Where and how to watch Portland Timbers vs New York City online and live Coachella Valley Invitational?
Latest New York City lineup
🗣️ COYBIB 🗽
We’re underway ⚽️ #NYCvSJ
XI: Bakrar, Freese, Ilenič, Magno, Martins, O'Toole, Parks, Risa, Rodríguez, Sands, Wolf — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) February 7, 2024
Latest Portland Timbers lineup
This was Phil Neville's starting eleven against Phoenix Rising:
Crepeau
Crepeau
McGraw
Zuparic
K. Miller
Jones-Riley
Chara
Williamson
Loria
Moreno
Mora
Antony
New York City Statement
Following the team's arrival in California, New York City head coach Nicky Cushing confirmed that the team is fine-tuning details and preparing physically for the MLS season.
"I said when we were in Tampa that we wanted to play an aggressive style of play and we want to be an exciting team."
"The focus of the last camp was really pushing the physical side of the game."
"I'm trying to get the group to embrace the physical side of the game that we want to play. We are very happy with what we got out of the group and very happy with the performances we got in the games.
"Now it's about perfecting the tactical side of the game and integrating the details into the group."
Portland Timbers Statement
The Portland Timbers coach said the team is working hard in preseason and with expectations at a high level just days before the start of the 2024 MLS season.
The competition is good, the players have a good attitude, it's been fantastic."
"We just have to keep working hard, the players know that," said Phil Neville.
How is New York City coming along?
The "Boys in Blue" are in preseason play at the Coachella Valley Invitational ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season. Nicky Cushing's side began their preseason with a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes with goals from Mounsef Bakrar and Santiago Rodriguez.
How are the Portland Timbers coming along?
The Portland Timbers are in preseason play at the Coachella Valley Invitational ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season. Phil Neville's side will debut in the preseason tournament against New York City. The Timbers are coming off a 1-1 draw with Phoenix Rising FC.
The match will be played at the Empire Polo Club
The Portland Timbers vs New York City match will be played at the Empire Polo Club located in Indio, Southern California. The club has 13 polo fields and hosts the famous Coachella music festival every year. The first edition of the festival was held in 1999. For the second consecutive third consecutive Coachella Valley Invitational will host 12 MLS teams in their preseason build-up to the start of the league.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Portland Timbers vs New York City FC live stream. The friendly match will take place at the Empire Polo Club, at 15:00.
Mexico: 15:00 hours
USA (ET): 4:00 PM. USA (ET): 4:00 PM hours