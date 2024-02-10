ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle on TV in real time?

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Premier League

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024;

Time: 14:30 (Brasília time);

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham, England;

Where to watch: Live on ESPN and the Star+ streaming service.

When is the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will kick off at 14:30 (BST) at the City Ground in Nottingham, England. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and the Star+ streaming service. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Newcastle's probable line-up:

Martin Dúbravka; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Lewis Miley; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almirón. Técnico: Eddie Howe.
Probable Nottingham Forest line-up:

Matt Turner; Gonzalo Montiel, Felipe, Moussa Niakhaté, Andrew Omobamidele; Harry Toffolo, Morgan Gibbs-White; Cheikhou Kouyaté, Danilo, Anthony Elanga; Divock Origi. Coach: Nuno Espírito Santo.
Kieran Trippier

Playing at the heart of Newcastle's defense, Trippier is one of the keys to the visiting team's defense on Saturday. As well as providing nine assists, the player has created 12 great chances, and has a high efficiency of 81% in the matches in which he takes part.
Guess:

In 2023, the teams have met twice, and both times the nets on both sides of the pitch have been shaken at different times during the match. Since 2016, there have been six meetings, only one of which saw only one of the teams score.

In 115 matches, the average number of goals scored per game is 2.76, which is higher than the betting odds. However, it's also worth analyzing the clubs' attack and defense so far in the Premier League. With Nottingham's average of 1.21 goals, added to Newcastle's 2.86, the expectation is 4.07 goals.

Newcastle

In an incredible contest, Newcastle drew 4-4 with Luton Town at St. James' Park. It was an exciting 90 minutes, with both sides attacking at every turn. Looking at the chances created and the performance of both teams, the final result was very fair. As a result, each added another point to the Premier League standings.

Aston Villa won 3-1 at Villa Park Stadium, but it was a very even game. Although they only scored one goal, through Ollie Watkins in the second half, the Villans had the ball for 61% of the time and had more shots on target. Newcastle were more effective, scoring twice through Fabian Schär and an own goal from Álex Moreno.

Nottingham Forest

In the most recent round of Premier League matches, Nottingham Forest visited Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and drew 1-1. After a corner, Sinisterra's header was deflected and from almost inside the goal, Kluivert pushed the ball into the back of the net. The Cherries were coming out of defense, but Hudson-Odoi took the ball and shot from outside the area to equalize.

In the last 16 of the FA Cup, they beat Bristol City 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time. Divock Origi scored for Forest, while Jason Knight scored for The Robins. In the penalty shoot-out, Nottingham got off to a flying start and converted all five. On the visitors' side, only Sam Bell missed.

TIME AND PLACE!

Who will win the match? Nottingham Forest take on Newcastle on Saturday, 10/02, Premier League, matchday 24. The teams take to the pitch at the City Ground from 14:30.

Nottingham Forest come into this match with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats in their last five games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are on a run of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat.

Despite not coming out on top in their last encounter, Newcastle have outperformed Nottingham Forest so far in the 2023/24 Premier League. In their last three games, they have one win and have ten good games in total, compared to Nottingham, who have only half as many. Newcastle have 16 more wins on the road and should be looking to add to that tally, having won the last time they played away from home.

Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Nottingham Forest on one side. On the other is Newcastle. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
