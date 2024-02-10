ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Chivas vs FC Juarez Live Score

Follow Chivas vs Juárez live score here. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX matchday 6 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments, we'll bring you more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Estadio Akron. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Chivas vs FC Juarez Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chivas vs FC Juarez live on TV, your options are: Telemundo

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo app and UNIVERSO

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Juarez

Jurado, Ortiz, Castillo, Abella, Calvo, Vukcevic, Salas, Villalpado, Hurtado, García, Santos
5:45 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Chivas

Raúl Rangel, Alan Mozo, Pollo Briseño, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Mateo Chávez, Erick Gutiérrez, Víctor Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado, Pável Pérez, Ricardo Marín;
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Chivas vs Juárez will be Vicente Jassiel Reynoso; Christian Kiabek Espinosa first line;  Jessica Fernanda Morales, second line; Héctor Salvador Solorio, fourth assistant.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

How are FC Juárez coming into this match?

After the bad start of the season and the bad streak that the Bravos had been dragging since last season, Juárez announced the Brazilian Maurício Barbieri as their new coach to replace Diego Mejía, who was fired on Day 4 of the current tournament.

Now, with a new coach, the border team will be looking to turn their situation around and get out of the bottom of the table, as they are currently in second to last place, just above Mazatlán, with just 2 points after 5 games played, the result of a couple of draws and a third of defeats.

In their most recent match, Juarez came close to earning their first three points, but a Necaxa goal in the 97' minute sealed a draw with a taste of defeat.

 

5:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Chivas coming into this match?

The red and white team, coached by the Argentine Fernando Gago, began the year with certain doubts in their soccer performance, but they have been improving in each game and are coming into this matchday with a streak of three wins in a row.

The Chiverío is coming off its first CONCACAF Champions Cup match in midweek, where it showed its power and defeated the Forge away by a score of 3-1, with Cade Cowell making his debut as a scorer and assist provider.

In Liga MX, Chivas achieved an important victory against Atlético de San Luis that gave them the confidence they needed to continue winning.

Currently, Los Tapatíos are in eighth place after five rounds, with eight points from two wins, two draws and one loss so far in the Clausura 2024.

 

5:25 AM3 hours ago

Matchday 6 of Liga MX

The weekend is here and we are back with the Liga MX activity at the beginning of the month and the Clausura 2024. On Saturday, we continue with the soccer activity in the Aztec football and Zapopan will witness the clash between Chivas Guadalajara and Bravos FC Juarez. A match between two teams that live two very different realities. On the one hand, the red and white team wants to take advantage of the home game and the good streak against Juárez, who are affected by the bad numbers and the change of technical director. Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites' due to the quality of their squad, Juárez wants to surprise and bring joy to their fans after the bad streak they have maintained in this Clausura 2024 to continue climbing places and reach the playoffs. Can Chivas win or will the visitors of the Bravos do it?
5:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium

The match between Chivas vs Juarez will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Jalisco, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm (ET).
5:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Chivas vs FC Juarez Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Silvia Hoyos
Silvia Hoyos
Hablo, escribo y respiro futbol. Comunicóloga fan del tenis.
5$
10$
15$