ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion as well as the latest information from Portman Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion?
If you want to watch Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion live on TV, it will be available on ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion match in the EFL Championship?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this West Bromwich Albion player
Brandon Thomas Asante, a 25-year-old English striker, has ten goals and two assists this season. He has already surpassed last season's records. He has not scored since January 13, when he scored a brace against Blackburn.
Watch out for this Ipswich Town player
Conor Chaplin, a 26-year-old English striker who has nine goals and six assists this season. This is a far cry from last season's figures of 29 goals and five assists. Conor has only scored one goal in 2024.
News - West Bromwich Albion
They are coming from a 1-0 home win over Birmingham City. A win to make up for their elimination from the FA Cup after losing against Wolves. They are fifth in the EFL Championship with 48 points, but they are 11 points behind the fourth position. Although they are in Playoff positions right now, they have many teams behind them.
News - Ipswich Town
They are coming off a 3-2 defeat at home to Preston North End in their last match. They were also eliminated in the FA Cup in the round of 32 against Maidstone, a team from the fifth tier of English soccer. They have not won in the EFL Championship for almost a month. In the standings they are in the fourth position with 59 points, that is, right now in the Playoffs and two points behind the second position, which gives direct promotion to the Premier League.
Background
The balance between these two teams is in favor of Ipswich Town with a balance of 32 wins, 22 times West Bromwich have won, while 15 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last November 25, 2023 where West Bromwich won 2-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Portman Road, a stadium located in Suffolk. It was inaugurated in 1884 and has a capacity for 29673 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ipswich Town and West Bromwich will meet this Saturday, February 10 in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.