artem Dovbyk (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Aleix García (#14) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Girona in the tournament

Girona had a good start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in second position in the general table after 17 games won, 5 tied and 1 lost, they have 56 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Girona's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 3, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad at the Municipal de Montilivi and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
12:00 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid players to follow

The next three players are considered key to Real Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Girona. English player Jude Bellingham (#5) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Toni Kroos (#8) is another distributor of the game on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

Real Madrid in the tournament

The Real Madrid football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in first position in the general table with 18 games won, 4 tied and 1 lost, achieving 58 points. Real Madrid seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on February 4, it ended in a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 84,000 spectators and is the home of Real Madrid. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2024: Real Madrid vs Girona!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
