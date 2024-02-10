ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia match for the Argentine Liga Profesional.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia match for Argentine Liga Profesional 2024?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia of February 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Bolivia: 6:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Brazil: 7:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Chile: 7:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Colombia: 5:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Ecuador: 5:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
United States (ET): 5:15 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 12:15 AM.
Mexico: 4:15 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 6:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Peru: 5:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Uruguay: 7:15 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Boca Juniors' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sergio Romero, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema, Frank Fabra, Luis Advíncula, Luca Langoni, Jorman Campuzano, Ezequiel Bullaude, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Guillermo Fernández and Miguel Merentiel.
Last lineup of Defense and Justice
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Cristopher Fiermarin, Santiago Ramos, Emanuel Aguilera, Alexis Soto, Nicolas Tripichio, Gabriel Alanís, Julián López, Kevin López, Nicolás Fernández, Gastón Togni and Luciano Herrera.
Players to follow in Defense and Justice
The next three players are considered key to Defensa y Justicia's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Boca Juniors. Argentine player Gastón Togni (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer on the season and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Gabriel Alanís (#17), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the Argentine Professional League this season. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper, Cristopher Fiermarin (#22), the Uruguayan goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Argentine Professional League. His height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Defense and Justice in the tournament
The Defensa y Justicia team started the Argentine Professional League (Argentina's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 2 games won, 0 draws and 1 lost, achieving 6 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places in Group B to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the tournament championship. The objective of Defensa y Justicia for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to their objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 6, 2024 and resulted in a 3-2 victory against Sarmiento at the Eva Perón and thus achieved their second victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Boca Juniors players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Boca Juniors' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Defensa y Justicia. The player Miguel Merentiel (#16) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer from last season and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Peruvian player Luis Advíncula (#17), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the Argentine Professional League last season. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sergio Romero (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Argentine Professional League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Boca Juniors in the tournament
Boca Juniors had a good start in the Argentine Professional League within Group B, they are in fifth position in the general table after 1 game won, 2 draws and 0 losses, they have 5 points. Boca Juniors seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on February 5, 2024 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Tigre at the Monumental de Victoria and in this way they achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alberto José Armando Stadium is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 54,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético Boca Juniors. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1940 and its last remodeling was in 2020.