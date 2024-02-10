ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Leeds United vs Rotherham United?
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Rotherham United live on TV, it won't be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Leeds United vs Birmingham City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Rotherham United player
Jordan Hugill, Rotherham's top scorer in the EFL Championship, has scored just three goals. The 31-year-old center forward is just two goals away from equaling his tally from last season. Last season he did so in 18 games, but this season he has surpassed 30. He has not celebrated a goal since October 7.
Watch out for this Leeds United player
Crysencio Summerville, a 22-year-old Dutch right winger, is making giant strides this season. He has 13 goals and eight assists in 29 games this season 2023/24. He has just scored and provided an assist in his last game. Although he has not scored in the EFL Championship since the first game of 2024.
News - Rotherham United
They are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Southampton and have now gone six games without a win. Their last victory was at home, last December 26, where they beat Middlesbrough. They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 19 points, 12 points behind the relegation places.
News - Leeds United
They have just defeated Plymouth 1-4 in the FA Cup and advanced to the round of 16 after the replay match. They have not lost eight games in a row, and have yet to taste defeat in this 2024. With 60 points they are third and one point behind Southampton, who admittedly have a game in hand, but that second position would give them direct promotion to the Premier League, the division they want to return to after being relegated last season.
Background
A total of 38 clashes with a favorable balance for Leeds United, who have won 18 times, 15 times Rotherham United have won. While the remaining five duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Of the last five meetings, Leeds United have won four of them;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Elland Roads, located in the county of West Yorkshire. It was founded in 1897 and has a capacity for 37890 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leeds United and Rotherham United will meet this Saturday, February 10, 2024 in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
