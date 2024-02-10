ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cardiff vs Preston live matchday 31 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Cardiff and Preston, the following matches will be played: Ipswich vs West Brom, Blackburn vs Stoke City, Hull City vs Swansea, Leeds vs Rotherham, Middlesbrough vs Bristol City, QPR vs Norwich, Southampton vs Huddersfield, Sunderland vs Plymouth and Watford vs Leicester City, are the matches for tomorrow's match day 31 of the EFL Championship.
Where and how to watch Cardiff vs Preston online and live in the EFL Championship
The Cardiff vs Preston match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.
The Cardiff vs Preston match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
If you want to watch Cardiff vs Preston live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be English referee Dean Whitestone, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which promises to have a lot of friction, but with his national and international experience, he is looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
What time is Cardiff vs Preston live in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff vs Preston match on February 10, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 4:00 a.m.
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 16:00
France: 16:00 hours
Italy: 16:00
Netherlands: 16:00 hours
Belgium: 16:00 hours
Germany: 16:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so both teams will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for tomorrow's game, which promises to be one of the best tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Cardiff as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 games won by Cardiff, 3 draws and 4 wins for Preston, so tomorrow Cardiff will be the favorite to take the 3 points in this 31st round of the EFL Championship.
How does Preston arrive?
For its part, Preston comes from defeating Ipswich 3-2, in what was one of the best games of the last day, full of goals and a lot of intensity, they are currently in 10th position with 42 points and a record of 12 games won, 6 draws and 12 games with defeat, if they win tomorrow could reach the 6th position, so the importance of this match that promises to be one of the best in this day 31, in this way the two teams come to one more date in the EFL Championship 2024.
How does Cardiff arrive?
Cardiff comes from defeating Watford 1-0 to be placed in 13th position in the EFL Championship with 40 points and a record of 12 wins, 4 draws and 13 defeats, Cardiff will seek to win their second consecutive match, if they win tomorrow they could be in 10th position, this way Cardiff arrives to the 31st match day, a match that promises to be very exciting and full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cardiff City vs Preston live stream, match day 31 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium at 09:00.