Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle on TV in real time?
Newcastle's probable line-up:
Probable Nottingham Forest line-up:
Kieran Trippier
Guess:
In 115 matches, the average number of goals scored per game is 2.76, which is higher than the betting odds. However, it's also worth analyzing the clubs' attack and defense so far in the Premier League. With Nottingham's average of 1.21 goals, added to Newcastle's 2.86, the expectation is 4.07 goals.
Newcastle
Aston Villa won 3-1 at Villa Park Stadium, but it was a very even game. Although they only scored one goal, through Ollie Watkins in the second half, the Villans had the ball for 61% of the time and had more shots on target. Newcastle were more effective, scoring twice through Fabian Schär and an own goal from Álex Moreno.
Nottingham Forest
In the last 16 of the FA Cup, they beat Bristol City 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time. Divock Origi scored for Forest, while Jason Knight scored for The Robins. In the penalty shoot-out, Nottingham got off to a flying start and converted all five. On the visitors' side, only Sam Bell missed.
TIME AND PLACE!
Nottingham Forest come into this match with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats in their last five games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are on a run of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat.
Despite not coming out on top in their last encounter, Newcastle have outperformed Nottingham Forest so far in the 2023/24 Premier League. In their last three games, they have one win and have ten good games in total, compared to Nottingham, who have only half as many. Newcastle have 16 more wins on the road and should be looking to add to that tally, having won the last time they played away from home.
Premier League
Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024;
Time: 14:30 (Brasília time);
Venue: City Ground, Nottingham, England;
Where to watch: Live on ESPN and the Star+ streaming service.