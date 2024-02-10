ADVERTISEMENT
How are FC Juárez coming into this match?
Now, with a new coach, the border team will be looking to turn their situation around and get out of the bottom of the table, as they are currently in second to last place, just above Mazatlán, with just 2 points after 5 games played, the result of a couple of draws and a third of defeats.
In their most recent match, Juarez came close to earning their first three points, but a Necaxa goal in the 97' minute sealed a draw with a taste of defeat.
How are Chivas coming into this match?
The Chiverío is coming off its first CONCACAF Champions Cup match in midweek, where it showed its power and defeated the Forge away by a score of 3-1, with Cade Cowell making his debut as a scorer and assist provider.
In Liga MX, Chivas achieved an important victory against Atlético de San Luis that gave them the confidence they needed to continue winning.
Currently, Los Tapatíos are in eighth place after five rounds, with eight points from two wins, two draws and one loss so far in the Clausura 2024.
The match will be played at the Akron Stadium
