Update Live Commentary
Follow here Real Madrid vs Girona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Girona match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Real Madrid vs Girona match for LaLiga 2024?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Girona of February 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:30 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 11:30 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM.
Peru: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Girona's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Paulo Gazzaniga, David López, Daley Blind, Eric García, Aleix García, Yangel Herrera, Miguel Gutiérrez, Viktor Tsygankov, Artem Dovbyk, Sávio and Iván Martín.
Real Madrid's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Brahim Díaz.
Players to watch from Girona
The next three players are considered key to Girona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Real Madrid. Ukrainian player Artem Dovbyk (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Aleix García (#14) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Girona in the tournament
Girona had a good start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in second position in the general table after 17 games won, 5 tied and 1 lost, they have 56 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Girona's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 3, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad at the Municipal de Montilivi and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Real Madrid players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Real Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Girona. English player Jude Bellingham (#5) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Toni Kroos (#8) is another distributor of the game on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Real Madrid in the tournament
The Real Madrid football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in first position in the general table with 18 games won, 4 tied and 1 lost, achieving 58 points. Real Madrid seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on February 4, it ended in a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 84,000 spectators and is the home of Real Madrid. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.